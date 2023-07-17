Fat Loss Extreme Reviews: Fat Burner Produce Extreme Fat Loss

Fat Loss Extreme Reviews: "Many products and plans say they can help you burn fat. But V Shred fat loss extreme reviews say that it does more. It actually teaches you how to lose up to 21 lbs. in 90 days. Imagine someone holding your hands and guiding you through the process. Now that's an offer that would tempt even the most lazy dieters! You see, we all want to lose fat and get ripped. But we all also have busy lives, balancing between work, family, and friends. This can make it very hard to find the time and energy to exercise and eat well.
And that's where V Shred comes in. It gives you a complete solution that doesn't just help you lose weight but also keeps you excited throughout the journey.
But does it really work? Let's take a close look at V Shred fat loss extreme reviews and see if they are true, in our V shred review.
Best Options for V Shred Fat Loss Extreme
What is V Shred fat loss extreme?
V Shred is a fitness plan that has a nutrition guide and workout routine. It was made by four experts from the fitness world who have more than 50 years of experience together."
"This plan helps you get rid of fat, gain muscle, and look fit in the shortest time possible. It uses the idea of 'fat loss parking', which means you only eat for 6 hours a day and don't eat for the rest of the day.
That's part of the plan. The food plan is based on the same idea, but it's not as hard. You still need to eat good and healthy food, but you can choose when to eat it more freely.
The exercise plan is a combination of HIIT (short and intense workouts) and lifting weights which help you burn fat and gain muscle. The plan has a clear exercise guide and videos to show you how to do it.
"What do you get when you join the V Shred fat loss extreme program?
When you join the V Shred program, you get these things:
The main book - This is where you'll learn everything about the program, like the food plan and workout routine.
The quick start book - This is a shorter version of the main book which you can use to begin right now.
The exercise book - This has clear instructions and pictures for all the exercises in the program.
The workout videos - These are easy video guides of all the exercises in the program.
The meal plans - This is a detailed food plan which you can follow to make sure you're getting all the good stuff your body needs.
The supplement book - This has information about the extra things which are suggested for use with the program.
The progress tracker - This is a simple tool that you can use to see how you are doing and improving.
The private Facebook group - This is a special group for V Shred members where you can talk to other members, ask questions and get help.
In fact, one of V Shred's best features is the friendly vibe that it offers. It has a huge 740K followers on YouTube and over 420000 YouTube fans. So, you are actually joining a pretty big group when you join the program.
"What is the V Shred fat loss extreme program?
Many people wish to burn body fat without thinking too much. They are willing to work hard, but they really want someone to guide them what to do, and especially when to do it.
The V Shred fat loss extreme program aims to do that - make fat loss easy for you. Here's a summary of how it says it works.
Finding out your calories
The first step in the journey is to find out your calories after you take the Shred body type quiz. Unlike many other fitness programs that use a more accurate method to find out your daily calorie intake, many Shred programs use a more outdated method where they use your age, height, Gender, and weight to come up with an estimate.
For example, if you are 5'9 and weigh 180 lbs., the calculator will give you an estimate of 1800 to 2200 calories.
You are then supposed to eat within this range and the program gives you a list of foods that you can eat to make sure you're getting all the nutrients your body needs.
Weekly menu
The next step is to plan your meals for the week. The program gives you a menu which you can follow, or you can make your own menu as long as it fits within the calorie range that has been found for you.
The menu is made to help make meal planning easier while eating healthier foods. So, you get many options for each meal of the day with nutritional information. However, you have to look through a lot of recipes to find the ones you want to try."
"Extra Products
You can tell that they want to sell you more things when you look at the extra products section. There are videos that tell you which extra products you need to use with the program and links that show you where to buy them.
The Shred extra products are very simple. Milk protein, BCAA (parts of protein that help your muscles), Creatine Monohydrate (a substance that gives you more energy), and HGH Boosters (things that make your body produce more growth hormone) are the only extra products that they suggest for the program.
Exercises
The exercise section has two choices. You can pick from home exercises that are short 20-minute rounds, or gym exercises, which are more like normal weight lifting.
We don't have any issues with the exercises themselves. They are easy to follow exercises like most shred programs. If you are busy, don't have a lot of time, or just want to exercise at home, the 20-minute rounds are perfect.
They also give you some extra exercises that are meant to make your weight loss journey more fun and keep you interested.
