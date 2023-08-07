Get Your Bond Back with Complete End of Lease Cleaning Checklist

Get Your Money Back: Follow This Complete End of Lease Cleaning Checklist for a Spotless Rental Property.
So you're moving out of your rental and want your full bond back? Of course, you do; that money is yours! To get your bond back, you must do a thorough end of lease clean to impress your landlord. Don't worry; we've got you covered with this complete checklist to ensure you get back every cent of your bond.
Follow this handy guide, and your place will be sparkling quickly. Grab your cleaning supplies, turn on some tunes, and let's get cleaning! Tackle each room individually, and you'll enjoy a celebratory drink in your new place before you know it. A spotless home and full bond returned?
Best moving-out gift ever. You've got this! Now roll up your sleeves, and let's get your place sparkling. As your bond money awaits.
End of lease cleaning means thoroughly cleaning a rented home or apartment before moving out. It's like giving the place a super cleaning so it looks spotless and tidy for the landlord or the next tenants.
This helps ensure you get back your security deposit and leaves the property in good condition for the following people who will live there.
In most places, end of lease cleaning is not technically required by law, but it's still a really good idea. Why? Because your landlord will inspect the property once you move out, and they can keep part or all of your security deposit if the place isn't spotless.
To get your full bond back, thoroughly clean the entire rental. Pay extra attention to areas like the kitchen, bathrooms, carpets and any area with a lot of traffic or dirt build-up. Clean walls and wipe down cabinets, mop floors, scrub stovetops and ovens, wipe down fixtures, dust baseboards, vacuum upholstery.
Make the place shine, and you'll have a much better chance of getting your full security deposit back. If possible, consider professional end of lease cleaning services. For around some dollars, you will get pro cleaners with the proper equipment and experience can do deep cleaning you may miss.
They know exactly what landlords look for, so your bond is in good hands. With some elbow grease or help from the pros, you can get your place back to move-in condition. Do a final walk-through, double-check behind and under furniture and appliances, and you'll be all set to get your full bond back from the landlord.
You'd do standard cleaning regularly to keep your place tidy—dusting, vacuuming, mopping floors, cleaning bathrooms and kitchens, doing laundry, etc. On the other hand, end of lease cleaning is a thorough, intensive deep clean to meet the cleaning standards in your lease agreement and get your full bond back.
When moving out of a rental, end of lease cleaning should be at the top of your checklist. This includes scrubbing walls and floors, cleaning carpets, upholstery and window treatments, wiping down cabinets and appliances, and sanitising bathrooms.
Professional end of lease cleaners have the proper equipment and experience to complete a job that meets your landlord's expectations. They can handle tough, stuck-on messes and reach high areas you can't.
Hiring pros to handle end of lease cleaning gives you peace of mind that the job will be done right, so you get your full bond back.
End of lease cleaning is essential to get your full bond back. When moving out of a rental property, thorough cleaning shows the owner or agent that you respect their asset. It also ensures you haven't left behind any dirt, grime or damage that could warrant deductions from your bond.
A comprehensive clean, including scrubbing down walls, wiping skirting boards, and mopping floors, makes a good impression and helps avoid disputes over the property's condition. It's always a good idea to ask the agent for a list of their requirements to ensure everything is covered.
Professional cleaners have the necessary equipment and experience to properly clean efficiently. Hiring a professional end of lease cleaning service gives you peace of mind that the job will be done right. They can handle the hard-to-reach areas and leave the place sparkling.
With the pressures of moving, end of lease cleaning is one less thing for you to worry about. Let the experts take care of it so you can regain your full bond and enjoy your new home.
The cost of end of lease cleaning will depend on the size of your rental property and how much work is required to bring it up to your landlord's standards.
Some items that will affect the total price include:
• Number of rooms and square footage. More rooms and larger spaces mean more work for the cleaning crew.
• Condition of the property. A rental that requires intensive cleaning, stain removal or damage repair will cost more than a move-in-ready unit.
• Inclusions. Additional services like carpet steam cleaning, oven cleaning or exterior window washing will increase the total bill.
• Location and availability. End of lease cleaning prices may be higher in some areas due to increased demand and limited availability of professional cleaners.
To get the best value, book your end of lease clean at least two weeks in advance and ask for multiple quotes from different companies. Before the work begins, be sure to get everything in writing, including what is included and the total cost.
An end-of-lease professional clean is an investment to help you get your full bond or security deposit back.
To get your bond back, do a final walk-through of the property with your real estate agent's end of lease cleaning checklist in hand. Go room by room to ensure everything is spic and span before handing over the keys.
Kitchen
• Clean stovetop, oven, microwave, fridge, pantry and cabinets inside and out.
• Mop floors and vacuum carpet.
• Empty and wipe down bins.
Bathrooms
• Scrub showers, tubs, sinks, counters and toilets.
• Mop floors.
• Empty bins and cabinets.
Bedrooms
• Vacuum carpets and mop floors.
• Dust and wipe down the furniture.
• Clean out closets.
Living areas
• Vacuum carpets and mop floors.
• Dust and wipe down the furniture.
• Clean fans, air vents, baseboards and window sills.
Outdoors
• Mow lawns, weed gardens and rake leaves.
• Sweep patios, decks, driveways and garages.
• Empty bins and storage sheds.
When moving out of your rental, don't forget the exterior areas. Give the outside of the property a good scrub down to ensure you get your full bonds back.
