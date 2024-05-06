Gajera Global School,Pal Hosts IIMUN Surat - 2024

Ms. Kinjal Chunibhai Gajera, founded Sunita’s Makerspace in 2015 with a vision to prepare young innovators and global leaders where they get adequate guidance, facilities and a space to express themselves. IIMUN conference provides the same platform to Learners. A two-day conference was held at Gajera Global School, Pal from 9 am to 7 pm on April 27th and 28th. More than 500 delegates from more than 30 schools participated in it. During this conference, as many as 34 presiding officers arrived from different states of the country. A total of 17 committees were formed which included Lok Sabha, Niti Aayog, UNSC, UNEP, IPL etc where delegates strongly presented their ideas during the debate. The closing ceremony was held on 28 April, in which the Director of SVNIT-SURAT Dr. Anupam Shukla was especially present and encouraged the Learners. In the closing ceremony, the first three winners from all the committees were felicitated with certificates. Gajera Global School was awarded the trophy for Best Participating School at IIMUN SURAT-2024. Gajera Trust congratulates all and wished them for their bright future.