(Five) 5 Female Weight Loss Diet Supplements

If you want to lose weight, you might be wondering which supplements can help you. There are many products that claim to help you burn fat and slim down, but not all of them are effective or safe. We have done the research for you and found 24 of the best supplements for weight loss on the market. We looked at their ingredients, side effects, price, dosage, customer feedback, and guarantees.
Whether you need to lose a lot of weight, boost your metabolism, or control your appetite, here are the best supplements for weight loss that you can buy.
Best Weight loss Supplement in the Market
#1) PhenQ: Best Supplement For Losing Over 30 Lbs
PhenQ is the best supplement for men or women who need to lose more than 30 lbs. Unlike other products that only focus on one aspect of weight loss, PhenQ has a multi-faceted approach. The powerful formula has helped 190,000 customers achieve their dream body.
PhenQ helps you lose weight in four different ways:
• Reducing hunger • Increasing energy levels
• Stopping fat production
• Burning body fat It also improves your mood as a bonus.
PhenQ is suitable for anyone who wants to see dramatic weight loss. Even if you need to lose more than 30 pounds, this advanced product can help you. PhenQ is one of the most trusted supplements for weight loss on the market because of its amazing effects.
One of the key ingredients in PhenQ is a-Lacys Reset, a compound that can lower fat and body weight while increasing muscle mass. Studies show that a-Lacys Reset helps people lose 7.24% of body fat and 3.44% of body weight. They also gain 3.80% more muscle mass.
Other ingredients in PhenQ include:
• Capsimax powder
• Calcium carbonate
• Caffeine • Chromium picolinate
• L-carnitine fumarate
• Nopal Each bottle of PhenQ has 60 pills, enough for one month. The manufacturer suggests taking two tablets per day, one in the morning and one in the evening. If you are not happy with the results, you can return your PhenQ without any hassle.
PhenQ comes with free shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee. You don't need a prescription to order PhenQ and you can save money when you buy more than one bottle. If you have any questions or comments, you can contact PhenQ's customer service anytime.
• 3-in-1 Supplement That’s Proven To Work
• Curb Your Appetite, Lower Your Calorie Intake • Boost Your Mood and Energy Levels
• Block Fat Production To Prevent Weight Gain
#2) PhenGold: Top Rated Supplement For Boosting Metabolism
PhenGold is the top supplement for boosting metabolism. Your metabolism is important for regulating your weight. If you want to burn more fat, you need to speed up your metabolism. PhenGold can help you do that with its natural ingredients. PhenGold has been used by thousands of people who want to lose weight faster and easier.
PhenGold uses powerful ingredients that naturally increase your metabolism. For example, scientific research shows that L-theanine helps with fat loss, while cayenne pepper makes you burn more calories every day. Other ingredients in PhenGold are:
• Green tea extract
• L-theanine
• Rhodiola SP • Green coffee
• L-tyrosine
• Cayenne powder PhenGold has many benefits for health-conscious consumers. The supplement does not have lactose, soy, or artificial ingredients. It also works for people who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet.
Each bottle of PhenGold has 90 capsules. Take three pills per day, at regular intervals. These supplements have natural ingredients and minimal side effects.
The maker of PhenGold, Swiss Research Labs Ltd., makes all its products in the USA. It also offers a 100% money-back guarantee and fast shipping. You can get discounts when you buy more than one bottle of PhenGold.
• Effective Supplement That Works For Both Men and Women
• Prevent Weight Gain By Boosting Metabolism
#3) TrimTone: Top Supplement For Appetite Suppression
TrimTone is the best-rated supplement for appetite suppression. The supplement uses thermogenesis, which makes your body burn more fat. All you need is one dose of TrimTone with water to start looking and feeling better.
The supplement is ideal for anyone with a busy schedule. It can be hard to balance work, family, dinner, and exercise, but TrimTone understands that. The simple capsule makes weight loss easier than ever.
TrimTone has a natural formula that lasts for a long time and suppresses your appetite. It has caffeine, coffee beans, and green tea for an energizing effect. The complete list of ingredients includes:
• Caffeine • Green coffee
• Green tea extract
• Grains of paradise
• Konjac fiber (glucomannan) TrimTone has a lot of glucomannan to keep you from feeling hungry. The dietary fiber makes you feel full between meals so you don't overeat. You also don't have to worry about snacking on sugary foods at night.
