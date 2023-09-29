From VR Tech to AR services, 360 Bright Media is a one-stop destination for all requirements

The world is witnessing technological advancements at a rapid rate, thus, in this modernised world hypnotic technology is transforming virtual experiences into reality, this immersive technology is known as Virtual Reality. It allows one to experience and interact with a computer-based simulated environment and feels like one is being transported into a new universe, which enhances the educational experience and also transfigures entertainment. Along with this, another automation, Augmented Reality, is attracting everyone by transforming digital information into the real world. It intensifies an individual’s perception and interaction with their surroundings. The technology mutates various industries, like gaming, education, advertising, healthcare, and more by adding layers of virtual information to the real information. There are so many tech agencies that bring this real experience to amaze the people and 360 Bright Media is one such agency that allows everyone to enjoy this experience.

360 Bright Media strives to influence people by combining great ideas with the newest mechanism. With advanced advertising technologies such as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, IOT, Tech brand activities, and interactive video they have redefined the parameters of advertising and entertainment. They presume that software has the power to move people in many ways. Hence, they developed a platform where technology moves people, and the program tries to physically move people by providing new ways to travel and explore the world. The Company staggers the people with some of their unique services.

CUSTOMISE BRANDING IN VR CRICKET

360 Bright Media is a forward-thinking company specializing in tailored advertising experiences within the immersive world of Virtual Reality (VR) Cricket. With a deep understanding of the VR landscape and a commitment to delivering personalized advertising solutions, they harness the power of this cutting-edge technology to engage cricket enthusiasts in a whole new way. By seamlessly integrating customized advertising into the VR cricket experience, 360 Bright Media offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with their target audience in a captivating and interactive manner, ensuring that their messages resonate effectively in the digital age. They have high-end quality VR Cricket setups for better engagement of the brand. Their setups are available at the aura of places that attract the public to come and experience a whole new level of virtual reality. 360 Bright Media offers users a unique opportunity to experience the best of VR cricket in Mumbai.

AI PHOTOBOOTH

AI Photobooth is fun to enhance your photographs and make them more exciting. It is a great way to add a touch of fun and excitement to any event and provides you with various effects and filters to customise your snippets tempting and interestingly. 360 Bright media builds branded story filters & designs them with creative tech experts to make it happen for any brand, they bring the brand conceptualisation to live moments. With this unique feature, the company makes your events and exhibitions memorable and people feel great photo experiences that users will cherish for years to come.

Apart from AR, VR and advertising services, 360 Bright Media customises games with Augmented Reality layers and Virtual graphics. The company has a strong in-house team that is capable of creating tempting gaming experiences. In addition to that they organise events and programs for clients. Along with that they also organise virtual events. This plethora of excellent services has established them as a one-stop solution in the industry.

They have worked with a variety of clients, including L&T, PwC, Mankind , Tech HR, Mission Impo, ABC APP Launch, L&T Digital car, Magic mirror, ABGLP 23, Prince pipe, HUL, FG 2023, BNP, Nissan, HDFC, and many more.