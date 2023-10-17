GeeksLife Technology Solutions Unveils Ambitious Ventures: BookMyPujaSeva and BookMyAdventureQuest, Aims to Raise Seed Funding

New Delhi (India), October 17, 2023 - In an era where technology continuously reshapes traditional industries, GeeksLife Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd is poised to launch two groundbreaking platforms, BookMyPujaSeva and BookMyAdventureQuest, ushering in a new wave of convenience and accessibility in the realms of spirituality and adventure. With their innovative approach and strategic goals, these platforms are set to disrupt the landscape of spiritual services and adventure booking.
Devotees seeking spiritual solace have long grappled with challenges ranging from the quality of Puja materials to authenticity issues in the market. GeeksLife Technology Solutions addresses these issues with BookMyPujaSeva, a platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to redefine how individuals engage with their spirituality.
BookMyPujaSeva introduces a suite of digital tools, including a web application, mobile app, and QR code ticketing systems, all designed to enhance the customer experience when booking and participating in religious rituals, Pujas, and Seva services. This transformation promises to make these age-old practices more accessible, convenient, and tailored to the individual's needs.
To further enhance accessibility, BookMyPujaSeva introduces two franchise models: the "Retail MyPujaSeva Store" and the "MyPujaSeva Store Kiosk." These models cater to vendors with varying space requirements, from comprehensive retail experiences to more compact setups near temples. GeeksLife Technology Solutions is already in discussions with over 100 renowned temples across cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Rishikesh, aiming to integrate their PujaSeva offerings into the BookMyPujaSeva platform.
GeeksLife Technology Solutions is gearing up to raise seed funding to support their strategic execution, expansion, and partnerships with temples and adventure event organizers across India. The primary use of these funds will be to forge partnerships with a broader network of religious organizations and event organizers. This expansion will enable the platforms to offer an even wider range of services and experiences, extending their reach to multiple geographies and new markets.
With a goal to raise 40 to 50 crores in seed funding, the expected gross margins range from 25% to 30%. This strategic expansion positions GeeksLife Technology Solutions for sustained growth, helping them reach a diverse and global customer base and increase market share and revenue potential.
The adventure industry has faced challenges related to booking processes and ensuring the safety and quality of experiences. BookMyAdventureQuest aims to provide a comprehensive solution to these issues.
BookMyAdventureQuest is a digital platform that revolutionizes how adventure enthusiasts plan, book, and experience outdoor activities and journeys. This platform, comprising a web application and a mobile app, aims to enhance the overall customer experience.
The BookMyAdventureQuest team is actively engaged in discussions with adventure organizer associations, spanning not only destinations like Rishikesh and Goa but also extending to locations such as Manali, Dandeli, Kerala, and more. This strategic approach ensures that adventure enthusiasts have access to the best and safest experiences across various thrilling destinations.
The primary revenue sources for both platforms include:
1. Spiritual/Adventure Events Ticketing System
2. Advertising Banner Revenue
3. Franchise and Adventure Gear Commission
4. Co-Branded Product Sales: This involves offering Puja items and adventure gear through franchises, creating additional revenue streams.
Satya Bhargavi, a GeeksLife Technology Solutions co-founder, is not just a tech enthusiast but a seasoned financial derivatives trader. With a strong background in commerce, she's actively engaged in crafting successful option trading strategies, playing a pivotal role in the company's growth. As a major stakeholder in AlgoBeacon Technologies, she influences algorithmic trading.
Shiva Bandaru, GeeksLife Technology Solutions' co-founder, is a visionary leader with a diverse tech background instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction.
Uma Maheswari, a recent graduate, is an integral part of our organization. She is poised to play a vital role in onboarding spiritual organizations and event organizers, along with fostering robust relationship management.
As GeeksLife Technology Solutions prepares to launch these innovative platforms, they are poised to revolutionize how individuals engage with spirituality and embark on adventures. These platforms, backed by their strategic vision, hold immense promise for enhancing accessibility, convenience, and the quality of spiritual services and adventure experiences for users across South India and beyond.
GeeksLife Technology Solutions - https://www.geekslifesolutions.com/
BookMyPujaSeva - https://www.bookmypujaseva.com/
BookMyAdventureQuest - https://www.bookmyadventurequest.com/