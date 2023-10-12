30 30 30 Rule Weight Loss - How to Follow This Simple Method for Better Results

The 30 30 30 rule for weight loss can refer to two different methods, according to one of the web search results¹. One method is to eat 30 grams of protein, 30 minutes after waking up, and spend 30 minutes doing aerobic activity in the morning. This can help control appetite and boost metabolism¹. The other method is to follow the Whole30 diet, which is a 30-day elimination diet that cuts out alcohol, sugar, grains, legumes, dairy, and additives. This can help improve digestion and reduce inflammation¹.

Best 30 30 30 Rule Weight loss alternative Supplement in the Market

#1. ACV Keto Gummies: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#2. PhenQ: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#3. Phen24: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#4. PhenGold: Click Here To Buy (Official Website

#5. PrimeShred: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

Both methods are based on the idea that eating more protein and less processed foods can help you lose weight by increasing your satiety and reducing your cravings. However, there is no scientific evidence that these methods are superior to other balanced and sustainable diets that create a calorie deficit. If you want to lose weight, it is recommended that you aim for a gradual and healthy weight loss of 0.5 to 2 pounds per week (or 4 to 8 pounds in 30 days)⁹. You can achieve this by eating a variety of nutritious foods, controlling your portion sizes, and being physically active. You should also consult your doctor before starting any new diet or exercise program.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Reviews: How Much Weight Loss With 30 30 30 rule weight loss) A diabetes drug that has also become popular among people wanting to lose weight, 30 30 30 rule weight loss. The primary purpose of 30 30 30 rule weight loss is not to make the user lose weight, instead, it is to control unhealthy blood sugar levels and treat diabetes. It is a branded version of the medicine, Semaglitude.

Many people have also been using this drug solely to lose weight. This is because 30 30 30 rule weight loss has been shown to reduce weight for patients who have been taking it. Due to this, even people who have no blood sugar issues have started taking 30 30 30 rule weight loss for weight loss which could lead to serious side effects associated with 30 30 30 rule weight loss. For this reason, we strongly urge our readers to try a much more effective and safer 30 30 30 rule weight loss alternative with over 193,000 positive customer reviews worldwide.

This raises many questions. Does 30 30 30 rule weight loss work for weight loss? How much weight can you lose with it? Does it have any side effects? If yes, are there any other safer alternatives? Keep reading this article to find out the answer to all of these questions, and more!

What is 30 30 30 rule weight loss?

As mentioned above, the generic form of 30 30 30 rule weight loss is a popular medicine called Semaglitude, which is primarily used to treat people with high blood sugar levels and diabetes. But people who have used it also report significant effects on their weight. So how does it work?

Semaglitude is a substance that activates the production of a hormone called GLP-1. It does so by triggering the various GLP-1 receptors around the body. GLP-1 increases the production of insulin from the pancreas, which plays a major role in controlling blood sugar levels. But why does it reduce our weight?

GLP-1 also has other properties which help the user to lose weight. Firstly, it slows down the rate by which the user’s stomach empties. This causes the stomach to be fuller for a longer period, which results in reduced appetite. It also impacts the hunger department in our brain, resulting in reduced cravings and hunger.

In short, 30 30 30 rule weight loss makes us feel fuller for a longer time, which results in ultimately eating fewer calories, hence losing weight. A study conducted with over 2,000 participants shows that over a period of 12 months, people taking 30 30 30 rule weight loss/Semaglitude lost over 10% of their body weight.

Want to Lose Weight Without any Risk of Serious 30 30 30 rule weight loss Side Effects? Try This Safer Alternative!

How Much Weight Loss With 30 30 30 rule weight loss?

On average, a user can lose about 3 to 5% of their body weight after using 30 30 30 rule weight loss for a month regularly. This equates to about 4 to 6 pounds on average. Using a higher potency of the drug may result in more weight loss, but it isn’t recommended that you start taking it right away.

It is also important to keep in mind that these results vary from person to person, as each individual reacts to the drug differently. Things like previous medical history, initial body weight, BMI, and fat percentage are just some of the factors that determine how much weight you can lose using 30 30 30 rule weight loss. People with a higher initial body weight will lose more weight initially; the opposite applies to people with a lower initial body weight.