This best-selling supplement comes from Swiss Research Labs Limited. This company makes all its products in the USA and offers free delivery. Buy TrimTone today and take advantage of its money-back guarantee.
#4) Phen24: Best Supplements For Women
Phen24 is our top pick for the best supplements for women. This product has a cutting-edge formula that gives women the energy they need to look and feel their best. It has ingredients that boost your metabolism and help you burn fat. The supplement has a day and night formula that provides 24-hour support for weight loss.
The secret ingredient is glucomannan, a water-soluble dietary fiber from konjac root. Each supplement has 1000 mg of glucomannan, which is the optimal amount according to scientific research in the European Union. The substance makes women feel full between meals so they don't overeat.
The supplement has different ingredients for the day and night formulas.
Phen24 Daytime capsules have these ingredients:
• Copper
• Manganese
• Zinc
• Caffeine • Iodine
• Cayenne Powder
• L-Phenylalanine
• Guarana Extract The Phen24 Nighttime formula has these ingredients:
• Chromium
• Calcium D-Pantothenate
• Pyridoxine Hcl • Molybdenum
• Thiamine Hcl
• Griffonia Extract
• Green Tea Extract
• Choline Bilartrate • Hops Extract
• D-Biotin
• Glucomannan Phen24 does more than help women lose weight. The energy-boosting supplement can also reduce tiredness and fatigue, so you can handle your busy social and professional life. The unique formula can also improve your focus.
Wolfson Brands Ltd., the company behind Phen24, suggests taking one dose of daytime capsule per day before breakfast, then two capsules from nighttime bottle before dinner, all with water. Spreading out the doses allows you to get the best results, thanks to the continuous fat-burning effect.
Phen24 provides a weight loss solution made for women. The formula has natural ingredients and no harsh stimulants or side effects like male supplements. A daily dose of Phen24 can help women get that firmer, fitter body in no time.
• One of the Top-Selling Supplements For Women
• Contains Glucomannan, A Scientifically Proven Appetite Suppressant
• Boost Fat Metabolism and Burn More Calories Without Diet and Exercise
• Improve Energy Levels Naturally Without Harsh Stimulants
#5) PrimeShred: Best Supplement For Men
PrimeShred is our top choice for the best supplement for men. This product was originally made to help pro boxers and MMA fighters get ripped before a fight, but now it is available to everyone. This product is based on the latest scientific research and has 11 powerful fat burning ingredients.
Here is what PrimeShred can do for you:
• Helps you burn stubborn fat by speeding up your metabolism and boosting fat oxidation. • Supercharges your metabolism, so you burn fat and calories even when you're resting.
• Suppresses your appetite and cravings, making it easier to follow any diet plan.
• Boosts your energy levels, making it easier to do intense workouts or cardio exercises. Our favorite thing about PrimeShred is the high-quality ingredients in each pill. Unlike other supplements, there is no cost-cutting, no useless ingredients, and no hidden formulas that hide the exact amount of each ingredient. Just powerful fat burning ingredients that are dosed right and backed by the latest scientific research.
Here is the ingredient list in PrimeShred:
• Green Tea Extract
• Caffeine • Vitamin B Complex
• Rhodiola Rosea Root
• Bioperine
• Green Coffee Bean
• DMAE • L-Tyrosine
• L-Theanine
• Cayenne Pepper Seeds A single bottle of PrimeShred has 90 servings, enough for a 30-day supply. The suggested dosage is 3 capsules, twenty minutes before breakfast per day. By taking a strong dosage in the morning, you'll burn fat for a longer period of time throughout the day.
PrimeShred is for any man who wants to lose stubborn fat. Whether you're an athlete or just want to improve your "dad bod", PrimeShred can help you reach your goals fast.
• Burn Stubborn Fat and Supercharge Your Metabolism
• Reduce Calorie Intake By Suppressing Appetite and Cravings • Recommended By Athletes and Professional MMA Fighters
• 100% Natural Ingredients That Are Safe and Effective
Natural Ingredients Found In Supplements That Work For Weight Loss
- Green Tea Extract
Green tea is not only a healthy drink but a helpful supplement for weight loss. Studies have shown that green tea extract can improve appetite control and fat burning. The caffeine in green tea also gives you the energy you need to work out harder.
Supplements with green tea extract break down fat cells and move them into the blood. Green tea extract also activates fat-burning hormones in the body, such as norepinephrine. The supplement also has antioxidants that prevent norepinephrine from breaking down, making it easier to get rid of fat.
