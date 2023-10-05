Former Asset Management CEO, Madhur Kakkar, Bids High on AI for Digital Asset Trading

Certainly, the recent media interest surrounding AI and Machine Learning—sparked by developments like Open AI's release of ChatGPT-4.0 and the notable surge in the stock prices of chip manufacturers like NVIDIA—has fueled widespread curiosity in these advanced technologies. My personal exploration into the realm of AI and Machine Learning began approximately a year ago as I aimed to comprehend the transformative impact these technologies are poised to have on the financial markets.

As someone who has derived enjoyment from the dynamic world of digital asset trading available through various platforms, my objective was to identify automated solutions for trading in the financial markets. It is undeniable that a significant portion of global 'smart money' and funds are leveraging sophisticated AI and ML-based risk, pricing, and predictive quantitative models to manage trillions of dollars effectively. However, due to prohibitive infrastructure costs, a lack of programming expertise, complicated deployment processes, and a shortage of reliable resources, these AI and ML models have not gained traction among retail and mass affluent clients.

With a career spanning 18 years, during which I’ve advised on client assets, led teams of wealth managers, and headed businesses with trading and portfolio management mandates, I've observed a considerable amount of wealth in the regional mass affluent and high net-worth sectors being managed based on educated guesswork. While these are guided and meticulously derived strategies, they essentially rely on experiential guesses.

I've encountered numerous highly competent Wealth Managers and Traders throughout my career, individuals whose dedication and ethical standards I deeply respect. However, advisory services remain susceptible to the inherent risks and flaws of human behavioral biases and occasionally delayed decision-making since many processes are manually executed.

My curiosity about how major players were utilizing tech and machine learning models globally, combined with my desire to automate decision-making and execution in digital asset trading across financial markets, led me to acquire a substantial stake in Quantl AI Ltd. This decision was the culmination of participating in hackathons with AI engineers, trading champions, and programmers worldwide, evaluating various global platforms, funds, algorithms, and bots.

Quantl's platform stands out for its exemplary data handling, cloud-based data storage, pre-programmed strategy-building blocks, a library of deployable trading bots, and strategy deployment capabilities. Given its unique positioning and open programming/API solutions, Quantl AI’s platform is unmatched, with very few global competitors and is pioneering in the regional market.

Importantly, the effectiveness of a platform is reflective of its founder's vision, development skills, and understanding of tradable asset dynamics, and Shamaz Khan embodies these qualities. An Aeronautics and Space Engineer with 15 years of experience, Khan has worked with defence departments globally on safety-critical systems and real-time data management. With a master’s in computational mathematics from the UK, certifications in Algorithmic Trading from Oxford University, UK and Quantitative Finance, and extensive experience in systematic digital asset trading and bot deployment, Khan brings invaluable expertise to the table.

I aim to complement this by contributing my understanding of client expectations and sell-side experience, thereby enriching the potent mix of skills and knowledge at Quantl AI Ltd.

Can you provide a concise overview of what Quantl primarily does?