We also recommend that you start a regular exercise routine and a healthy diet while taking 30 30 30 rule weight loss. This may greatly enhance the weight loss results.

Thus, using 30 30 30 rule weight loss for a month, accompanied by a good diet and regular exercise can result in about 4 to 6 pounds of body weight reduction within the first month, depending on several factors. These are just the results for the first month, and if you keep taking 30 30 30 rule weight loss for a longer period, you can keep losing weight for up to 2 years. However, do not worry if the rate of weight loss slows down over time, as it is natural that this will happen, simply maintain a good diet and exercise routine with the supplement so you can get the best results.

How to Get 30 30 30 rule weight loss for Weight Loss?

To get 30 30 30 rule weight loss for weight loss, follow these steps:

Consult with a healthcare provider: Make an appointment with a healthcare professional, such as a primary care physician or endocrinologist, to assess your health and determine if 30 30 30 rule weight loss is suitable for you. They will consider factors like your weight, medical history, and any pre-existing conditions.

Discuss weight loss goals: During the appointment, openly discuss your weight loss goals, previous attempts, challenges faced, and expectations regarding the medication. This will help the healthcare provider evaluate if 30 30 30 rule weight loss is appropriate.

Medical evaluation: The healthcare provider may conduct a thorough evaluation, including physical examinations and blood tests, to ensure no contraindications or underlying health issues that may affect the use of 30 30 30 rule weight loss.

Prescription and insurance coverage: If deemed suitable, the healthcare provider will write a prescription for the medication. Check with your insurance provider to determine coverage for the medication.

Obtain the medication: Take the prescription to a pharmacy to have it filled. If covered by insurance, you may need to pay a copayment or deductible.

Follow dosage instructions: Carefully follow the dosage instructions provided by your healthcare provider and the medication's package insert. 30 30 30 rule weight loss is usually injected once a week. Your healthcare provider will guide you on the correct dosage and administration technique.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Dosage

6-Week Plan 30 30 30 rule weight loss Results

30 30 30 rule weight loss is also known for a popular 6-week 30 30 30 rule weight loss plan that promises the users significant weight loss. This plan has two stages, the first stage is four weeks long. During this stage, the users are required to take one 0.25mg dosage of 30 30 30 rule weight loss weekly. During the last two weeks of the plan, this dosage is increased to 0.5mg, and then 1mg, depending on how the user's body reacts to the supplements.

The results shown by this renowned 6-week 30 30 30 rule weight loss plan are very promising. On average, people have reported about 8 to 12 pounds of weight loss, which is approximately 6% to 10% of the body weight of an average person. It should be kept in mind, however, that this 6-week plan also includes a healthy diet and a regular exercise routine that goes with the supplement.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Side Effects

30 30 30 rule weight loss, similar to many supplements, has some side effects that you should be aware of before consuming it. Even though 30 30 30 rule weight loss provides immense benefits for weight loss, consuming it regularly might cause side effects that can potentially affect the way someone lives their life. The following are the most common side effects experienced by regular users of 30 30 30 rule weight loss:

● Diarrhea: As mentioned above, 30 30 30 rule weight loss reduces the rate our stomach empties itself, which is a good thing. However, if this gets out of control, then it can lead to issues like diarrhea.

● Stomach Pain: Many people have also experienced stomach ache when using 30 30 30 rule weight loss.

● Nausea: The most common side effect of using 30 30 30 rule weight loss is Nausea. This can sometimes also lead to vomiting. However, this just stays there for a day or two as the body gets used to the medication later.

● Constipation: Another side effect of 30 30 30 rule weight loss is constipation. This happens due to the slowing down of the emptying of our stomach.

● Back pain: 30 30 30 rule weight loss might also cause back pain.

● Dizziness: Users have also experienced dizziness after continuous usage of 30 30 30 rule weight loss. It is recommended to check with your doctor if that happens.

● Laziness: Some users might also feel more tired and lazy.

● Vision Problems: Moving on to more serious problems, 30 30 30 rule weight loss might also interfere with the blood vessels in our eyes, which can sometimes cause vision problems.

● Changes in Blood Pressure: Your blood pressure level might also fluctuate when using 30 30 30 rule weight loss. If you have a disease like hypertension, it is better to consult your doctor before taking medications like 30 30 30 rule weight loss.

● Allergic Reactions: You might also start seeing red marks on some parts of your body. This can happen if you have an allergic reaction to some of the ingredients in 30 30 30 rule weight loss. In this case, stop taking the medication and consult your doctor.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Alternatives

There are many alternatives to 30 30 30 rule weight loss. Many of these weight loss supplements claim a lot of different things that, in reality, are not true. However, the one product that stands out is a supplement called PhenQ.

What is PhenQ?

PhenQ is a popular fat burner and appetite suppressant that has gained a lot of popularity ever since it hit the market. It has a wide range of properties that help in weight loss, which makes it a great choice for people wanting to lose weight. PhenQ manipulates various working mechanisms to make the user’s body burn excess fat.

It consists of ingredients such as Chromium Picolinate, Caffeine, Capsimax powder, and many more. This blend of ingredients combines and works together towards providing the most hassle-free weight loss experience one can have.

Moreover, these ingredients are completely pure, organic, of the highest quality, and free of dangerous additives. The best part about all of this is that PhenQ has no side effects of any sort which makes it a great alternative to 30 30 30 rule weight loss.

Users have reported great results after using 30 30 30 rule weight loss, losing about 10 to 15 pounds on average of body weight just after a few weeks of use.

How Does PhenQ Work?

PhenQ works on a variety of different mechanisms to make you lose weight. Firstly, it boosts your metabolism. Metabolism is essentially the rate at which calories are burned in the body. The more the metabolic rate is, the more calories the body burns in less time. However, this rate is different for everyone, and someone with a slower metabolism might find it very difficult to lose weight, even when exercising regularly, which can be very demotivating. To fight this, PhenQ has various ingredients that help the body to improve its metabolism.

PhenQ also makes use of other mechanisms that help in boosting our metabolism. It makes use of something called thermogenesis. Thermogenesis is the heating up of the internal core of our body using calories and extra fat as energy. This increase in temperature has two main benefits. It boosts our metabolic rate, which means you can lose more calories in less time, and it also gets rid of the excess fat stored inside our bodies.

Now, PhenQ has two ingredients that mainly work on this mechanism, namely Capsimax Powder and a-Lacys reset. These two ingredients work together to trigger Thermogenesis inside our bodies by forcing them to use calories as energy and boosting our metabolism.

Another mechanism by which PhenQ works is by reducing our cravings and hunger. It contains a lot of ingredients that are packed in fiber, which makes the user feel fuller for a very long time. These ingredients also reduce our cravings for sweet foods, which constitute a large portion of our daily calorie intake. Eating less sweet food can result in almost 20% to 40% reduction in one’s daily calorie intake. PhenQ has ingredients that can reduce the user's craving for sweets.

PhenQ also boosts the energy levels and the overall mood of the user. This can prevent the user from getting demotivated and helps to adhere to the diet and exercise plan.

PhenQ Ingredients

PhenQ contains six main ingredients for weight loss, namely Capsimax Powder, a-Lacys reset, Caffeine, Chromium Picolinate, Nopal Cactus, and L-carnitine fumarate. Other than these, it also has some other ingredients that provide a wide range of other benefits, among weight loss: guarana, green tea extract, and raspberry ketones. All these ingredients have been chosen after long research and have been scientifically tested before being finally added to PhenQ.

30 30 30 rule weight loss, one of the popular drugs for diabetes has shown greater efficacy in BMI reduction. It’s a Glucagon-like Peptide that targets the brain parts which regulate appetite and food intake.

Available by many names, 30 30 30 rule weight loss for weight loss duration is over 16-20 weeks in which 1-2.4mg dosage is taken with expected gastrointestinal side effects. Click Here to See Why Phenq is Better Option

Obesity rate in the United States, about 70% of American adults are obese which poses serious health issues or sometimes be the cause of their death. Obesity aggravates many conditions such as stroke, heart attack, and diabetes which leads to multiple types of cancer.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Weight Loss

30 30 30 rule weight loss injections or oral tablets are used alongside exercise plans and restricted diets to control blood sugar levels in type-2 diabetes patients.