- Green Coffee Bean Extract
Green coffee bean extract is made from coffee beans that have not been roasted. Roasting coffee beans can lower the amount of chlorogenic acid, a compound that researchers think can prevent aging, lower blood pressure, and burn fat. Coffee beans also have caffeine, which acts as an appetite suppressant.
Caffeine affects your nervous system and stops hunger signals from the stomach to the brain. Caffeine also starts thermogenesis, which makes the body produce heat and use energy from food.
- Garcinia Cambogia Extract
Garcinia cambogia extract comes from a tropical fruit and has become a popular supplement for weight loss. Researchers say that this fruit extract stops the body from making fat and reduces appetite. Garcinia cambogia can also control cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
Garcinia cambogia extract can burn fat cells because of hydroxycitric acid, an active ingredient. This ingredient stops the enzyme citrate lyase from making new fat deposits. Hydroxycitric acid also raises serotonin levels, which means that one dose of garcinia cambogia acts as an appetite suppressant and mood enhancer.
- Bitter Orange
Bitter orange (Citrus aurantium) is a fruit that has been used for medicine in China and Brazil. According to Andrew Weil, M.D., native tribes in the Amazon use bitter orange to treat constipation, nausea, and digestive problems. The sour fruit makes your body burn more fat by using thermogenesis.
However, bitter orange is a controversial supplement and may cause serious side effects. The fruit has ephedra (ma-huang), a substance that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned in 2014. The National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine has linked ephedra to high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes. While natural ingredients are often safer than synthetic ones, bitter orange proves that that's not always true.
- Chromium Picolinate
Chromium is a mineral that may boost fat metabolism and help you burn calories faster. The safe and natural substance comes in different forms, with nutritionists considering trivalent chromium an essential part of a healthy diet. Supplements use it because of its effects on insulin.
Several studies show that chromium can improve blood sugar levels for people with diabetes. It also has potential as a supplement for weight loss. A four-month study found that people who took chromium every day lost 2.4 pounds more than those who took a placebo.
- Raspberry Ketones
Raspberry ketone is a chemical that gives red raspberries their smell. The compound is also found in other berries and fruits, as well as in cosmetic products. Raspberry ketones have a similar structure to capsaicin and synephrine, two substances that can boost fat metabolism.
These structural similarities have led researchers to think that raspberry ketone can increase fat burning and the release of adiponectin, which regulates blood sugar levels. Raspberry ketones may help people with diabetes and obesity.
- L-Carnitine
L-carnitine is an amino acid that helps with weight loss. The supplement moves fatty acids into the mitochondria, where the cell burns a lot of fat for energy. You can find the amino acid in meat, fish, avocados, and beans.
The body naturally makes L-Carnitine, as well as other forms of carnitine. For example, Acetyl L-Carnitine improves brain function, while Propionyl L-Carnitine increases blood flow. Sports drink makers often add L-carnitine L-tartrate to drinks to help with mineral absorption and muscle recovery.
- Caffeine
Caffeine is one of several stimulants that can boost metabolism, along with chlorogenic acid, theophylline, and theobromine. It's also the most widely used psychoactive substance in the world, making it a popular choice for supplements. Caffeine can help you lose weight because it blocks adenosine.
Blocking adenosine means that other neurons in your brain can work, releasing neurotransmitters like norepinephrine and dopamine. These substances give you the energy and alertness you need to feel good. Caffeine also increases your metabolic rate, making it easier to lose weight over time. Some of the possible side effects of caffeine include a fast heart rate, jitters, and insomnia. Caffeine is a common ingredient in many supplements because it helps your body burn calories at a faster rate.
- Conjugated Linoleic Acid
Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is a natural fatty acid in dairy and meat products. Cows, goats, and other animals change omega-6 fatty acids from their food into CLA through digestion. Researchers think that this substance helps with weight loss in humans.
One trial gave mice conjugated linoleic acid for six weeks. The mice with CLA-supplemented-diets lost 70% more fat than those in the control group. A similar study on pigs found that CLA lowered body fat.
Prescription Supplements to Consider
1. Orlistat (Alli)
Alli (60 mg of Orlistat) is a supplement for weight loss that you can buy without a prescription if you are 18 years or older. Doctors suggest it for anyone who wants to lose weight while on a low-fat diet. People who need a prescription supplement can try its cousin, Xenical, which has the same active ingredient but at a higher dose.
