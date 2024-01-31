Former Chief Justice of India, Justice U.U. Lalit Associates K.R. Mangalam University as Eminent Jurist and Distinguished Professor

The School of Legal Studies at KRMU offers a range of programs, including BBA LL.B. (Hons.), B.Com LL.B. (Hons.), B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M., and Ph.D. in Law. This diverse array of courses contributes to the university's reputation as a center of excellence in legal education.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, born on November 9th, 1957, in Solapur, Maharashtra, brings a rich legal legacy to his role as Chief Justice of India. His father, U.R. Lalit, a former Additional Judge at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court and a senior advocate at the Supreme Court, undoubtedly influenced his path in law, Enrolling as an advocate in June 1983, Justice U.U. Lalit specialized in criminal law, practicing at the Bombay High Court 1983 to 1985. Following this, he honed his expertise working in the chambers of the Attorney General of India, Soli Sorabjee, from 1986 to 1992.

During his career as a lawyer, Justice Lalit handled significant cases, representing notable personalities. In 1994, he defended BJP leader Kalyan Singh in a contempt of court case related to the Babri Masjid demolition. Mr. Singh had previously submitted an affidavit assuring the Supreme Court that untoward incidents would be prevented at the disputed site.

Notably, he represented Salman Khan in the 1998 poaching case involving blackbucks, an endangered species. He also reportedly defended the BJP leader and former Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Amit Shah. He was charged with murder in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter case.

Career as an Advocate in the Supreme Court