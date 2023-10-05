Former Asset Management CEO, Madhur Kakkar, Bids High on AI for Digital Asset Trading

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 5: Madhur Kakkar boasts an illustrious 18-year financial career in the UAE, during which he has engaged with international banks in various capacities. He has worked on assignments catered to ultra-high-net-worth clients while also efficiently overseeing cost and profit center's. As a veteran in the private wealth domain, Madhur has not only established and led prosperous teams of Wealth Managers and Advisors but also effectively met diverse portfolio mandates.
His entrepreneurial spirit has been evident over the past decade, with Madhur securing a board position at one of UAE’s premier financial consultancy groups. Moreover, he has co-founded and directed an Independent Asset Management business, played a pivotal role in structuring a domestic Hedge Fund, and demonstrated an aptitude for identifying and investing in future-ready business models. These encompass a range of sectors, from real estate to digital asset trading.
Madhur's recent financial venture includes a significant but undisclosed investment, acquiring a 50% stake in DIFC-based Quantl AI Ltd. This latest investment is one that excites him greatly as he continues to advance in his journey as an investor in innovative and promising business models.
Certainly, the recent media interest surrounding AI and Machine Learning—sparked by developments like Open AI's release of ChatGPT-4.0 and the notable surge in the stock prices of chip manufacturers like NVIDIA—has fueled widespread curiosity in these advanced technologies. My personal exploration into the realm of AI and Machine Learning began approximately a year ago as I aimed to comprehend the transformative impact these technologies are poised to have on the financial markets.
As someone who has derived enjoyment from the dynamic world of digital asset trading available through various platforms, my objective was to identify automated solutions for trading in the financial markets. It is undeniable that a significant portion of global 'smart money' and funds are leveraging sophisticated AI and ML-based risk, pricing, and predictive quantitative models to manage trillions of dollars effectively. However, due to prohibitive infrastructure costs, a lack of programming expertise, complicated deployment processes, and a shortage of reliable resources, these AI and ML models have not gained traction among retail and mass affluent clients.
With a career spanning 18 years, during which I’ve advised on client assets, led teams of wealth managers, and headed businesses with trading and portfolio management mandates, I've observed a considerable amount of wealth in the regional mass affluent and high net-worth sectors being managed based on educated guesswork. While these are guided and meticulously derived strategies, they essentially rely on experiential guesses.
I've encountered numerous highly competent Wealth Managers and Traders throughout my career, individuals whose dedication and ethical standards I deeply respect. However, advisory services remain susceptible to the inherent risks and flaws of human behavioral biases and occasionally delayed decision-making since many processes are manually executed.
My curiosity about how major players were utilizing tech and machine learning models globally, combined with my desire to automate decision-making and execution in digital asset trading across financial markets, led me to acquire a substantial stake in Quantl AI Ltd. This decision was the culmination of participating in hackathons with AI engineers, trading champions, and programmers worldwide, evaluating various global platforms, funds, algorithms, and bots.
Quantl's platform stands out for its exemplary data handling, cloud-based data storage, pre-programmed strategy-building blocks, a library of deployable trading bots, and strategy deployment capabilities. Given its unique positioning and open programming/API solutions, Quantl AI’s platform is unmatched, with very few global competitors and is pioneering in the regional market.
Importantly, the effectiveness of a platform is reflective of its founder's vision, development skills, and understanding of tradable asset dynamics, and Shamaz Khan embodies these qualities. An Aeronautics and Space Engineer with 15 years of experience, Khan has worked with defence departments globally on safety-critical systems and real-time data management. With a master’s in computational mathematics from the UK, certifications in Algorithmic Trading from Oxford University, UK and Quantitative Finance, and extensive experience in systematic digital asset trading and bot deployment, Khan brings invaluable expertise to the table.
I aim to complement this by contributing my understanding of client expectations and sell-side experience, thereby enriching the potent mix of skills and knowledge at Quantl AI Ltd.
Think of Quantl as a streamlined tool designed for the automated trading of various digital assets. It assists users in the following ways:
Build: For individuals with a strategy in mind that utilizes either technical or fundamental tools, Quantl simplifies the process of converting these theoretical strategies into automated, systematic ones. Users can effortlessly create a strategy by selecting pre-programmed indicators or blocks and arranging them to outline the desired operational flow of the system.
Select: For market participants who prefer using established strategies and might not be familiar with the components mentioned in the first step, Quantl provides access to a library of deployable strategies. These have been meticulously programmed by our expert team. Users can select one or multiple strategies that align with their specific risk and return preferences.
