Glamour Meets Innovation: e'clat's 'Eternal Bright' Debut Shines at National Fame Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: In an event marked by glamour and innovation, e'clat Superior unveiled its groundbreaking 'e'clat Eternal Bright Glutathione Skincare Range' at the prestigious National Fame Awards in Mumbai. The event, renowned for celebrating artistic and cinematic achievements, was enhanced by the presence of esteemed Bollywood celebrities and the introduction of e'clat's latest skincare marvel.

The ceremony was graced by notable figures such as Diya Mirza and Amisha Patel, adding a touch of elegance and star power to the evening. Their presence underscored the brand's widespread appeal and set the stage for an unforgettable launch.

The glamorous evening was further elevated by the presence of Bollywood luminaries Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, whose impeccable talent and dedication to the arts have captured the hearts of millions.Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik, with her melodious voice that has defined generations.The multi-talented and Gorgeous Jennifer Winget,Zayed Khan, known for his versatile roles and charismatic presence,Rising star Tarun Virwani,Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, whose lens has captured the essence of Bollywood, Paul Gulati, an emerging talent in the realm of acting,Karan Wahi, beloved for his charismatic personality and versatile acting skills, Aishwarya Niel, a new face in Bollywood,Delnaaz Irani, with her impeccable comedic timing,The dynamic duo Aditya and Anushka Elli AvrRam, with her enchanting performances and international appeal, Zeeshan Ayyub, known for his powerful roles and intense acting,Manvi Gagroo, celebrated for her roles that break stereotypes and challenge norms and Actor Sudhanshu Pandey was honored for his extensive contributions to Indian cinema and television.

These esteemed awardees shared light moments with e'clat representatives, discussing the importance of skincare in maintaining one's image and confidence, particularly in the glamorous world of Bollywood. They also expressed their enthusiasm for the newly launched 'e'clat Eternal Bright Glutathione Skincare Range, highlighting the importance of quality skincare in their daily routines.

Ankita Gupta, CEO of e'clat, took the stage to introduce the 'e'clat Eternal Bright' range, emphasizing its significance as a must-have for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. She highlighted the range's innovative use of Glutathione, an antioxidant that promotes skin luminosity and overall health. Gupta’s passionate address showcased the brand’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to meeting the skincare needs of a diverse clientele.

In celebration of this launch, e'clat Superior is delighted to offer a special promotional deal – a flat 50% discount on the 'Eternal Bright' skincare range. Now available at the exclusive price of INR 1490, this offer allows customers to experience premium skincare at an unprecedented value.

The 'Eternal Bright' kit can be acquired from e'clat’s official website or through prominent online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, making it accessible to a wide audience eager to enhance their skincare routine.

This event not only highlighted the synergy between the worlds of beauty and cinema but also set a new benchmark for skincare excellence. e'clat Superior remains dedicated to providing innovative, effective, and gentle skincare solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the beauty industry.

e'clat Superior stands at the forefront of skincare innovation, combining scientific research with natural ingredients to create products that are both effective and kind to the skin. With a commitment to delivering excellence and ensuring customer satisfaction, e'clat continues to redefine the standards of skincare, addressing the evolving needs of its discerning clientele.