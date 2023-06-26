HCAH Opens New Transition Care Centre in Bangalore, Doubling Capacity in the City

• HCAH SuVitas increases bed capacity from 57 to 106 with the opening of its second centre in Bangalore.
• These two strategically located centres in Bangalore provide comprehensive healthcare services to meet the out-of-hospital recovery needs of patients, helping them to return to their normal lives in a shorter amount of time.
• HCAH TCC provides insurance options, bringing affordable quality healthcare to the masses.
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23: HCAH, India's largest out-of-hospital healthcare provider and a leading health tech company, has opened a new state-of-the-art transition care centre (TCC) in Bangalore to address the increasing demand for out-of-hospital rehabilitation care. The new centre is situated in the well-known residential area of HBR Layout and has doubled its bed capacity in Bangalore. It offers patients the opportunity to recover quickly in a comfortable and medically supervised environment with well-trained and certified staff.
HCAH SuVitas’s new centre is strategically positioned to serve more areas and minimize the distance and travel time for patients. In a city where distance and traffic can pose significant challenges for accessing medical care, such proximity makes post-hospital recovery services more accessible to patients and their families.
HCAH SuVitas’s TCC in Bangalore has almost doubled its bed capacity from 57 to 106 and offers a comprehensive range of services. The new centre builds on the success of the previous centre in Domlur, which was highly regarded by both patients and healthcare professionals.
HCAH is the only company with one NABH accredited and one QAI-accredited centre. The new centre enhances HCAH's ability to provide high-quality care to more patients.
Vivek Srivastava, co-founder and CEO of HCAH, stated that there's a need to improve patient outcomes by providing out-of-hospital care through inpatient rehabilitation facilities. “The capabilities of our newly established Transition Care Centre (TCC) in Bangalore will play a pivotal role in this evolution. At the core of HCAH's TCC model is the pursuit of superior recovery outcomes. Traditional hospitals, while crucial in saving lives, are not typically designed to provide personalized and comprehensive quality-of-life improvements. That is the void our TCCs aim to fill. Our focus extends beyond just immediate recovery, prioritizing long-term health and wellness to improve the overall quality of life of our patients.
Like our other centres, HCAH's Transition Care Centre in Bangalore offers customized milestone-based recovery programs to address a variety of conditions such as stroke, spine care, orthopedic care, trauma care, Parkinson's care, post-operative care, and more. These programs are designed to meet the specific needs of each patient, minimizing the risk of recurrence and assisting them back to their normal life.
Our trained multi-disciplinary medical team, state-of-the-art equipment, and evidence-based protocols ensure we provide patients with robust support during their crucial post-discharge recovery period. One of the standout benefits of transitioning to HCAH's TCC is the substantial cost savings it affords patients. Rehabilitating in our care is significantly more affordable than the traditional in-hospital model while still ensuring world-class care.
Bangalore holds strategic significance for HCAH, and our expansion here signals a strengthening commitment to this vibrant city and its residents. Post our recent acquisition of Nightingales, we have not only solidified our position in Bangalore but have emerged as the largest out-of-hospital care provider in India. This is a testament to our relentless pursuit of revolutionizing healthcare accessibility.
Further, HCAH is positioned to play a major role in Bangalore's healthcare landscape, with services especially tailored to cater to the needs of the elderly. Through Seniority by HCAH, the company offers a comprehensive range of over 4000 products, establishing a specialized vertical focused on geriatric care. This vertical ensures the provision of end-to-end senior care services across regions.
Dr Gaurav Thukral, COO of HCAH, further stated that the new transition care centre in Bangalore had doubled HCAH's capacity to provide accessible and high-quality healthcare services to more patients in need. The increase in bed capacity showcases the company's commitment to providing affordable and quality healthcare to all. HCAH's approach to providing insurance coverage for patients at 50% lower cost than hospitals solidifies its position as a leader in the healthcare industry, prioritizing affordability and accessibility as part of its mission to transform the healthcare landscape in India. HCAH TCC Bangalore is one of many centres operated by HCAH that offer this convenient option to patients seeking top-tier rehabilitation services. Our unique model of equiping ourselves with a Mobility lab, Balance lab, Speech therapy lab, and Occupational therapy lab ensures holistic & faster recoveries.
HCAH Suvitas has touched the lives of over 1500 patients through its committed multidisciplinary rehabilitation team. One such example of how HCAH Suvitas serves as a testament to the power of comprehensive rehabilitation is of Mr. Kumar, a 37-year-old IT manager hailing from Bangalore. His life took an unforeseen turn when he experienced a stroke triggered by work stress, family issues, and unhealthy habits. This sudden event left him in a state of diminished consciousness, relying on tubes for breathing and feeding. On March 25th, 2023, he underwent emergency surgery and was subsequently admitted to HCAH Suvitas, embarking on a transformative path towards complete recovery.
Speaking about his son's ongoing experience at HCAH SuVitas, Mr. Kumar's father, Thyagarajan, shares his gratitude, saying, "My son experienced a life-altering brain stroke in March. We swiftly admitted him to a renowned medical facility for surgery, and he spent 10 days there. Following that, we transitioned to HCAH SuVitas, where we have been for the past three months. The progress he has made under their care has been truly remarkable. The dedication and expertise of the therapists and doctors here have exceeded our expectations. The transformative power of physiotherapy, in particular, has played a pivotal role in his recovery. We are immensely grateful to the entire team.
During his stay at the center, spanning 56 days, remarkable milestones were achieved. The catheter was successfully removed within 10 days, followed by the removal of the tracheostomy tube in 19 days and the feeding tube in 22 days, all under the guidance of the Swallow and Respiratory Therapists. Mr. Kumar underwent intensive physiotherapy and occupational therapy, which significantly contributed to restoring his independence in various daily functions.