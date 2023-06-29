Golteum's GLTM: A Secure Haven in the Volatile Cryptocurrency Market for Long-Term Profits.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos (ATOM) are two cryptocurrencies presently on the rise right now. However, Golteum (GLTM) is on the rise, especially as its presale continues to ramp up funds. Crypto enthusiasts have been getting on the promising project as presales are the best entries in the market, especially for a strong utility project like Golteum.
Having a cryptocurrency that is not only profitable short term but also in the long term is very important and when looking at Golteum, it’s obvious that the Web3 multi-assets trading platform is crafting the future of blockchain and real-world assets. Golteum's GLTM is a haven from the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market, where you can expect a significant gain long term.
Golteum (GLTM): Safe and profitable.
Golteum is the world's first Web3 multi-assets trading platform solely backed by precious metals such as gold. This innovative trading platform was created to revolutionize the precious metals industry by offering users access to precious metals via assets-backed NFTs and crypto trading. The project has teamed up with Fireblocks to help launch a high-level trading platform. They have incorporated the Fireblocks Web3 Engine, which offers custody services, treasury management, risk management tools, and a much-awaited tokenization mechanism for managing all precious metals NFTs.
On the Golteum platform, traders can own and trade precious metals-backed NFTs in whole or fractional amounts. The platform is all-encompassing as it enables access to DeFi, where users can explore more possibilities with the assets-backed tokens.
The GLTM token has been performing well since its private sale. Its value has increased from $0.0074 to $0.012 between the private sale and the second round of the presale phase. This success is attributed to the increasing demand for the token as early investors look to buy up for some exciting price action ahead.
Analysts predict that holders may see over 700% profit by the end of the presale period, with a 15% bonus currently available on token purchases. Furthermore, GLTM's smart contract has been audited and verified by Certik, and six of the project team members have been successfully KYC verified.
Also, the Boston Consulting Group, an expert in the industry, has forecasted that the crypto market has the potential to reach $16 trillion by 2030, GLTM is offering investment early participation in the future crypto industry brimming with high potentials for yield and growth.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) claims to be the fastest blockchain network in the world and uses the AVAX token for smart contracts, staking, and transactions.
The platform operates using the Snow consensus protocol, a mechanism having its roots in proof of stake (PoS) and designed to efficiently manage transaction speed, security, network capacity, and decentralization on the Avalanche network
However, since the beginning of 2023, AVAX's performance has not been the best. While it started strong at the beginning of the year, it experienced a significant drop in March. Currently, AVAX is trading at $13.49, indicating a notable decrease in the past month and suggesting that it still faces challenges.
Due to this, investors are not so optimistic about the future of Avalanche (AVAX). However, they are placing their support behind the upcoming Golteum (GLTM) for potential short-term and long-term profits.
Cosmos (ATOM)
Cosmos is another prominent blockchain platform. It consists of multiple independent blockchain zones connected through a central hub. Cosmos utilizes a proof-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, allowing users to stake ATOM tokens and become validators or delegators.
The price of Cosmos has been a lot lower over the last 24 hours, leading to its current value of $9.37. The change in price goes together with the volume being below its average level. The crypto's market capitalization is now $3.25 billion as of the time of writing.
