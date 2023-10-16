Fusionex International Empowers MATTA with AI-Powered State-of-the-Art Online Travel Platform

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) is proud to unveil its latest innovation, MATTA Online, an AI-powered, state-of-the-art 24/7 online travel marketplace. This ground-breaking platform is set to revolutionize the travel and tourism industry by connecting MATTA members, comprising travel agents and tour operators, with an extensive network of hotels, airlines, attractions, theme parks, and various tourism providers. In response to the growing demand for both domestic and international travel among Malaysians, MATTA Online allows its members to directly reach out to consumers, promising a seamless travel experience.

MATTA Online emerges as a pivotal part of MATTA's recovery initiatives, strategically crafted to provide its members with a platform to engage with a wider and diverse online consumer base. Unlike many other online marketplaces, MATTA Online is uniquely dedicated to travel and tourism products, placing it at the forefront of the industry's digital transformation.

The platform's launch ceremony, graced and officiated by YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Malaysia, marked a significant moment in the industry. Minister Shukri emphasized that MATTA Online would cater to the needs of both Malaysian and foreign travellers, offering MATTA members a distinct edge in the online travel sector. Furthermore, the platform aims to empower Malaysians by placing control of the tourism industry back into their hands.