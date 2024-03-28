Healing Pharma’s Quality Sparks Nationwide Debate; A Recap of Their Actions till Date

New Delhi (India), March 28: In a remarkable achievement, Healing Pharma India Private Limited (HPIPL), a ground-breaking pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, was honored with the prestigious ‘Scroll of Honor’ Award by the esteemed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharastra, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis. This recognition marks a turning point in the company's journey, spotlighting its promising contributions to the healthcare sector within just five years of its inception.
Healing Pharma's persistent and dedicated approach towards quality and affordable healthcare certainly raised its graph in the market while hitting the bull’s eye with precision. From introducing top-quality and affordable life-saving drugs spanning across Cardiac, Diabetic, Nutraceuticals, Gastrointestinal, Antibiotic, Anti-Fungal, OTC, and more, the company has consistently showcased excellence in all facets of its operations at the Pan-India level.
Healing Pharma India was praised at the award event for its unwavering dedication to offering high-quality and inexpensive medicines that positively impact millions of lives. Their unique approach to generic healthcare has set a new industry standard, reflecting their steadfast dedication to excellence and earning them yet another accolade.
In a notable string of accomplishments, Healing Pharma was earlier honored with the 'Most Promising Company of the Year in the Generic Pharma Industry' award. It was presented by Shri. Dilip Walse Patil, Cabinet Minister of Co-operation, Government of Maharashtra, at the Navabharat Healthcare Award 2023 ceremony. Furthermore, Mr. Sanjay Parekh and Mr. Hitesh Jain, the Managing Directors of Healing Pharma, were featured in the 'Global Indians' Book, published by the Times Group in 2022.
Healing Pharma's success is driven by its R&D and QC experts, who work diligently to bring effective healthcare to the market. However, Healing Pharma has faced numerous hurdles and conflicts along the way. Despite the hurdles, the company remains committed to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone.
Healing Pharma: Redefining Healthcare
Rigorous Quality Tested Products: Healing Pharma guarantees the production of pharmaceuticals in strict adherence to WHO GMP standards, prioritizing safety and efficacy. Through rigorous In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) and Quality Control (QC) testing of raw materials and semi-finished products, Healing Pharma ensures accuracy before the final product reaches distribution.
Quality Assured Facility for Ensuring Efficacy of Drugs: Healing Pharma manufactures drugs in top WHO GMP Certified Manufacturing plants equipped with Air Handling Units, to maintain precise temperature and humidity levels. Stringent measures such as HVAC, LAF, and Gowning processes are implemented to eliminate any potential for error, thereby upholding the quality and effectiveness of the products.
Cost-Effective Drugs for All: Healing Pharma is immensely dedicated to making healthcare affordable for all. They produce high-quality medications at lower costs, ensuring accessibility without compromising on quality. By prioritizing innovation and regulatory compliance, Healing Pharma aims to empower individuals to manage their health effectively, contributing to a healthier society.
Incorporated Digital COA: Healing Pharma revolutionizes healthcare by incorporating a digital Certificate of Analysis (COA) through QR code scanners on each medicine. This innovative approach ensures transparency and authenticity, allowing consumers to verify the quality and safety of the medication they're using.
Goes Digital to Foster Trust & Raise Awareness: Healing Pharma gracefully embraces the digital platforms to foster trust and increase awareness among consumers and associates. Their digital initiatives empower consumers to make informed health decisions while ensuring transparency and accountability for each product Healing Pharma has to offer.
About Healing Pharma
Healing Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical company committed to advancing healthcare through innovation and excellence. With a focus on research and development, the company strives to develop cutting-edge therapies to address unmet medical needs. Founded in 2018, Healing Pharma has quickly emerged as a pioneer in the healthcare industry, earning recognition for its ground-breaking contribution to medicine and healthcare supplies across the country. For more information, visit www.healingpharma.in