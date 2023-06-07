Future Labs Technology - A One-stop IT Training Solution For all Your Upskilling Needs!

One of the most common questions asked at interviews these days is, apart from your academics, what other skills do you possess?
Now, we hope that most of you young professionals are already prepared with some great answers to this question, but if some of you aren’t, you should hear us out.
Keep in mind that you can’t mention your soft skills in these interviews. This is because those are considered pre-requisite in all jobs. So, when they’re asking for other skills, they want to know about a skill you’ve learned that can prove to be beneficial for their company.
It is to confidently answer questions like these and boost their chances of landing their dream job that more and more professionals are striving to upskill themselves with industry-relevant knowledge. Just like diverse industries, these skills are diverse as well.
In the field of IT, the most sought-after knowledge these days is SAP; in fact, most of the non-IT companies in India are embracing SAP just as eagerly. Then, there’s digital marketing, the fastest-growing branch of marketing that has helped countless businesses grow exponentially in the last two years.
If you’re employed in an MNC or dream of working abroad, it is also helpful to learn the language to make yourself a better candidate for a range of high-end jobs. For those of you looking to enroll in a language, digital marketing, or SAP course in Noida, here’s our recommendation: Give Future Labs Technology a shot!
FLT - Working with the vision of keeping up with technology.
FLT is the brainchild of Pratik Vimal. In his longer than a decade of experience in the corporate world, Pratik observed how time always brings with it change, and if you’re not ready to adapt, you can be left behind really quickly.
In this ever-evolving digital landscape, the need to stay relevant is a step toward survival and success. Both the founders and expert mentors of FLT are well aware of this fact and are, therefore, driven to encourage and help their students in evolving and upskilling themselves.
At this institute, you are offered over 300 diverse courses in the fields of digital marketing, foreign languages, and SAP. They have a staff of over 80 mentors that have taught more than 20,000 students, leading them to brighter career paths.
Expertise in the SAP
It is no mere coincidence that Pratik Vimal, with the wealth of his experience, decided to establish an institute offering as many as 15 courses in SAP software solutions.
Of all these courses, the SAP Ariba training course has been completed by the largest number of students, all of whom have leveraged it to land well-paying SAP consultancy jobs.
The institution is very well-recognized for its effort to make SAP knowledge easily accessible to the Indian professions. It was also awarded The Best Institute in ERP Marketing back in 2018.
So, if you seek to learn SAP and are having questions about why chose FLT as your career guide, we hope they’ve been cleared by now.
Education with Exposure: The placements at FLT
Finding quality education in this day and age is not easy; but what’s tougher than that is finding a place where you can gain both education and exposure to its real-life application.
At FLT, you’re offered such a platform. In addition to training IT professionals, they also have successful placement partnerships with some of the leading global brands like Nestle, Accenture, TCS, Genpact, P&G, Microsoft, Deloitte, and a handful of others.
What does it mean for you? An opportunity to work with these global brands in a productive environment with a well-paying job. Who would want to miss out on that?!
Those who are from Delhi, NCR, or Noida region are even more fortunate because upon enrolling, they can even learn in the offline mode if they so wish. FLT offers online, offline, and on-demand modes of learning for all its students to help them make the best career choice without having to compromise.
For all these reasons, we find FLT to be the best SAP training institute Noida. If you’re of the same opinion, head to their website now.