Alli works by stopping the intestines from absorbing extra fat. The leftover fat from food leaves the body through the next bowel movement. This process limits how much dietary fat a person can store after a meal. The supplement can also reduce side effects linked to belly fat, such as diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure, and heart disease.
2. Xenical
Xenical (120 mg of Orlistat) is a higher, prescription-level dose of the same drug as Alli. This prescription supplement blocks enzymes that process fat in the bowels. These undigested fats pass through the body during later bowel movements.
Xenical works well with a low-calorie diet and regular exercise. You should lose weight within the first two weeks of taking the supplements. Xenical may cause vitamin absorption problems, so doctors suggest taking a multivitamin once per day to avoid side effects.
3. Contrave
Contrave is the first and only prescription supplement with FDA-approval. Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals made the drug to control the hunger and rewards parts of the brain. The supplements make it easier for users to control cravings and suppress their appetite.
Nalpriopion Pharmaceuticals gave more than 2,000 obese people a daily dose of Contrave. The year-long trial found that 46% of people on Contrave lost at least 5% of their weight compared to 23% of people who took the placebo. If you want to get the best results, be sure to take Contrave while on a low-fat diet.
4. Phentermine
Phentermine (Lomaira, Adipex-P) is a supplement for weight loss made in 1959. Doctors suggest using it for short-term weight loss along with topiramate, diet, and daily exercise. The pill works like an amphetamine by suppressing the users' appetites so that they don't feel like eating too much.
Phentermine works best for obese people or those with weight-related health problems. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified it as a Schedule IV drug, meaning that people may abuse it. Possible side effects of phentermine include high heart rate, dry mouth, constipation, and nervousness.
5. Belviq (Lorcaserin)
Belviq (Lorcaserin) is a prescription supplement for weight loss, no longer on the market, that helps users control their appetite. This serotonin 2C receptor blocker makes the brain think the stomach is full. Studies show that a daily tablet of Belviq, along with a low-calorie diet and physical activity, is effective for weight loss.
Eisai Inc., the company behind Belviq, recently removed the supplement from the market. The voluntary withdrawal came at the request of the FDA in February 2020. The agency decided that the risks are higher than the benefits after a long-term study of its heart side effects.
Things To Think About When Buying Products For Weight Loss
• Ingredients What you put into your body matters. Make sure to read and understand all the ingredients in your supplements before using them. The last thing you want is to take banned substances, like sibutramine, fenfluramine, or ephedra, any of which may cause bad side effects.
Look for the ingredients listed above under "Popular Ingredients" to find reliable products for weight loss. Green tea, chromium, and caffeine are among the most popular active ingredients. These substances not only relate to an increase in fat loss and weight loss potential but have a lot of research behind them.
• Dosage Every product has a different dosage. Generic weight-loss drugs have lower amounts of active ingredients than their prescription counterparts. The right product for you will depend on your current health, body shape, allergies, and weight loss goals.
Make sure to use prescription and over-the-counter drugs as suggested. Some products have potentially addictive substances, like phentermine. Responsible long-term use will lower the chance of over-reliance and day-to-day side effects.
• Safety / Side Effects Your safety should be the top priority when choosing products for weight loss. Ending up in the hospital because of the medication is not worth it. Read online reviews and talk with your main doctor before taking products for weight loss.
It's normal to have some side effects like nausea, dizziness, and headaches during your first few days of a new routine. Your body needs time to adjust to the active ingredients. Get medical help right away if you have severe or long-lasting side effects.
• Customer Reviews Customer reviews are helpful for seeing if products for weight loss are worth your time and money. They show other people's experiences, possible side effects, and weight loss results. While customer reviews shouldn't make or break your purchase, they can make the decision easier, especially if you're not sure.
The most important review, though, comes from your doctor. Ask your main health provider if the ingredients are safe or if they'll interfere with any of your current medications. Doctors know your medical and health history and have the right qualifications to give advice.
• Price/Guarantee The best products for weight loss aren't cheap. You should expect to pay at least $100 for a two-month supply of products. While the upfront price might hurt your wallet, remember that a dream body is priceless.
You can get more value out of your products in two ways. First, buying in bulk lets you save on long-term costs. For example, a month's worth of Phen24 costs $59, while a four-month supply costs $185, or $41.25 per month. Second, look for makers that offer money-back guarantees, so you can have peace of mind knowing your weight-loss trial is risk-free.
