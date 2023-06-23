Find The Best Sources Of Passive Income In Verizon, Pfizer, And Caged Beasts

For the longest time, dividend stocks have provided investors with stable returns. But now a new class of returns has come about from alternative assets such as crypto. Many cryptocurrencies have successfully transitioned from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, allowing crypto investors to profit from a new method: staking.
Similar to traditional savings deposits, you can stake your crypto investments with a liquidity pool or a crypto network and earn a return, usually in the form of tokens. According to Staking Rewards, Ethereum has a total staking market capitalization of $233 billion.
There is also another way to earn money from crypto that is used by crypto exchanges like Binance and OKX. Referral programs are a great way for speculative investors to earn rewards from bringing their friends and family to either buy a coin or deposit their crypto within an exchange. In this article, you will discover the best passive income sources, including dividend stocks like Verizon and Pfizer, as well as DeFi presales like Caged Beasts (BEASTS).
Verizon Communications: The Wireless Provider Occupying The U.S
Verizon Communications was formed as the result of a merger between Bell Atlantic Corp and GTE Corp in 2000. Today, the company occupies multiple verticals such as broadband, wireless, and cable services.
According to GuruFocus, Verizon Communications has given investors a median dividend rate of 4.45% over the past 13 years. Currently, the dividend rate sits at 7.28%, the highest it has been in 10 years.
Pfizer Plays Key Role In Pharmaceutical Consumer Market Through Universal Brands
Known for creating some of the most well-known common medicines such as Advil, Viagra, Xanax, and Zoloft, Pfizer is one of America’s biggest pharmaceutical companies. The firm was founded in 1849, carrying more than 150 years of history. In December 2020 – at the height of the coronavirus pandemic – Pfizer developed a vaccine to help cure Covid-19.
Pfizer maintains one of the most competitive dividend rates today at 4.13% close to a 2-year high. As of March 2023, Pfizer’s 5-year dividend growth rate is fixed at 4.60%.
Caged Beasts: 2023’s Newest Addition To The Presale Market
Caged Beasts is a new meme coin currently still in its presale phase. So far, the crypto project has proven to be a success, raising $58,214 in funds from its crypto community. The meme coin has a storyline focused on Dr. Rabbit Hyde, a super mutant raising his own clan of monsters. This unique style of branding sets the coin apart from existing meme coins. With an already successful presale phase the coin has many charming incentives on offer for its enthusiastic community.
As of now, Caged Beasts has two important features to keep its ecosystem robust which are its caged liquidity and referral program. To help smoothen volatility, Caged Beasts will keep 30% of all funds locked. Alongside this, the platform’s implementation of the referral scheme provides its users the opportunity to earn an additional 20% each time a new referee purchases BEASTS. In addition, the referee can also earn 20% of the transactions they make themself. Everybody wins!
In conclusion, presales represent a safe way into the crypto market. Caged Beasts are just starting out on its path toward its ICO when it will be listed on exchanges. The referral program by Caged Beasts gives out instant payments in the form of ETH/BNB/USDT, all of which can easily be exchanged for fiat currencies on crypto exchanges.