The condition is comprised of malfunctioned insulin utilization by the body and thereby cannot regulate the precise amount of sugar. 30 30 30 rule weight loss's most famous brand name is “30 30 30 rule weight loss” which is also used in the United States, Australia, and Canada to prevent the risk of stroke and heart attack in severely obese and type-2 diabetes patients.

However, patients with Type-1 Diabetes cannot use 30 30 30 rule weight loss because the GLP-1 receptor agonist isn’t useful in conditions like diabetic ketoacidosis.

Is it Effective to use 30 30 30 rule weight loss for Weight Loss?

Wegovy or 30 30 30 rule weight loss having 30 30 30 rule weight loss are FDA-approved brands for the treatment of higher BMI in overweight individuals. It is available in both injection and tablet form which makes it feasible for both diabetic and non-diabetic weight loss.

30 30 30 rule weight loss for Weight Loss in Non-Diabetic

The effectiveness of Subcutaneous 30 30 30 rule weight loss Injection compared to the placebo group in non-diabetic adults concluded that it’s as promising as it is on diabetic patients. Modern-day medical science considers 30 30 30 rule weight loss as an effective treatment for obesity without Type-2 Diabetes. Non-diabetics could lose 11.62 kgs or 25.6 pounds with 30 30 30 rule weight loss, this weight loss portrays a circumference reduction of 9.6cm while a BMI reduction of 4.33 kg/m2 in multiple studies.

The dosage however is changed with 30 30 30 rule weight loss in Non-Diabetic individuals, once weekly. 30 30 30 rule weight loss oral tablets are given in the smallest dose to control obesity and overweight issues.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Weight Loss near Me

30 30 30 rule weight loss is an anti-obesity medication that is not natural, weight loss medications like this have been around for decades.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Oral

Oral 30 30 30 rule weight loss is usually less effective than the injectable, but adding it with basal insulin could elevate its effectiveness higher than the injection in terms of treating type-2 diabetes. The mixture of 30 30 30 rule weight loss oral with basal insulin also reveals similar tolerability in users like the injection.

That’s because Oral 30 30 30 rule weight loss is associated with notable side effects i.e. nausea, diarrhea, and stomach cramps that are mostly digestive tract related. The occurrence of vomiting with an oral 30 30 30 rule weight loss 14 mg dose is relatively lower compared with the once-weekly Dulaglutide 1.5 mg dose which is another anti-obesity drug.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Tablets

The oral 30 30 30 rule weight loss tablets are approved by the FDA and other medical authorities around the world in combination with diet and exercise to control body weight and to treat type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. 30 30 30 rule weight loss tablets are available in 3mg, 7mg, and 14mg oral tablet formulas.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Dosage for Weight Loss

A lot of adults lose their tracks on 30 30 30 rule weight loss doses, the initial dosage, and maintenance dosage schedule is something to remember if you want to attain the best results.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Injection Dosage for Weight Loss from Weeks 1-4: 0.25 mg subcutaneously once a week.

From weeks 5-8: 0.5 mg subcutaneous dosage is given once every week.

Weeks 9-12: 1 mg subcutaneous injection once a week

Weeks 13-16: 1.7 mg subcutaneous injection once every week

The Maintenance Dosage of 30 30 30 rule weight loss injection from week 17 to onward is 2.4 mg subcutaneously once a week.

The most common systemic side effects of 30 30 30 rule weight loss are:

● Anxiety

● Bloating

● Blurred vision

● Chills

● Cold sweats

● Confusion

● Constipation

● Pale skin

● Cough

● Darkened urine

● Depression

● Diarrhea

● Difficulty swallowing

● Dizziness

● Fast heartbeat

30 30 30 rule weight loss Cost

30 30 30 rule weight loss is a new anti-obesity drug that is now being complied with by many health insurance companies and medical plans.

Some companies approve of paying for 30 30 30 rule weight loss prescriptions while some don’t. The retail cost of 30 30 30 rule weight loss could go up to $900-$1200 which again excludes other charges for your consultation and bills.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Cost per Month

Wegovy brand of 30 30 30 rule weight loss has a price tag of $1,500 for a month's supply. Because weight loss is not a label use, many insurance plans in the US do not cover the cost of 30 30 30 rule weight loss for weight loss. Some people, however, do not buy the Wegovy but rather buy the 30 30 30 rule weight loss formula online in a way low price. For example, one of the websites sells 30 30 30 rule weight loss for only $149 for a 6-week supply and they ask you to use some kind of Bonus Code. These web pages are often found to be affiliated with underground lab owners who sell untested chemicals at cheaper prices.

