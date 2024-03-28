Healing Pharma’s Quality Sparks Nationwide Debate; A Recap of Their Actions till Date

New Delhi (India), March 28: In a remarkable achievement, Healing Pharma India Private Limited (HPIPL), a ground-breaking pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, was honored with the prestigious ‘Scroll of Honor’ Award by the esteemed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharastra, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis. This recognition marks a turning point in the company's journey, spotlighting its promising contributions to the healthcare sector within just five years of its inception.

Healing Pharma's persistent and dedicated approach towards quality and affordable healthcare certainly raised its graph in the market while hitting the bull’s eye with precision. From introducing top-quality and affordable life-saving drugs spanning across Cardiac, Diabetic, Nutraceuticals, Gastrointestinal, Antibiotic, Anti-Fungal, OTC, and more, the company has consistently showcased excellence in all facets of its operations at the Pan-India level.

Healing Pharma India was praised at the award event for its unwavering dedication to offering high-quality and inexpensive medicines that positively impact millions of lives. Their unique approach to generic healthcare has set a new industry standard, reflecting their steadfast dedication to excellence and earning them yet another accolade.

In a notable string of accomplishments, Healing Pharma was earlier honored with the 'Most Promising Company of the Year in the Generic Pharma Industry' award. It was presented by Shri. Dilip Walse Patil, Cabinet Minister of Co-operation, Government of Maharashtra, at the Navabharat Healthcare Award 2023 ceremony. Furthermore, Mr. Sanjay Parekh and Mr. Hitesh Jain, the Managing Directors of Healing Pharma, were featured in the 'Global Indians' Book, published by the Times Group in 2022.

Healing Pharma's success is driven by its R&D and QC experts, who work diligently to bring effective healthcare to the market. However, Healing Pharma has faced numerous hurdles and conflicts along the way. Despite the hurdles, the company remains committed to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone.