Got a Term Insurance Quote? Here's How to Evaluate It

The process of buying a term insurance plan is not very complicated, but it certainly has some fine lines to look into. If you are planning to buy your first term policy, then you will first have to learn about its various features, from life cover to the policy term, to the tax benefits and the riders. If you have done the work and got the hang of all these aspects, it is time to start comparing different policy offerings and insurers. While the core of these concepts remains the same, the way all these come together is different with different insurers and policies. So, how do you choose the right term plan for your needs?
This is where a term insurance quote comes in. By comparing and examining quotes, you can pinpoint the most suitable policy for your requirements and budget. This is where the nuances come in. In this article, let us go over everything you should know about evaluating term insurance quotes.
First, let’s do a basic recap of some core points regarding term insurance.
Term insurance is the simplest form of life insurance where you can opt for a higher life cover for a very affordable premium. It provides this coverage for a set number of years, or ‘term’. If you happen to pass away during this term, then you beneficiaries get the sum assured. If you survive the policy term, then it lapses and there is no payout, unless you have opted for a return of premium plan. Term plan is a crucial part of long-term financial planning and is one of the best tax efficient instruments in India, providing benefits under Section 80C and Section 10 (10D).
Now that we have the basics down, let’s start our discussion on term insurance quotes.
A Term Insurance Quote is an estimated sum requested by an insurance company to provide coverage for you. It estimates the expenses associated with different aspects of your policy and the payout in the event of your passing. You can determine the cost of a term plan by asking for a quote from any insurance provider.
To obtain a quote, you can follow these steps:
Determine the amount of Term Insurance coverage you need.
Reach out to insurance companies (via their website or app) offering policies with the required coverage.
The insurance companies will provide a quotation detailing premiums, death benefit payouts, and additional information.
Before we discuss the evaluation of term insurance quotes, let us first understand what factors affect the premiums for term insurance.
Several elements play a role in determining the premium quotes for a term insurance policy:
Type of Term Insurance Scheme: There are five categories of term insurance plans: level term plans, term plans with return of premium (TROP), increasing term plans, decreasing term plans, and convertible term plans. Each type carries a distinct premium amount. For example, the premiums for decreasing term plans are generally lower than increasing or convertible ones.
Lifestyle Choices (Alcohol/Tobacco Consumption): Your lifestyle habits also influence the premium for a term insurance plan. Unhealthy practices such as alcohol or tobacco consumption result in higher premium rates.
Duration of the Policy: Each term plan is valid for a specified number of years, known as the policy term. Some insurers even offer whole life term insurance, covering the insured up to the age of 99. The premium for a term insurance plan directly correlates with the policy term. Thus, the longer the term, the higher the premium and the longer the coverage.
Sum Assured: This term refers to the amount payable to your nominee in case of the unfortunate demise of the insured. The higher the sum assured you go for, the higher the premium.
Medical History: Your medical background is another factor affecting the premium of a term life insurance plan. A healthier individual typically qualifies for a lower premium.
Age: The premium amount is also contingent on your age; the older you are, the higher the premium.
A comprehensive evaluation of a term insurance quote is crucial in understanding the features and benefits of the policy. Often, a term insurance quote encompasses various components, including the type of coverage, options, and certain statutory additions. It is imperative to analyse the term insurance quote received thoroughly to ascertain its value before selection.
Base Premium: The base premium is the fundamental amount, excluding taxes and riders. Paying attention to this component is imperative, as it hinges on factors like age, gender, and smoking habits. Smokers, for instance, generally face higher health risks, resulting in a higher base premium.
Riders: Assessing the presence of riders attached to the base term insurance plan is important. Optional riders may include accident cover, disability cover, and critical illness cover, among others. Selecting a rider that aligns with one's lifestyle is crucial.
Policy Term: The duration of the policy is a significant factor. The policy's total cost is contingent on its duration, which in turn is influenced by factors such as age, expected retirement age, current income, financial responsibilities, and other relevant elements.
Medical Tests: Although not mandatory, undergoing a medical test is important to accurately calculate your premium. It helps the insurer guage the risk and also makes sure that all facts are known from the beginning for smooth processing of potential future claims.
Lapse Charges: Understanding the policy lapse clause is crucial. Failure to pay the premium within a specified period from the due date can lead to the loss of term insurance benefits, necessitating a review of the policy with additional charges.
Tax Component: Term insurance policies offer tax benefits. Analysing the received quote in terms of tax deductions on the yearly premium (under Section 80C) and exemption on maturity amount (under Section 10(10D)) is essential for effective financial planning.
It is advisable to scrutinize every term insurance policy quote thoroughly. This ensures that the chosen plan aligns with one's needs and provides optimal benefits. Selecting a term insurance plan based solely on low premiums or associated tax benefits is not recommended. Additionally, comparing term insurance policy quotes online is a crucial step in the decision-making process, benefiting you and your family members.
Consider the following tips when comparing various term insurance plans to find the one best suited to your needs:
Determine Your Coverage Needs: Begin by assessing your term insurance coverage requirements. This forms the basis for determining your sum assured. Calculate this by totaling your annual expenses, subtracting long-term liabilities, and accounting for your assets. Ensure the sum aligns with the duration of your desired coverage.
Compare Coverage Options: Once you've established your sum assured needs, identify term plans that meet those requirements. Compare them based on their inclusions and exclusions. Additionally, review the benefit payment method. Shortlist plans that best align with your needs.
Use Online Calculators: Most insurance companies provide an online term insurance premium calculator to assist you in estimating the policy's premium. These calculators offer a fast and easy way to determine how much the policy will cost.
Review Policy Terms and Conditions: Carefully read through the policy you select. Many crucial details are often in fine print. Familiarising yourself with the terms and conditions ensures you understand the full scope of the policy.
That's it. Following these steps should allow you to choose the right term plan for your needs. Remember, it is not always the cheapest or the one offering the highest life coverage that may be right for you. A carefully chosen term plan will be one of the best financial investments you will make in your lifetime, providing the right coverage at the right budget.