The cost of 30 30 30 rule weight loss to uninsured patients is around $1,368 for one 2mg/1.5mL pen injector and $1,205 for a single 4mg/3mL pen injector. This is around $170-$370 for a weekly dose.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Before and After

The first result from 30 30 30 rule weight loss therapy is declined blood sugar levels which happens so within a week. The effect was reported by mostly 30 30 30 rule weight loss users, however, the full picture appears after 8 weeks or sometimes longer.

If you are following a healthy diet and regular exercise pattern as recommended by most physicians, you will likely notice weight loss in the first week. Usually, it would be 0.5-2 pounds of weight loss every week.

Some patients exceed this rate of 30 30 30 rule weight loss weight loss that is because the BMI control plan urges them to adhere to the nutritional guidelines and availability of two-time workouts in a week.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Weight Loss Where to Buy

30 30 30 rule weight loss brands such as 30 30 30 rule weight loss and Wegovy is available across US-based pharmacies and medical stores.

It’s also available in major chain stores like Walmart Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy, Target, and many others. Some stores have already purchased a pile stock of 30 30 30 rule weight loss due to its increase in demand. One of the benefits of buying 30 30 30 rule weight loss from these retail stores is they accept discount cards and 30 30 30 rule weight loss coupons which helped some patients save money.

This is why 30 30 30 rule weight loss price is a lot less in Walmart and Walgreens than in other hospital-based pharmacies.

30 30 30 rule weight loss Buy Online

With a valid prescription, you can certainly buy 30 30 30 rule weight loss online.

Buying anti-obesity medications in 2022 is reported cheap and affordable by millions of people but some websites operate illegally in order to sell these medications which is far more dangerous for health. If you purchase 30 30 30 rule weight loss or any 30 30 30 rule weight loss brand make sure you purchase from the licensed e-store.

If it’s for online buyers, there are lots of other options which means safer and cheaper alternatives to 30 30 30 rule weight loss pills and injections.

Legal and Safe 30 30 30 rule weight loss Alternative for Weight Loss

For modern-day people, weight loss is a primary concern when it comes to looking after health. Over-the-counter supplements are dubbed effective for weight loss and they are risk-free treatments, unlike 30 30 30 rule weight loss.

Before judging the proposed tone in prior, there are over thousands of supplements that happen to follow illegal practices when it comes to selling diet pills over the counter. We are talking about the natural supplement with the full operation and cGMP-verified manufacturer that was made as an alternative to the weight loss drug phentermine.

30 30 30 rule weight loss alternatives for weight loss are floating around in a plethora of quantities, PhenQ however is deemed the best version of an effective treatment as an alternative to 30 30 30 rule weight loss treatment due to the exacerbation of dangerous side effects in patients.

Best Option for Weight Loss for Diabetic and Non-Diabetic Patients

PhenQ is over a counter diet pill that became the best diet pill three to four times in a row. In the latest insight, PhenQ is regarded as the effective alternative to phentermine and 30 30 30 rule weight loss because of its approach to reducing blood sugar levels and BMI reduction. Used by more than 250,000+ people worldwide, diet pills is crushing pharmaceutical-grade chemicals that have unwanted side effects.

PhenQ follows 5 step action plan that supports weight loss, and BMI reduction with maintained blood sugar levels. The reviews for the 30 30 30 rule weight loss alternative have been taken into consideration by some mainstream social media pages and celebrity-level fitness guides.

PhenQ before and after results are not like 30 30 30 rule weight loss’s but they are way more advanced and have health benefits. Weight loss isn’t the only concern for PhenQ users, individuals who’ve been failing in attempts to control their hunger levels found PhenQ useful and they posted success stories likewise.

Does PhenQ contain Chemicals like 30 30 30 rule weight loss?

PhenQ formula is comprised of some unique and clinically-tested herbs which are notably effective for losing weight.

One of the active components in PhenQ diet pills is a-Lacys Reset which is a mixture of alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine. a- Lacys Reset has shown significant improvements in users with high-fat concentration and body weight, the appetite suppressants also exhibit lipolytic effects which mainly occur in the subcutaneous region.

