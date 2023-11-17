Godrej L'Affaire Embraces the Spirit of Bhai Dooj with the Touching Message of 'Aap Rishte Nibhao, Riwaaz Saath Aa Hi Jaenge'

Featuring Pranit Hatte (Ganga)(she/her) from the trans community, the brand film beautifully delivers a powerful message about love, acceptance and the importance of understanding and nurturing inclusive relationships. Godrej L’Affaire, with this campaign, aims to emphasize the importance of relationships over traditions, highlighting that, ‘Riwaazo se Rishte nahi Bante’ (Relationships aren't built on traditions), but instead ‘Hum rishton se Riwaaz banate hai’ (We create traditions through relationships). The film encourages consumers to prioritize relationships over customs and celebrate acceptance, underscoring the message with the tagline "Aap rishte nibhao, Riwaaz toh saath aa hi jaenge!". (Nurture relationships, traditions will follow). The campaign also encourages everyone to start the journey of acceptance regardless of previous orientations or however long it takes someone to understand and educate themselves, highlighting “Kuch cheeze samajhne mein der lag jati hai, der se hi sahi, aaj hum apni pehli Bhai Dooj mana rahe hai!" (Some things take time to understand, but better late than never, today we are celebrating our first Bhai Dooj!), thus aiming to reshape societal attitudes and promote acceptance.

Speaking on the campaign, Sujit Patil(he/him), Vice President & Head – Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies (GILAC), said, “Godrej L’Affaire strives to work towards engaging followers with socially relevant conversations. With this video, we aim to capture the transformative journey of acceptance and love, showing that simple facets like this enriches our lives and makes our bonds stronger than ever. We hope this film encourages everyone to break free from preconceived notions and embrace a culture of acceptance across relationships.”

Further adding to this, Parmesh Shahani(he/him), Head - Godrej DEI Lab, said, “At Godrej Industries, it has always been our attempt to promote inclusivity and diversity across all that we do. This initiative underscores our efforts to celebrate love - across all genders. Through this campaign, we hope to encourage the netizens of India to value relationships alongside customs and love their family members in all their beautiful diversity. This video beautifully captures how allies need to walk hand-in-hand with their family members and friends from the LGBTQIA community to truly make every milestone in their lives into a celebration of inclusion.”

Aadie Sawant (He/Him), Senior Content Creator - AGENCY09, the Ideator & Screenplay writer for this campaign added, “Representation in today’s day and age is of the essence. Moreover, sharing the good side of things is pivotal to steer inclusion in the right direction. Being a queer individual myself, I felt very honoured to be in a position to conceptualize a narrative that celebrates acceptance such as this one.”

This Bhai Dooj, join Godrej L’Affaire in embracing a significant step towards fostering a society where love knows no bounds and where all relationships are cherished. Follow Godrej L’Affaire by visiting https://www.instagram.com/godrejlaffaire/