Clean outdoor furniture
Wipe down outdoor tables, chairs, couches, etc., to remove built-up dirt and grime. Scrub any stubborn stains and wash seat cushions if possible.
Hose off walkways and driveways to clear away debris. Sweep patios, decks, and entryways and mop up any spills or messes.
Rake the yard
Rake up leaves, sticks, and other yard waste to give the lawn a tidy appearance. Mow the grass if needed and trim hedges or bushes to reshape them.
Empty the gutters
Use a ladder to access and clear out any clogged gutters or downspouts so water can flow freely. This prevents water damage to the property, which you could be liable for.
Remove cobwebs
Use a broom, duster or web removal tool to remove any webs built up outside. Pay extra attention to entryways, porches, patios, and the garage.
• Clean and empty cupboards, shelves, wardrobes, and drawers thoroughly.
• Ensure all light switches and fittings are in working order.
• Sanitise window sills, fly screens, and sliding doors using effective cleaners.
• Eliminate dust from air conditioners, clean vents, and replace filters.
• Clear out dust, dirt, and cobwebs from high and low corners.
• Polish ceiling fan blades, light bulbs, door knobs, and other hardware.
• Launder and dry clean curtains before rehanging them for a fresh look.
• Remove any traces of nicotine or cigarette odour from the property completely.
• Meticulously mop floors, walls, front door, and window tracks with a damp cloth.
• Wipe walls, window ledges, skirting boards, and picture rails to a spotless shine.
When cleaning your kitchen at the end of your lease, focus on these key areas:
• Clean the stovetop, oven, and range hood. Scrub off any built-up grease and grime. Don't forget to clean the stovetop drip pans and oven racks.
• Empty and wipe down cabinets and drawers inside and out. Remove the shelf liner if used.
• Clean the refrigerator and freezer. Defrost and wipe down the freezer. Clean up any spills in the fridge.
• Mop and sweep the floors. Get into corners and edges. Scrub any stubborn stains.
• Wipe down walls and trim to remove splatters and smears.
• Clean small appliances like the microwave, toaster, coffee maker, etc. Descale and sanitise where possible.
• Do a final wipe down of counters, the sink, faucets, and appliances.
• Remove trash and recycling and wipe down the area around the bins.
• Air out and ventilate the kitchen well when done cleaning.
When cleaning the bathroom and laundry areas, pay extra attention to the spots that often get missed.
Toilets
Clean the entire toilet, including the base, handle, and behind the seat. Scrub any stubborn stains, and don't forget to wipe down the outside of the bowl.
Tubs & Showers
Scrub soap scum, mildew, and grime from tubs, showers, tracks, and doors. Clean drains to remove hair and debris. Wipe down or squeegee glass doors and tracks.
Countertops & Cabinets
Dust and wipe down countertops, cabinets, mirrors, and fixtures. Clean inside cabinets and drawers. Disinfect sinks, counters, and any other surfaces.
Floors
Mop, sweep, and vacuum floors. Clean along edges and in corners. For stuck-on debris, use a scrubber. Disinfect mats and rugs.
Washer/Dryer
Run a hot wash cycle to clean the washer. Clean dryer vents and lint traps. Wipe down the outside of machines and sweep behind and underneath them.
To get your bond back, thoroughly clean the walls and floors before moving out.
Walls
Wipe down walls to remove any dirt or marks. Try a paste of water and baking soda or a commercial wall cleaner for stains. Scrub off any stubborn stains. Fill in any holes or cracks with filler and sand smooth.
Floors
Sweep, mop and vacuum all floors. Clean hard floors like wood, tile or linoleum with a damp mop or spray-on cleaner. For carpets, rent a carpet cleaning machine to steam clean and deodorise. Clean behind and under furniture and appliances. Mop or wipe baseboards and trim.
Vents and grates
Remove vents and grates and clean intake vents to improve airflow. Vacuum and wipe down return air grates. Clean or replace air filters.
Doors and trim
Wipe down doors, door frames, trim, and hardware to remove built-up grime and dirt. Tighten any loose doorknobs or hinges. Fill in any holes or cracks around doors or trim with wood filler.
The time to do a full bond clean can vary depending on the property size and how much cleaning is required? The key is to start early and allow plenty of time. It's always better to finish faster than expected rather than rush at the end.
Make a comprehensive checklist of all areas that need cleaning and work systematically through each room. Pay extra attention to areas the property manager noted needing improvement during routine inspections.
Focus on the details like wiping down cupboards and appliances, mopping and vacuuming floors, cleaning windows and tracks, scrubbing stovetops and ovens, wiping down skirting boards and light fixtures, and cleaning exhaust fans.
A sparkling property will give you the best chance of having your full bond returned. Put the elbow grease now for a smooth move-out process and cash back in your pocket.
So there you have it, your complete end of lease cleaning checklist to ensure you get your full bond back. Stick to this guide and breeze through your final inspection with flying colours. Remember, put in the work now for a hassle-free move-out day.
Play some music, grab a friend to help, and get cleaning! Before you know it, you'll be confidently handing over the keys, knowing your place is sparkling from top to bottom.
Ready to secure your bond and move out stress-free? Choose Clean To Shine for a complete end-of-lease cleaning checklist! As experts ensure your place sparkles, guaranteeing you get your bond back hassle-free. Book now for a seamless and rewarding moving experience!