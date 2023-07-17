Fiewin Alternatives: Best Colour Prediction Apps

Online gaming is all excitement and fun but imagine you get a chance to earn money simply by playing easy games or by inviting friends, family members, or your known ones to play games. Well yes, it is possible on one of the most exciting color prediction gaming apps Fiewin.
Fiewin has a lot for every user and that has ended up in gathering more than 50 lakh users on the Fiewin app. However, if you are in search of Fiewin alternatives, then we are here to help you out with best colour prediction apps. In this article, we are going to talk about the best Fiewin alternatives that can assist you in earning easy money in no time.
Fiewin Alternatives
1. Cooe
2. Daman Games
Best Colour Prediction Apps
1. Cooe
If not Fiewin, you can definitely try out the Cooe color prediction game. Cooe is an online gaming platform that offers as many as 6 different games to a player. Of them, the Cooe color prediction game is the most popular.
Moreover, if you refer the Cooe color prediction game to your friends, you are sure to get a referral bonus of Rs. 1000. A similar bonus of Rs. 1000 is provided to a player during the time of sign-up.
The color prediction game on Cooe is much similar to the board game Monopoly. All you get to acknowledge is a number of jewelry pieces and as a player, you are
supposed to predict the color of the next jewelry piece. The more predictions you make correct, the more cash you win.
How to Refer Cooe Color Prediction Game to Your Friends?
In order to refer to the Cooe color prediction game to your friends, you need to follow the steps given below.
• Login to your Cooe account.
• Then click on the "Referrals" tab.
• You will see a referral link.
• Copy the link and share it with your friends.
How to Withdraw Money on the Cooe App?
You can follow the below-given steps to withdraw money on the Cooe app.
• Login to your account.
• Once done, click on the "Withdraw" tab.
• You need to enter the amount that you wish to withdraw.
• Choose a payment method.
• Lastly, click on the "Withdraw" button.
2. Daman Games
Daman Games is yet another recently launched platform in 2022 that allows users to make predictions on multiple games and earn money when their predictions get right. Daman Games has games like Dragon Tiger and Andar Bahar wherein you can make predictions accordingly.
The minimum recharge that a user needs to have in his Daman Games account is Rs. 100, however, the prediction can be made with as low as Re.1. Moreover, if the prediction made by a player gets correct, he receives double the amount invested. Also, Daman Games is not available on Play Store and needs to be downloaded via a third-party source.
Daman Games Tips and Tricks
Much similar to the precautions taken with any other online gaming app that lets you earn money, it is necessary to look for the tips and tricks that you must follow while using Daman Games. Let us get to know them.
Try Not to Make Big Bets
Obviously, you would not like to lose the entire sum of money once and for all. Considering the same, it is advised that you make small bets while playing any game on Daman Games. Whenever you win, you get double the amount you have put in the prediction.
Learn the Game First
Just entering the online money-earning gaming world and starting to make predictions is not at all a wise idea. Thus, you must first learn the game properly before placing any bets. You need to learn the rules of the game well in advance and then make careful bets and predictions accordingly.
3. VClub
Another excellent alternative to Fiewin is VClub. Much similar to Fiewin, you are required to predict the upcoming color and wait until your prediction gets right. The color prediction game on VClub works on a simple principle of providing you with double the amount if you guess the prediction right and if not, you will lose the money you put on the prediction.
However, for certain colors, the winning amount is larger than twice the money. For instance, if you win a prediction for the color Violet, you will be getting 4 times the money you invested. Similarly, you can predict a number as well and earn real cash quite easily and painlessly.
How to Recharge on VClub?
Whenever you have to recharge on VClub, you need to follow the steps given below to process the recharge successfully.
• On the bottom left corner you will see an option of "Recharge". Click on it.
• Then simply select the amount that you are willing to add to your VClub account.
• Once done, click on "Recharge".
• Further click on "Confirm to Pay".
• Then you have to select a payment method and complete the required payment.
VClub Welcome Bonus
VClub provides a welcome bonus of Rs.121 when you register for the first time at VClub. You can conveniently use this money to play the color prediction game. Further, you are supposed to have a recharge of at least Rs. 200 on your VClub account, and then only you will be able to withdraw the amount that you have by making the correct predictions. Won.
4. Lotus 11
Lotus 11 is one of the most famous and versatile gaming-earning apps. On the Lotus 11 app, you are sure to find a plethora of games that are fun and exciting. Lotus 11 provides eleven games to a user and you can choose any of them to put a prediction on when your prediction gets right you earn real money that gets transferred to your Fiewin account.
Lotus 11 is majorly known for casino games, however, there are certain color prediction games available on the Lotus 11 app as well. In order to make a prediction, you need to deposit at least Rs.100 to your account and then you can easily make predictions on the games that match your skills.
Lotus 11 Refer and Earn
Like other online prediction gaming apps, Lotus 11 too has a refer and earn wherein you can earn more money by referring games to your friends. Whenever they play a game using your referral link, you will earn cash rewards. These cash rewards can be as high as Rs.1100. The more people you invite the more cash you are likely to earn.
What is the Fiewin App?
In simple terms, Fiewin is a color prediction gaming app wherein a player is simply required to predict the upcoming color on the screen. If the prediction made by a player goes right, he automatically earns real money. More than 9 lakh players predict each day on Fiewin. One other way to earn real money via the Fiewin app is to refer the games to your friends or family members.
Whenever a person registers on the Fiewin app via your referral code, you get money credited to your account. If you are not interested in playing color prediction games, there are a range of other versatile games that you can try on the Fiewin app. For instance, if you are good at basic maths, there is a game where you have to do simple and easy calculations and if your answer is correct you can earn real cash.
How to Register on the Fiewin App?
In case you are willing to register on the Fiewin app, you can follow the steps mentioned below.
1. First and foremost, you are required to visit Fiewin’s official website.
2. Once done, you need to sign up using a referral and enter all the necessary credentials.
3. Further, you are supposed to download the Fiewin app by granting permission to download apps via a third-party source on your device.
4. After a few minutes, the Fiewin app will be installed on your device.
5. Lastly, you can log in to your account and begin playing online games to earn real cash.
No doubt Fiewin is a great app to earn real money even if you are not a professional player. All you need to have is the skills and make the right predictions and the money will be all yours. Similar to Fiewin there are certain other online gaming and prediction apps that can give you easy money. Let us get to know more about them.
Are Online Color Prediction Games Safe and Legit?
Yes, online color prediction games are safe and legit. They are just a quick and easy way to earn money online. It is pretty simple to add money to your account on an online gaming app and then the real cash that you win via predictions is transferred to your account. The money can be withdrawn any time you want. All you need to take care of is the fact that you learn the game properly and do not make big investments.
Conclusion
Earning money online by playing color prediction games does not require professional gaming skills. If your prediction game is good, you can make real money as well as have leisure time altogether. Also, by making small bets you are prevented from the risk of losing a large sum of money.