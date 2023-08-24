FF21 offers aesthetically designed rooms with vibrant co-living options for millennials and Gen-Z

New Delhi (India), August 24: Gone are the days when working bachelors used to share a room with four to five roommates. Nowadays, the trend of co-living with privacy is picking up fast. These days, the young generation wants privacy and the experience of living in a like-minded community space.

FF21 - a start-up that offers luxury and fun co-living spaces in Bangalore, is gaining a lot of popularity among millennials and Gen-Z. They are offering not only a pleasing private occupancy room option but also a fun-filled atmosphere by offering vibrant community living.

FF21 operates six properties in Bangalore at HBR Layout, Kundanahalli, Mahadevapura, ITPL, and Thubarahalli. They are currently operating a thousand-plus beds in Bangalore. With their single occupancy room, one can take office con-calls or connect with loved ones with absolute peace. The best thing about these private rooms is though they offer all attractive interiors and facilities they come with affordable cost options.

In the post-pandemic era, because of the hybrid work model, the demand for private rooms has increased drastically. FF21 is rightly catering to this requirement by coming up with aesthetically designed private rooms. The design template for their co-living spaces is warm, cozy, fun, and homely. They also use a lot of technology that allows for professional and efficient delivery of services.

Ajay Nemani, CEO of FF21, said, "Our motive is to offer best-in-class co-living spaces with a strong focus on experience design, community, and technology. At the core of FF21, is to create safe and fun spaces for the young millennials who are new to the city and provide the right environment 'Where Friends Become Family'. Our private rooms are always in demand. They not only offer a pleasing stay experience but they also come with affordable cost options."

FF21 offers furnished private rooms with cleaning and sanitation facilities. One will also get work pods, a self-cooking kitchen, vending machine, 24/7 power backup, etc. For sports enthusiasts, they have facilities like pool tables, football, and table tennis. They also have a home theatre and play station in the recreational area.

Along with a private room they have options of a studio room that comes with a twin sharing room with a fully functional kitchenette. They also have a double occupancy room. Security features like CCTV cameras and entry-exit points with access control technology make it a safe place for anybody at any time.

FF21 also has a very vibrant community. Most residents who stay at FF21 are young working professionals. There are a lot of community activities that allow people to interact with one another, build relationships, and network with other residents. One can visit their website to know about more details.