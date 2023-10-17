GeeksLife Technology Solutions Unveils Ambitious Ventures: BookMyPujaSeva and BookMyAdventureQuest, Aims to Raise Seed Funding

GeeksLife Technology Solutions is gearing up to raise seed funding to support their strategic execution, expansion, and partnerships with temples and adventure event organizers across India. The primary use of these funds will be to forge partnerships with a broader network of religious organizations and event organizers. This expansion will enable the platforms to offer an even wider range of services and experiences, extending their reach to multiple geographies and new markets.

With a goal to raise 40 to 50 crores in seed funding, the expected gross margins range from 25% to 30%. This strategic expansion positions GeeksLife Technology Solutions for sustained growth, helping them reach a diverse and global customer base and increase market share and revenue potential.

BookMyAdventureQuest: Navigating Adventure Industry Challenges