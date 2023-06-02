FieWin App Download 2023: Install Latest APK & Get Bonus

Fiewin App Download: Are you a gaming lover but think that gaming could be a waste of your time? Well, it won't be if you download the FieWin app. This platform is a popular website that can help you earn money just by playing games online. Yes, you read it. You also get a Rs. 100 bonus for signing up and registering.
This app offers plenty of ways to earn money, including referral codes, simple games, and more. So let us start and look at one of the best earning and gaming apps and how you can download it, refer to your friends, and withdraw your money.
Fiewin App Download 2023
1. Download Fiewin apk download by clicking here
2. Now click on Download and download the app
3. That’s it.
FieWin APK Download Latest Version
FieWin Apk Download
Sign Up Bonus
Rs.201
Per Refer
Upto Rs.10
FieWin Referral Code
luckymG4j
How to Download FieWin App?
FieWin is one of the best colour prediction app to earn money quickly. Also, it offers plans to register and make money fast. The company claims to get you money as soon as Rs. 500 a day.
So let us see how you can download the FieWin app. The easiest way would be to go to the FieWin website and learn how to download it or click the link provided.
However, if you want a proper downloading process, we have it for you.
Visit the FieWin website and look for a register option.
Login if you already have an account; if you don't, sign up.
Now, once you have logged in, select my account and click on the download app.
Once you do so, the FieWin app will be downloaded onto your device.
How to Refer FieWin to Others?
The easy way to earn money on the viewing app would be to refer this app to your friends. Now how do we refer FieWin to your friends? You can use the invite link and get 10 Rupees for every sign-up through your link.
The FieWin referral bonus also gives you 100 rupees plus commission on each play. You also get a referral code that your friends and families can use so that you can earn your spendable money.
There is no limit to using your referral code and earning. However, you may refrain from using your referral code as if the platform learns about your misuse of the referral code; your active account might be deactivated.
How to refer to your friend is a fundamental question. You may start by opening your FieWin account and going to the refer your friend section.
Now, from there, you can get your referral link and share it with your friends.
With each referral, you get one rupee instantly, and once you have a friend who plays any game, you get 10 Rupees in your wallet.
How to Withdraw From FieWin App?
Now that you have easy money from the FieWin app, you must be excited to get your money and spend it on anything you want. Let us look at how you can withdraw your money and enjoy it as you wish.
You may start by opening the FieWin app's latest version.
Sign in or log into your account and navigate to withdraw.
It might ask for your UPI ID and add the UPI ID where you want to receive the money.
It would help if you had at least Rs. 31 to withdraw your earnings.
You will be charged Rs. 0.30 on every withdrawal, so don't withdraw often.
Once you do that, you're ready to spend your freshly earned money joyously.
How to Make Money in Fiewin App
1. Daily Rewards – Registered users of FieWin app get the chance to open lucky draws and get prizes daily. On every 7th day, users get the golden chance to open the Treasure Box which can give you money up to 1000 Rupees. To open get the reward, click on the Check In button on the home screen. And then Click on the Check in button. Money you get in this draw is deposited in your account and can be withdrawn in bank accounts.
2. Task Reward– FieWin Apk Download Latest Version also provides task rewards to its users for completing specific rewards such as First Recharge, Learn to Recharge, First Invitation, Orders. To get these task rewards click on the Task Reward button on the Dashboard.
3. Invitation Commission – This is one of the most preferred and easy methods to earn a handsome amount of money in FieWin without any risk and hard work. You have to just Invite other people to play FieWin with your link and if your invitees play FieWin, some percentage of money is credited in your account.
You can use different methods to increase the number of invitees. Many people are earning more than lakh of rupees daily. You can see the proof below.
4. Agent Million Cash Growth Plan – This method of earning money is related to effective users. First of all let us discuss what is an effective user. An effective user is the invitee who makes the recharge of more than 100 rupees.
Earn more from FieWin App. (Task Reward)
Free ₹2 – Learn to recharge
Check the recharge help and answer the questions correctly.
Free ₹5 – First recharge
You can receive it after completing the first recharge.
Free ₹5 – First invitation
After inviting users to complete download registration and purchase points, they can receive.
Free ₹20 – More than 100 orders
Complete Parity orders and Dice orders, more than 100 times.
Free ₹100 – More than 1000 orders
Complete Parity orders and Dice orders, more than 100 times.
Free ₹1000 – More than 10000 orders
Complete Parity orders and Dice orders, more than 100 times.
FAQs Of Fiewin App
What Is The FieWin App?
Fiewin App Is Online Color Prediction And Gaming App Where You Can Earn Money By Playing Games And Inviting People.
What Is Fiewin Whatsapp Number Or Fiewin Customer Care Number?
It Has Telegram Contact So You Can Contact Them On Telegram or You Can Mail On: support@fiewin.in
Fiewin Is Real Or Fake?
Fiewin Is A Genuine App And Running From The Last 1.5 Years. Also Giving Instant Payments.
How To Unblock Fiewin Account?
To Unblock Fiewin Account You Need To Contact Official Telegram Id And Message Them. Mention Your Registered Mobile Number And They Will Unblock If Your Account Is Block Without Duplicate Id.
Why Fiewin Account Is Blocked?
If You Will Make Multiple Accounts On Single Device Then Your Account Will Be Blocked So Don’t Make Multiple Accounts.
How Do You Earn In FieWin?
You Can Earn Money By Playing Games And Color Prediction. Also, You Can Earn Money By Inviting People. There Is Also Agent Income Available With Level 3 Income You Can Get By Simply Referring Your Friends.
How Do You Beat Fiewin App?
First Add Money Then Play Color Prediction Games Just Predict What Next Color Is Going To Show If Your Money Is On Red Color And Red Color Is Display After Timeout Then Your Money Become Double That How You Can Beat App.
Conclusion
Let us sum up this article on the FieWin app. We started with how you can download the app, how you can refer it to others, and finally, how you can withdraw your money. The FieWin app is widespread and can help you earn money quickly. So try it out, and let's see how much you make quickly.