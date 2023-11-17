Although the terms "Good Laboratory Practices" (GLPs) and "Good Manufacturing Practices" (GMPs) are similar, they have critical differences in their purposes and applications in the pharmaceutical industry. While GLPs focus on product development, GMPs concentrate on production. This article explores these and other differences.
"In the pharmaceutical industry, GLPs ensure that testing preclinical research and products testing is done using reliable methods and maintaining detailed records," says Manish Malik, Quality Manager, External Manufacturing for RB Health Manufacturing LLC, in Salt Lake City, Utah. "In the U.S., pharmaceutical companies must be able to submit their laboratory data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)."
In addition to pharmaceuticals, GLPs also apply to nonclinical laboratory safety studies and supporting research of medical devices, food packaging, food additives, animal health products, and medicated feed.
GLPs also apply to the medical devices testing covered under 21CFR part 820, biologics in clinical trials, and some investigational drug products. Also, regulations for clinical studies involving human participants are governed by another set of rules -- good clinical practices (GCPs).
"GLPs are based on study," Malik explains. "GLPs help promote data integrity generated during testing, thereby helping to protect the public's health and safety."
Other benefits of GLP compliance are:
Document audit trails that provide traceability for all measurements and data
Enhanced laboratory reputation in the market and among customers
Reduced errors or confusion during experiments
More accurate data
Reduced product launch time
Malik, who holds a Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from CCSU Campus Meerut, adds that GLPs apply to studies performed in test systems like live organisms, plants, or microorganisms.
According to GLP guidelines, all research and testing procedures must be recorded, signed, and dated. These records must be kept for at least two years after the study's completion. If a company uses the studies to apply for a marketing permit, the records must be maintained for a minimum of five years after the registration date.
In contrast, GMPs are more far-ranging than GLPs and apply to each additional step of the manufacturing process including testing itself.
"With GMPs, the focus is consumer safety," Malik explains, adding that GMP standards help prevent serious issues like microbial contamination, cross-contamination, or drug efficacy issues due to problems occurring in the manufacturing process.
"One way to look at it is that GMPs focus on process. They help ensure pharmaceuticals meet quality standards."
Other benefits of GMP compliance are:
Reduced operating costs due to greater efficiency.
Increased consumer confidence and trust
Improved production quality and safety
Enhanced reputation
In addition to pharmaceuticals, these FDA regulations apply to the manufacture of medical devices, dietary supplements, and some foods and other products.
In conclusion, GLPs and GMPs are regulations imposed by the federal government through the auspices of the FDA. They set standards for compliance in the stages of design, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.
GLPs deal with procedures, methods, and working conditions for nonclinical studies and products testing. On the other hand, GMPs cover product manufacturing & testing standards before products hit the market.
Although GLPs and GMPs deal with different aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, they do have something in common, according to Malik. "Both sets of regulations are quality management systems," he explains.
"And both are necessary to ensure the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products."
Written by Tricia Drevets