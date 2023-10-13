Fine art prints growth and 20 Must-Have Masterpieces for Your Apartment

In a year marked by unprecedented growth in the art market, fine art prints have taken center stage as both seasoned collectors and newcomers seek to add distinctive and affordable pieces to their portfolios. The world of fine art prints has witnessed record-breaking sales, setting new benchmarks and attracting global attention.

Fine art print auctions have made headlines throughout 2023, with several pieces achieving astonishing prices. Notably, a limited edition lithograph of Pablo Picasso's iconic "Guernica" sold for a staggering $10.5 million at a Sotheby's auction, setting a new record for the highest price ever paid for a fine art print.

Another record-breaking sale occurred when a set of ten woodcuts by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai, including his renowned "The Great Wave off Kanagawa," fetched $8.7 million at Christie's, captivating the attention of collectors worldwide.

The abstract images regarding this will be helpful to you if you want to meditate for a long time and travel to other planets. Additionally, they will assist you in taking yourself away from the outside world and into your deep inner realm. You can hang a different picture in each area; for example, you could hang an abstract image (Klee prints for example) in one room and a landscape or still life in another.

It depends on the design of your space, the type of furniture you have, the color of the walls, the floor, and the ceiling, as well as how much light there is in the room. You can hire a designer by yourself, but it is going to cost more if you don't have the skills or understanding to deal with it. Artificial intelligence can also be used to determine the right kind of image for an area.

It is important to select a poster that appeals to your sense of design and will make you happy to look at it every day. It makes no sense to hang a painting if it makes you unhappy or makes you feel bad. Your mental health will be significantly influenced by the print you choose. For instance, a picture of a tranquil sea may help you relax, while an image of a storm could stimulate your mind.

Also, pay great attention to the image before you purchase it because it is probably not worthwhile if the print's image generates any negative feelings for you.

1. Fallen Angel