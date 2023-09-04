Filecoin (FIL) and VeChain (VET) on a Path to Recovery? Everlodge (ELDG) To Dominate the Markets in 2023

Recent trends suggest that Filecoin (FIL) and VeChain (VET) might be on a path to recovery after facing challenges. Additionally, Everlodge (ELDG) has gained attention with its ambitions to dominate the markets in 2023. Keep reading to explore the recent developments of FIL and VET and the aspirations of Everlodge.
Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives
Filecoin (FIL), a decentralized storage network, has shown signs of recovery after market turbulence. The project's focus on creating a decentralized marketplace for data storage has generated interest in a world reliant on information. Recent positive movements in the Filecoin price suggest renewed optimism.
In fact, the Filecoin crypto was constrained between a long-term support zone near $3.0 and an overhead hurdle near $3.8. But, this hurdle was broken in July as Filecoin reached $4.73.
Moreover, experts remain bullish for Filecoin as they predict it could trade between $4.83 and $5.46 by the end of 2023.
VeChain (VET), known for its supply chain management solutions, has maintained its position as a relevant crypto player. Partnerships with various industries have underscored the VeChain utility and use cases.
In recent VeChain news, a new partnership with SingularityNET was revealed. Through several joint efforts, SingularityNET and Vechain will specifically collaborate to reshape the technological environment. These developments, such as collaborations with enterprises and advancements in its ecosystem, signal growth potential for VeChain.
Due to all these reasons, market analysts are confident that the VeChain crypto will surge shortly. As a matter of fact, they predict that VeChain could even reach $0.023 by December 2023.
While Filecoin and VeChain work on their recovery paths, Everlodge (ELDG) is capturing attention with its ambitions to dominate the markets in 2023. The project's unique solutions for the real estate sector have generated enthusiasm among investors seeking innovative opportunities.
For instance, liquidity has been a historical challenge in real estate due to the illiquid nature of property ownership. However, Everlodge changes this by digitizing and minting luxurious properties into NFTs. Additionally, these NFTs are then fractionalized. Therefore, users can purchase, sell, or trade them on the Everlodge secondary marketplace.
Not only that, this fractionalization model eliminates the high upfront costs that have plagued the real estate market for decades. Instead, all investors will now be able to become fractional owners of a luxurious property on the blockchain for prices as low as $100. No fraud can also occur with all deeds and titles embedded into the smart contract metadata.
Currently, the platform's native token, ELDG, is in Stage 1 of its presale with a value of only $0.012. But Stage 2 is coming fast, and the price will jump to $0.016. Also, unlike Filecoin and VeChain, ELDG has ties to the hospitality industry (worth $4.5T), which means its long-term growth is outstanding. Thus, experts predict a surge to $0.035 before its presale ends.
Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale
Website: https://www.everlodge.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge