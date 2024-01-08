From Lawyer to Furniture Maker: The Journey of Tejpal Singh Shekhawat

New Delhi (India), January 8: Not everyone follows a linear career path. Tejpal Singh Shekhawat’s professional journey took an unexpected detour that ultimately led him to tremendous fulfillment. Though Tejpal earned a law degree, his lifelong affinity for design steered him away from the legal field. After graduating, Tejpal followed his authentic passion into the world of furniture craftsmanship and production. He fused his appreciation for aesthetics with his skills in business to establish his furniture company, Kalyanam Furniture.
Through a combination of global education, dedication to his vision, and enlisting help from talented artists around India, Tejpal actualized his dream. For an outsider with no formal background in furniture-making, the road to success posed steep learning curves. However, by staying adaptable and focusing on building trusted relationships, Tejpal grew Kalyanam into an internationally respected brand known for sustainably-sourced and handcrafted wooden furniture.
I did indeed complete an LLB from Bharti Vidyapeeth in Pune. While my background is in law, I have always had a passion for design and craftsmanship, and this ultimately led me to the furniture industry.I have always appreciated the beauty and functionality of well-made furniture, and I became increasingly interested in the process of creating it. After completing my legal education, I decided to pursue my passion for furniture and craftsmanship by starting my own furniture business.
I spent several years researching and learning about the furniture industry, studying the art of woodworking, and perfecting my craft. I traveled extensively, visiting furniture makers around the world to learn about different techniques and styles.
Eventually, I founded Kalyanam Furniture, with a focus on creating beautiful, handmade furniture using sustainable, ethically sourced materials. I have always been committed to quality and attention to detail, and I believe that these values are reflected in every piece of furniture that we create.
In conclusion, while my background is in law, my passion for design and craftsmanship ultimately led me to the furniture industry. I am proud to have founded Kalyanam Furniture and to create beautiful, sustainable furniture that our customers can enjoy for years to come.
Starting Kalyanam Furniture was an exciting but challenging venture. Like any new business, we faced a variety of obstacles along the way.
Handmade furniture requires skilled artisans who have the experience and expertise to create beautiful, high-quality pieces. Finding skilled artisans was a challenge, but we were fortunate to work with a team of talented craftspeople who shared our passion for furniture making.
Shipping and logistics can be a significant challenge for any business, particularly when dealing with large, heavy pieces of furniture. We had to work closely with shipping companies to ensure that our products were delivered safely and efficiently to our customers.
Despite these challenges, I remained committed to my vision of creating beautiful, sustainable furniture. I worked tirelessly to build relationships with suppliers, establish a strong brand, and find skilled artisans to help bring my vision to life. Today, I am proud to say that Kalyanam Furniture has become a respected name in the furniture industry, and we continue to work hard to create beautiful, sustainable pieces that our customers can enjoy for years to come. How does Kalyanam Furniture differentiate itself from other furniture companies in the industry?
The solid wood furniture industry is facing several challenges today, and I believe that sustainability and changing consumer preferences are among the most significant.
Consumer preferences are always evolving, and it's essential for furniture companies to stay on top of these changes to remain relevant. We understand that our customers want high-quality, handmade furniture that is unique and reflects their personal style. To address this, we offer a range of customizable options that allow our customers to personalize their furniture to their tastes.
The cost of raw materials, labor, and transportation has been on the rise, which can be a challenge for furniture companies. To address this, we have worked hard to streamline our processes and find ways to increase efficiency without sacrificing quality. We also work closely with our suppliers to negotiate fair prices and ensure that we are getting the best possible value. I recognize the challenges facing the solid wood furniture industry. However, I am confident that we can address these challenges by focusing on sustainability, staying on top of changing consumer preferences, and finding ways to increase efficiency and reduce costs without sacrificing quality. By doing so, we can continue to create beautiful, handmade furniture that our customers will love for years to come.
My leadership style is guided by several key values and principles that have helped me build and lead a successful team.
Integrity: Integrity is one of the most important values that guides my leadership style. I believe that honesty, transparency, and ethical behavior are essential for building trust with my team, suppliers, and customers.
Empathy: Empathy is another value that guides my leadership style. I strive to create a work environment that is supportive, collaborative, and respectful. I believe that it's important to listen to my team's needs and concerns, and to work together to find solutions that benefit everyone.
Innovation: Innovation is a key principle that has helped me build and lead my team. I encourage my team to think outside the box, to take risks, and to experiment with new ideas. This approach has helped us stay ahead of the curve in an industry that is constantly evolving.
Quality: Quality is a core principle that guides everything we do at Kalyanam Furniture. We are committed to creating beautiful, high-quality pieces that our customers will love for years to come. To achieve this, we pay close attention to every detail in the design, materials, and craftsmanship of our furniture.
I have learned many valuable lessons on my own journey as an entrepreneur. Here are some pieces of advice that I would offer to other entrepreneurs who are just starting out:
Focus on your passion: It's important to choose a business idea that you are passionate about and that aligns with your personal values. When you are passionate about what you do, you will be more motivated to work hard and overcome obstacles.
Be prepared for hard work: Starting a business is not easy, and it requires a lot of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Be prepared to put in long hours and to face challenges along the way.
Seek out mentors and advisors: It's important to surround yourself with people who have more experience and expertise than you do. Seek out mentors and advisors who can offer guidance, support, and valuable insights.
Embrace failure: Failure is a natural part of the entrepreneurial journey, and it's important to embrace it as an opportunity to learn and grow. Don't be afraid to take risks and to try new things.
Stay flexible and adaptable: The business world is constantly changing, and it's important to stay flexible and adaptable. Be willing to pivot your strategy if things are not working out as planned.
Build a strong team: Building a strong team is essential for the success of any business. Hire people who share your values and who are passionate about what you do. Invest in their training and development, and create a positive work environment that encourages collaboration and creativity.
Staying motivated and focused is essential to the success of my business. I set both short-term and long-term goals for my business and work towards achieving them. This helps me stay focused and motivated, as I can see progress towards my goals.
Surround myself with a supportive team, I have built a strong team at Kalyanam Furniture, and they are a constant source of motivation and support. Collaborating with my team members helps me stay motivated and energized. Also, It's important to take breaks and step away from work to recharge. This could be anything from taking a walk to spending time with family and friends.
As a founder, it's easy to get caught up in work and neglect self-care. However, I prioritize my mental and physical health by exercising regularly, eating healthy, and getting enough sleep. I seek inspiration from other successful entrepreneurs and leaders in my industry. This helps me stay motivated and inspired to continue growing and innovating.
I set boundaries between work and personal life and strive to maintain a healthy work-life balance. This helps me avoid burnout and stay motivated in both areas of my life.
While an unorthodox path, Tejpal Singh Shekhawat’s foray into furniture-making exemplifies how one can turn an innate passion into a flourishing livelihood. Though Tejpal faced myriad obstacles typical of entrepreneurship, from hiring skilled labour to maintaining consistent profitability, his commitment never wavered. He allowed his values of integrity, creativity and quality craftsmanship to steer Kalyanam Furniture to stability and recognition today. More than profits, Tejpal takes immense pride in having built a company producing beautiful and ethical products while providing employment to artists internationally. His unique story offers inspiration and sage advice to follow one’s authentic purpose.