How To Get The Best Results Out of Products For Weight Loss
The best products for weight loss have scientific research and trials that have tested the product's performance before its release. If you want to achieve the ideal body results, start by following the instructions on the label. Following maker recommendations will reduce the chance of unpleasant side effects.
Products for weight loss are only part of the equation. You're not going to achieve the perfect body if you don't exercise regularly or eat a healthy diet. Add physical activity and nutrient-rich foods to your daily routine to get the desired results.
Types of Products For Weight Loss
- Fat Burners
Fat burners make your metabolism faster, so you can burn more fat and store less of it. These products often use thermogenesis, which involves the body making heat. The higher your internal temperature, the more your body uses and burns dietary fat.
Thermogenesis goes hand in hand with lipolysis, a process where the body breaks down fat. Lipolysis happens in the tissue and fat deposits around the organs. Fat burners target any extra amount of fat and change it into energy for the brain and body. For a list of the best products for weight loss, check out Outlook.
- Carb Blockers
Carbohydrates come in two forms: simple and complex. Carb blockers target complex carbohydrates, which you can find in bread, pasta, and starchy foods. The product stops the body from breaking down the carbs so that they cannot add to your caloric intake.
Another benefit of carb blockers is their ability to increase resistant starch levels in the intestines. The fewer carbohydrates you have for energy, the more starch stays in your gut. Resistant starch works like dietary fiber, making you feel full for several hours.
- Appetite Suppressants
Appetite suppressants give people control over their cravings and hunger pangs. The products limit the number of hunger signals that go to the brain. Some prescription appetite suppressants include phentermine (Qsymia), naltrexone (Contrave), and liraglutide (Saxenda).
You can also find the best appetite suppressants in everyday foods and drinks, like green tea and coffee. The caffeine in these items reduces the desire to eat for a short period. Caffeine can also increase fat-burning and energy potential.
Do Products For Weight Loss Have Any Side Effects?
All drugs, including thermogenic products for weight loss, have possible side effects. These risks vary based on the dosage, your health, and the amount of weight you want to lose. Some common side effects include:
• Dizziness
• Nausea • Headaches
• Cramping
• Irregular bowel movements
• Constipation
• Restlessness • Fast heart rate and blood pressure Most of the side effects are minor and will disappear after a few days. Other side effects are more severe and can be signs of addiction or abuse. If you have long-term side effects, contact a medical professional for help.
Can Products For Weight Loss Help You Lose Fat Without Diet and Exercise?
Products for weight loss make it easier to burn fat and lose weight, but they can't do it alone. A proper diet and regular exercise are the most effective ways to get rid of unwanted body fat. Products for weight loss are meant to work with this routine.
You do not need to train like an Olympian or become a vegetarian to achieve weight loss. Try adding aerobic exercise to your routine three or four times a week. Some examples include cycling, jogging, swimming, basketball, and pilates. Healthy meals should have a variety of fruits and vegetables, with limited sugary treats and highly refined carbohydrates.
Can You Buy Products For Weight Loss Over The Counter?
Yes, you can buy over-the-counter products for weight loss including phentermine substitutes. The problem is that they don't have the best mixture of active ingredients to achieve maximum weight loss. Alternatives, such as PhenQ and PhenGold, provide more reliable ways to lose weight and have fewer harsh side effects. Contrary to popular belief, the best-sellers for products for weight loss are actually found online.
How Much Weight Can I Lose With Products For Weight Loss?
There are no exact numbers when it comes to total pounds lost. Your final body weight will depend, in large part, on your current physique. Someone who weighs 300 pounds can lose much more body weight than someone who weighs 200 pounds.
Products for weight loss makers say that you should see a 5% weight loss within the first three months. Your percentage may be higher or lower depending on your current weight. If you do not see 5% weight loss during that time, your doctor may suggest another medication.
How Fast Does It Take for a Product For Weight Loss To Work?
Weight loss won't happen overnight. If you stick to a consistent routine of physical activity and healthy eating, you may see results within the first two weeks. Remember that weight loss is a long-term goal, so it's important to make gradual and sustainable changes.
Final Verdict – Are Products For Weight Loss Right for You?
Products for weight loss come in all shapes and sizes. The best choice is one that fits with your lifestyle and budget and doesn't have lasting side effects. That way, you get the effective weight loss you want without spending too much money.
Each product on our list has a unique formula and benefits. A product like PhenQ works best for women, while products like PrimeShred cater to men with weight gain. Choose your favorite brand and start achieving your weight loss goals today.