Nopal and Chromium are also added to control the appetite and lower blood sugar levels at times like after meals. With marked incineration of adipose fat, PhenQ affects the mental and physical performance of the user which in the case of 30 30 30 rule weight loss is never reported. Cayenne pepper and Capsimax are also added in PhenQ which uses a specialized method to obliterate hunger cravings and prevent binge-eating in women.

PhenQ Benefits

In addition to PhenQ, lifestyle changes and dietary modifications are recommended that lead to the following benefits.

● Suppression of cravings

● Attained speedy and faster metabolism

● High energy levels

● Prevention of fat accumulation

● Improvements in mood

Which Option is best for Weight Loss for Diabetic and Non-Diabetic Patients?

30 30 30 rule weight loss GLP-1 agonist is an anti-diabetic drug for patients who are facing life-threatening issues due to Diabetes. You must only consider buying or using 30 30 30 rule weight loss brands such as 30 30 30 rule weight loss if you fit the prescription requirements. Doctors generally do not prescribe this drug to everyone but the latest reports are telling otherwise.

FAQ’s

Q1: What is GLP-1?

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (or GLP-1) is a naturally occurring hormone in the body that is secreted in the gut and targets multiple receptors throughout the body related to appetite and hunger.

Q2: Who is a candidate for 30 30 30 rule weight loss?

Almost anyone has weight to lose and has had difficulty losing the weight on their own.

Q3: Who is NOT a candidate for 30 30 30 rule weight loss?

30 30 30 rule weight loss is not recommended for those who have ever had (or have a family history of) a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you (or a member of your family) have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). 30 30 30 rule weight loss is also not recommended for those who have had a serious allergic reaction to 30 30 30 rule weight loss or any of the ingredients in 30 30 30 rule weight loss. 30 30 30 rule weight loss is not recommended for those with Type I diabetes.

Q4: What is the knowledge on safety and side-effects of 30 30 30 rule weight loss?

There are rarely side effects reported while using 30 30 30 rule weight loss for weight loss. The most commonly reported side effect is light nausea, but dosage adjustments can be made to help reduce those effects throughout treatment.

Conclusion: How to Get 30 30 30 rule weight loss for Weight Loss

In conclusion, while 30 30 30 rule weight loss is a good medication for someone wanting to maintain their blood sugar levels or treat diabetes, it is not recommended for anyone solely wanting to lose weight due to its various side effects. Instead, you should use a safer alternative like PhenQ . PhenQ makes use of its several clinically-tested ingredients to boost your metabolism, decrease our cravings, and reduce our hunger, which gradually leads to significant weight loss.

Source:

(1) Avoid Pounds Using the 30-30-30 Rule -- Lean Body Fitness | PRLog. https://www.prlog.org/12518915-avoid-pounds-using-the-30-30-30-rule.html.

(2) undefined. https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/weight-loss/in-depth/weight-loss/art-20048466.

(3) . https://bing.com/search?q=30+30+30+rule+weight+loss.

(4) How 30 Grams of Protein at Breakfast Can Help You Lose Weight - Healthline. https://www.healthline.com/health-news/how-30-grams-of-protein-at-breakfast-can-help-you-lose-weight.

(5) What Is the 30 30 30 Rule for Weight Loss? - YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDtZc9FxSSI.

(6) Simple 30-Day Weight Loss Plan from a Dietitian - Verywell Fit. https://www.verywellfit.com/30-day-weight-loss-plan-7971956.

(7) NUTRITION GUIDELINES FOR GASTRIC BYPASS & SLEEVE GASTRECTOMY. https://www.uhhospitals.org/-/media/Files/Services/Digestive-Health/gastric-bypass-and-sleeve-gastrectomy-diet-2017.pdf?la=en&hash=40DC24BE9C12EC6C697E66DC5222AAC62ABEA78D.

(8) undefined. https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a30786152/80-20-rule-weight-loss/.

(9) undefined. https://www.everydayhealth.com/diet-and-nutrition/diet/whole30-program-what-know-before-starting-diet-plan/.

(10) undefined. https://youtube.com/live/qIYk0cFIFog.