Backtest: Quantl features a unique Machine Learning Algorithm designed to cleanse historical market data of all events, organizing and storing this information on the cloud. Users can access this data for various market intervals and time frames to backtest selected or created strategies before implementing them with actual capital. This feature not only alleviates the problem of overfitting models to a significant extent but also allows users to examine simulated risk and returns, aiding in making informed decisions regarding strategy modifications at deployment.
Deploy: Once users finalize and backtest their strategies and are satisfied with the outcomes, they can select from an array of integrated brokers. After setting the respective boundaries and assigning an account value, the chosen strategy begins to automatically trade the selected digital asset. Although the process is automated, users retain control over their brokerage accounts or wallets, with the flexibility to alter strategies, subscribe to multiple ones, or revert to manual control at their discretion.
In the wake of the 2020-21 financial market rally, there's been a widespread acceptance of digitally tradable assets in the market—including stocks, currencies, CFDs, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, particularly in the UAE region. The evident surge in advertising by brokers along Dubai’s major highways testifies to this acceptance. However, a significant number of market participants, encompassing both retail and high net-worth individuals, are essentially gambling, making market moves based on speculation and hearsay without a solid strategy or understanding of the underlying assets.
Moreover, timely action is crucial in trading, which often means being active on trading platforms at inconvenient hours to engage with various assets. For instance, consider a time-tested strategy that yields a 20% annual return by buying an asset at each trading day’s close and selling it 15 minutes after the next day’s opening. Even with supportive data and back-testing results, manual execution of this strategy without error is nearly unfeasible.
It’s also important to acknowledge that many advanced financial models require analyzing vast amounts of data, which is practically impossible for humans to process efficiently and unbiasedly. Machines, conversely, can execute repetitive trading tasks without fatigue, boredom, or bias, and with technological advancements, their computational speeds have significantly increased.
Quantl introduces a systematic and automated solution, allowing for the implementation of strategies that can repetitively analyze extensive historical data, deploy, and execute trades flawlessly. Trading won't merely be speculative; with Quantl, users can test strategies across various data nodes and time periods, developing models that are resilient over time. While all financial markets inherently carry risks that not even machines can completely eliminate, having a strategy with quantifiable risks and methods to mitigate these risks can significantly enhance real returns.
At Quantl, the journey of innovation will persist, with the development of inter-asset strategies and models that can identify an increasing number of tradable patterns. We will also continue to work on random walk simulations using predefined Alpha mining equations to improve price probability models, enhancing client experiences as we progress. Additionally, for professional users, including wealth managers and family offices, Quantl offers API solutions and data modules. These tools assist in building deployment models, incorporating machine learning models, and automating various money management services, proprietary book management, and discretionary portfolio management for individual clients.
Without wishing to repeat myself excessively, I'd underscore that the insights I've previously shared about AI and Machine Learning's potential in client money management merely scratch the surface of possibilities. In fact, substantial advancements in this arena are already underway as we speak. Many leading banks and asset managers have integrated Quant teams into their trading desks. These teams are progressively becoming indispensable, actively developing pricing models for complex derivatives, advanced risk models, random walk models for asset price probability predictions, and trade decay forecasts, among other functions.
It's worth noting that people have sought basic stock tips or investment models from AI platforms like ChatGPT. Although the responses from such platforms might be outdated (given ChatGPT's limitations in updating data as of September 2021) and shouldn't be construed as advice, the future holds immense potential. As these AI models receive more data and become integrated with additional plugins, the competition in the financial sphere might very well pivot to who possesses the superior program or model.
A very old saying goes "don't go to a gunfight with a knife”, is particularly apt in this context. Visualize the perilous scenario where every dollar invested manually based on hearsay engages in a bidding war against machines operated by major asset managers on Wall Street. The difference in strategy sophistication and data analysis is stark.
To conclude, the rapid evolution of AI in finance is breathtaking, and perhaps only AI models themselves can accurately forecast where these developments will ultimately lead. However, it's clear that we are in the midst of a revolutionary shift that will fundamentally alter decision-making processes, actions, perceptions, and even our understanding of reality. With a growing number of crucial wealth decisions already being made by machines, it's imperative for individual investors and smaller money managers to start leveraging the AI tools at their disposal. Tools akin to Quantl will continue to emerge, and we at Quantl are committed to refining our systems continually. This evolution promises to significantly enhance the client trading experience, marking a victory for all involved.