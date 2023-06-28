Golteum (GLTM): Tokenized Precious Metals Reinvented on the Multi-Asset DeFi Platform, Empowering Investors with Rewards and More

Golteum (GLTM) is making waves in the world of cryptocurrency by revolutionizing the concept of tokenized precious metals on its multi-asset DeFi platform.
With remarkable features such as its Proof-of-Reserve mechanism, DeFi utility, tokenization procedure, and integration with the Polygon Layer-2 solution, Golteum offers exciting possibilities for crypto traders and introduces a reimagined model for trading and investing in real-world assets and precious metals.
Golteum's Proof-of-Reserve Mechanism Ensures Transparency and Trust
Golteum has implemented a robust Proof-of-Reserve mechanism, leveraging the power of Chainlink's Oracle network. By utilizing this cutting-edge technology, Golteum provides real-time pricing data and guarantees the security of tokenized precious metals. Investors can confidently rely on Golteum's transparency and verifiability.
Golteum seamlessly integrates Chainlink's Proof-of-Reserve mechanism into its platform, gaining access to accurate and reliable pricing data. This ensures the transparent and verifiable value of tokenized precious metals. The technical intricacies of this mechanism set Golteum apart from other platforms in the precious metals space.
Golteum's Proof-of-Reserve mechanism brings significant advantages to the tokenization process. By promoting transparency and trust, each token on Golteum's platform represents an underlying asset, instilling value and security for token holders. Verifiability is key in the tokenized assets space, positioning Golteum as an attractive platform for investors.
Golteum's multi-asset DeFi platform offers various use cases and functionalities. Beyond tokenized precious metals, it empowers investors with rewarding opportunities in seamless crypto trading and unique utility features.
GLTM, Golteum's native utility token, unlocks a range of DeFi possibilities within the platform. Token swapping, liquidity pools, and potential staking and lending options present opportunities for investors to maximize their potential returns. Early investors can secure GLTM tokens below their real market value, benefiting from the platform's future launch.
Golteum's tokenization procedure extends beyond precious metals, offering a decentralized alternative. Integration with the Polygon Layer-2 solution ensures scalability, enhanced network efficiency, and a superior user experience. Transactions on Golteum are seamless and user-friendly.
Golteum Presale Soars with 55 Million Tokens Available at an Attractive Price
The Golteum presale has gained significant traction as investors eagerly seize the opportunity to acquire tokens at a discounted price. With a total fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, the presale supply accounts for 19% of the total.
The first round, which was exclusively available to private investors, sold out rapidly, with 32.5 million tokens swiftly claimed at $0.0074 within just 48 hours.
Now, round 2 is underway, presenting a tremendous opportunity for buyers as 55 million tokens are up for grabs at a trading price of $0.012, marking a substantial increase from the previous round. This surge in sales is expected to fuel a surge in prices, with forecasts projecting a potential rise to $0.04 in the coming weeks.
The Golteum token carries immense growth potential, as evidenced by its planned listing on major exchanges and the anticipated launch price of $0.083, presenting an upside of 690% from the current presale price.
Experts predict that once listed on prominent exchanges, such as Uniswap and CEX, the token could reach heights as high as $5.00, delivering significant returns to early adopters.
The presale also offers a 15% bonus exclusively for buyers during round 2, further sweetening the deal. Tokenization of global illiquid assets is a rapidly growing market, expected to reach a value of $16 trillion by 2030, according to Boston Consulting Group.
Further, the network smart contract is audited to promote transparency by a renowned blockchain security company Certik, which has also KYCd about six members of the golteum team.
GLMT is offering investors the opportunity to actively participate in this future market brimming with the potential to explode. This trend, combined with the increasing narrative surrounding real-world assets on the blockchain, has the potential to propel mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.
The GLTM utility token provides holders with a multitude of benefits, enhancing their trading experience within the Golteum ecosystem.
By holding GLTM tokens, users gain access to advantages such as staking backed by real-world assets, discounts on trading fees, discounts on premium subscription fees of up to 30%, rewards, access to special events, and the ability to directly purchase precious metals.
Finally, the token's vesting structure further strengthens the community's interests, with 4% of tokens released at the token generation point and the remaining 96% vested over 6 months, with a monthly release of 2.66% until all the tokens have been distributed.