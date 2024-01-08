From Lawyer to Furniture Maker: The Journey of Tejpal Singh Shekhawat

I did indeed complete an LLB from Bharti Vidyapeeth in Pune. While my background is in law, I have always had a passion for design and craftsmanship, and this ultimately led me to the furniture industry.I have always appreciated the beauty and functionality of well-made furniture, and I became increasingly interested in the process of creating it. After completing my legal education, I decided to pursue my passion for furniture and craftsmanship by starting my own furniture business.

I spent several years researching and learning about the furniture industry, studying the art of woodworking, and perfecting my craft. I traveled extensively, visiting furniture makers around the world to learn about different techniques and styles.

Eventually, I founded Kalyanam Furniture, with a focus on creating beautiful, handmade furniture using sustainable, ethically sourced materials. I have always been committed to quality and attention to detail, and I believe that these values are reflected in every piece of furniture that we create.

In conclusion, while my background is in law, my passion for design and craftsmanship ultimately led me to the furniture industry. I am proud to have founded Kalyanam Furniture and to create beautiful, sustainable furniture that our customers can enjoy for years to come.

What were some of the challenges you faced when starting the company?