"In the pharmaceutical industry, GLPs ensure that testing preclinical research and products testing is done using reliable methods and maintaining detailed records," says Manish Malik, Quality Manager, External Manufacturing for RB Health Manufacturing LLC, in Salt Lake City, Utah. "In the U.S., pharmaceutical companies must be able to submit their laboratory data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)."

In addition to pharmaceuticals, GLPs also apply to nonclinical laboratory safety studies and supporting research of medical devices, food packaging, food additives, animal health products, and medicated feed.

GLPs also apply to the medical devices testing covered under 21CFR part 820, biologics in clinical trials, and some investigational drug products. Also, regulations for clinical studies involving human participants are governed by another set of rules -- good clinical practices (GCPs).

"GLPs are based on study," Malik explains. "GLPs help promote data integrity generated during testing, thereby helping to protect the public's health and safety."

Other benefits of GLP compliance are:

Document audit trails that provide traceability for all measurements and data

Enhanced laboratory reputation in the market and among customers

Reduced errors or confusion during experiments

More accurate data

Reduced product launch time

Malik, who holds a Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from CCSU Campus Meerut, adds that GLPs apply to studies performed in test systems like live organisms, plants, or microorganisms.

According to GLP guidelines, all research and testing procedures must be recorded, signed, and dated. These records must be kept for at least two years after the study's completion. If a company uses the studies to apply for a marketing permit, the records must be maintained for a minimum of five years after the registration date.

What are Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs)?