Does Fat Loss Extreme work?
Now for the important question, does V Shred fat loss extreme really work? Well, we are not sure about it, to be honest. There are some things that are good about it. But there are some big problems too."
"Here's what we think is good and bad.
They don't care about macros
Macros are the most important thing to watch when you want to burn fat. They are the types of calories you eat, like protein, carbs and fat. Many fitness programs don't tell you about this.
So, even if you eat less calories than you burn, you won't burn fat if your macros are wrong.
V Shred's fat loss extreme program is one of them. They don't care about macros at all. They only tell you to eat a certain amount of calories, without finding out what your body needs.
We don't understand why the V Shred app doesn't tell you how much protein you need, which is the most important thing for burning fat.
You have to eat no carbs for 3 days
A big mistake people make when they want to burn fat is to stop eating carbs. Carbs give you energy and when you don't eat them, your body uses your muscles for energy.
This makes you lose muscle and makes it harder for you to get better from your workouts. V Shred fat loss extreme uses a method called carb cycling, where you eat different amounts of carbs on different days. We don't have a problem with that.
But what we don't like is that there are three days where you have to eat no carbs at all.
This is not us being fussy. This is a big error that can make you lose muscle and stop your fat burning progress.
If you want to do carb cycling, make sure you always eat at least 50 grams of carbs per day.
They lie about how much fat you can lose
V Shred says that the fat loss extreme program can help you lose 30 to 50 lbs. of fat in 12 weeks. That's impossible, no matter how much you exercise or how healthy you eat.
A more honest thing to say would be 2-3 lbs. of fat loss per week. That's still hard, but at least it's something you can do."
"Carbs are a type of food that help your body keep water. If you don't eat carbs at all for 3 days every week, you might lose a lot of water weight.
So, don't be shocked if you weigh less after starting the V Shred plan. It's probably just water weight and not fat loss.
Even if you do lose fat because of the intense workouts, you might gain it back when you eat carbs again. This is because your body learns to store carbs better when you don't eat them for a long time.
So, when you eat carbs again, your body will save them as fat, instead of using them for energy.
The Facebook Group might be more annoying than helpful
The V Shred Facebook group has many posts every day. Think about your phone buzzing all the time with a new post in the group.
It can be very annoying, to say the least.
But there are some good things too. There are five live videos from V Shred coaches to explain the shred workout plan and many posts to motivate you from shred university."
"Many fitness experts think Vince Sant - The V Shred guy is cheating people
V Shred sounds like a great program. It has a plan for eating different amounts of carbs, a menu for healthy meals, stories of people who lost weight, and Vince Sant, who looks fit and strong.
But many people in the fitness world think Vince Sant is cheating people.
One reason is that he uses fake pictures to show how his programs work.
Another reason is that many people who bought his programs said they did not get their money back even though they showed proof of payment.
Scott Herman, who is a very trusted fitness YouTuber, also said Vince Sant is cheating people.
This does not mean that V Shred is useless. It may work for some people. But you should be careful before you buy it because there are many problems with the program and its creator.
V Shred Weight Loss Extreme Price
The best thing about the V Shred weight loss extreme plan is the price.
The plan is very cheap, especially when you compare it to other similar plans out there.
You can join the V Shred weight loss extreme plan for only $47 for forever access. That's not too bad, considering that most other carb switching plans will charge you every month.
But what you've got to ask yourself is, is the V Shred weight loss extreme plan worth it?
Shred Weight Loss Extreme - Our opinions
The answer to that question really depends on what you want.
If you just want to lose a few pounds of water weight, then this plan might actually help you do that. But if you want to lose fat for good, there are better plans out there that can help you do that.
The main point is, the V Shred weight loss extreme plan is not a magic weight loss solution. It's a good plan that might help you lose some water weight, but it's not going to give you the kind of results that they say it will.
If you want to lose fat for good, then here are the best supplements that are helping people get rid of body fat and reach their ideal weights.
To Sum it up
V Shred says it can help you lose up to 50 lbs. of fat in 12 weeks. That sounds very impressive, but we think you should be careful about such claims.
The truth is that losing weight in a healthy way takes time. You cannot expect to lose 50 lbs. of fat in 12 weeks without changing your habits.
If you want a healthy and safe way to lose weight, pick one of the three supplements below.