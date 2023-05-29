Floki Listed In Turkey, SafeMoon Upgrades SWaP As Big Eyes Coin Exit Presale Stage

Cryptocurrency has given the market a lot of exciting events concerning bull runs, upgrades, and new coins. One of these is the introduction of meme coins to the industry. These were a revolutionary emergence that completely altered the perspective of investing and successfully connected with investors in a way that normal crypto never could. It also broadened the horizons of the industry and kept it relevant to make it more appealing to newer demographics of investors.
In the past few years, meme coins have developed a kind of cult following. With these communities directly influencing the currencies' performance, it is no surprise that these platforms will stay dedicated to keeping their communities happy. As meme coin season kicks off once again, these coins are seeing very bullish conditions ahead, mainly due to the activities within their ecosystems.
Floki Inu has recently been listed on exchanges in Turkey, which is where most of its popularity comes from, and this move has given the coin a variety of advantages. Similarly, SafeMoon has recently released an upgrade in its SWaP feature that greatly improves its user experience, whilst Big Eyes Coin is nearing the end of its presale and has many exciting things in store for its community.
Floki Inu’s Latest Listing
Floki Inu is one of the other most well-known coins in the market. Modeled after Elon Musk’s dog, the project has grown phenomenally in its years on the market, evolving into a fully-fledged web3 ecosystem spanning NFTs, DeFi, and a Metaverse. The coin was created to be a community-controlled coin and aims to combine charity and utility.
With Binance TR announcing that Floki Inu will be listed alongside TRY (Turkish Lira), the current environment for the token looks extremely promising. Floki Inu is a very popular token in Turkey and because of this, this move will strengthen the position of the coin. Now that its Turkish audience has wide access to the coin, allowing them to trade and easily invest in it, there is high optimism that the value will increase.
SafeMoon Upgrades SWaP
SafeMoon first made its entry into the market with BNB in March 2021, and can now be purchased on exchanges like Binance and Pankcakeswap. Its main design is to reward long-term holders and charge sellers. Its SWaP feature allows investors to earn direct rewards whilst enhancing the liquidity of the pool.
This feature has recently undergone an upgrade and has returned better than ever. The community can now bridge their tokens and use them to trade on various platforms like Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon. Furthermore, there is a brand new interface being introduced that will support token trades and liquidity.
Big Eyes Coin Rounds Up Presale
After its spectacular success over these many months, Big Eyes Coin is preparing to close its presale. From the time it launched in August of last year, it grew incredibly well, and within its first month has already raised close to $8 million with a strong investor network. In the duration of the presale, the coin was known for its lucrative opportunities and now in the final days, it continues to impress in this regard.
With its final stage currently in operation, the platform is offering investors tokens at its earliest price, $0.00017. This is an amazing opportunity for both existing members of the community and new investors to accumulate their tokens and load up their wallets before the prices hit $0.0006. Moreover, this also encourages them to collect tokens whilst they wait for the first-ever $BIG exclusive casino to open.
Final Thought
As meme coin season opens up once again, investors should take full advantage of the incredible options that are currently available and those that are yet to launch. The upgrade of SafeMoon and the recent listing of FLOKI INU give it a significant boost and respective competitive advantages over other coins in the market, whilst Big Eyes Coin’s new token price gives investors a way to get more value out of their investments and turn a larger profit later on in the lifespan.
