Fresh Insights into the Gameplay of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Revealed

Why do I fly? - this is the name of a series of small videos that Microsoft releases as part of the Microsoft Flight Simulator advertising campaign, timed to coincide with the game's launch on the Xbox family of consoles. The game was released in mid-2020 on personal computers, but it's worth talking about today's current version, when it became available on all platforms from Microsoft, and also received many content additions.
So, Microsoft Flight Simulator, as before, is entirely focused on the subject of civil aviation, conveying to the smallest detail the specifics of not only flight and aircraft control but the entire process as a whole, from pre-flight preparations to post-landing taxiing to the auxiliary runway to the parking place.
Microsoft is promising gamers an update in 2024 that they will love. Ready to learn more about new gameplay details? Read on for this fascinating article.
Overview of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
The head of the Asobo studio revealed that the Microsoft Flight Simulator engine has been improved. The French team has already achieved a performance increase of 4-5 times. The biggest change to the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 engine was the move from a predominantly single-processor thread to a multi-threaded architecture.
Game Graphics
This modification will provide better graphics than in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. One of the revolutionary changes in the settings will be the "3D from 2D" technique. With its help, developers achieve visual improvement wherever there were only photogrammetric areas before. Thanks to advanced artificial intelligence and tessellation systems, simple hills and mounds will turn into realistic multi-dimensional surfaces covered with stones, 3D trees, and rocks.
New Opportunities
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 introduces a new feature that allows you to select Career Mode. Players will be able to try out to become air firefighters or an ambulance, join the search and rescue team, and try on other professions in aviation.
In addition, the aircraft will now have to be looked after (maintenance), and damage from too-hard landings or overheating of the engines will be permanent. It is possible to cause engine fires in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Now about 500 people in various teams are working on the project. The main work is being done by Asobo, where about 180 developers are working on the new simulator.
Game Analysis
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is expected to be released next year on Windows PCs and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Many analysts are predicting a huge hype for this unexplored novelty. Gamers can only wait for the presentation of the update to test the next-generation game.
