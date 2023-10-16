Fusionex International Empowers MATTA with AI-Powered State-of-the-Art Online Travel Platform

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) is proud to unveil its latest innovation, MATTA Online, an AI-powered, state-of-the-art 24/7 online travel marketplace. This ground-breaking platform is set to revolutionize the travel and tourism industry by connecting MATTA members, comprising travel agents and tour operators, with an extensive network of hotels, airlines, attractions, theme parks, and various tourism providers. In response to the growing demand for both domestic and international travel among Malaysians, MATTA Online allows its members to directly reach out to consumers, promising a seamless travel experience.
MATTA Online emerges as a pivotal part of MATTA's recovery initiatives, strategically crafted to provide its members with a platform to engage with a wider and diverse online consumer base. Unlike many other online marketplaces, MATTA Online is uniquely dedicated to travel and tourism products, placing it at the forefront of the industry's digital transformation.
The platform's launch ceremony, graced and officiated by YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Malaysia, marked a significant moment in the industry. Minister Shukri emphasized that MATTA Online would cater to the needs of both Malaysian and foreign travellers, offering MATTA members a distinct edge in the online travel sector. Furthermore, the platform aims to empower Malaysians by placing control of the tourism industry back into their hands.
Enhancing Business Opportunities
Datuk Tan Kok Liang, President of MATTA, highlighted the platform's potential to enhance business opportunities, boost occupancy rates, increase revenue, and elevate profitability for travel and tourism stakeholders. Travel agents and tour operators, central to promoting tourism, play an essential role by packaging products and services from every facet of the tourism industry and delivering value-added services to consumers. MATTA Online now aims to make these benefits accessible to a broader audience.
In the pursuit of creating this innovative marketplace, MATTA proudly announced its collaboration with Fusionex, the largest data technology company in the region. Fusionex is a multi-award-winning market leader, specializing in Analytics, Big Data, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). This partnership signifies a significant milestone in enhancing the platform's capabilities and providing travelers with an unprecedented experience.
A New Era of Public-Private Partnerships
MATTA Online is not only a game-changer for the travel and tourism industry but also a key asset for fostering smart public-private partnerships. The platform offers a tool for both national and state government agencies to conduct strategic promotional campaigns while directly supporting tourism industry stakeholders, all at a fraction of the cost.
Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh, CEO of Fusionex Group, expressed their deep honor to be MATTA's technology partner, highlighting their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the travel and tourism industry. This partnership is rooted in a shared vision of creating remarkable experiences for customers and delivering more value to MATTA, its members, and the broader community.
Fusionex International's expertise is set to revolutionize Malaysia's travel and tourism space by enabling local travel agents and tourism operators to meet customer demands, expand market reach, amplify business opportunities, and improve revenue generation. This collaboration aims to not only help the industry recover from the effects of COVID-19 but also to flourish and thrive as the world transitions into the "next normal."
The industry has witnessed positive feedback, with many tour bookings being made, and the expectation of international tourist figures reaching five million people by the end of the year. With the government's efforts to promote Malaysia as a safe travel destination and MATTA's launch of the innovative MATTA Online platform, the travel and tourism sector is experiencing a renaissance, reinvigorated and eager to showcase their products and attractions to the world.
Empowering Travel and Tourism in Malaysia and Beyond
In conclusion, MATTA Online, powered by Fusionex International, marks a significant leap forward in the travel and tourism industry's evolution. This state-of-the-art platform connects stakeholders, enhances business opportunities, and empowers Malaysians by making the tourism industry more accessible and controllable. MATTA and Fusionex International's collaboration signifies a strong commitment to fostering innovation in Malaysia's travel and tourism space, ultimately benefiting travelers, businesses, and the nation's economy.
With the promise of renewed international travel and the industry's resilience, Malaysia is poised to shine as a travel destination, providing travelers with unique experiences and the travel sector with renewed vigor.
About MATTA
The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) is the leading association representing the travel and tour industry in Malaysia. MATTA plays a pivotal role in the development and promotion of the travel and tourism industry.
About Fusionex GroupFusionex International is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex Group is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex Review data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s Market Scape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.