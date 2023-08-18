FlexiLoans: Small Business, Big Impact. How it is Catalyzing MSME growth

Credit available on time allows MSMEs to grow their business, invest in new technologies and create jobs. The MSME loan sector's growth positively impacts economic growth, job creation, and overall prosperity. This is especially true in rural and semi-urban areas, where many small businesses are located.

Various NBFCs in India are pivotal in fostering MSME development and driving economic progress. It empowers small businesses by embracing flexibility, technology, and customer-centricity. This helps them have a significant impact on the economy of India. India's economy becomes more dynamic, resilient, and inclusive as the MSME loan sector flourishes.