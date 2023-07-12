Hedera On A Downward Spiral, Tradecurve Is Forecasted for 80X Gains

The cryptocurrency industry is constantly moving, with some tokens increasing and others decreasing minute-to-minute. In recent events, Hedera has been showing continuous bleeding charts.
At the same time, one project in its presale run has managed to captivate investors with the potential of an 80x return on investment - Tradecurve. Let’s explore both of these tokens in greater detail.
Hedera (HBAR) Faces a Downward Trajectory
Hedera's decentralized public network seeks to offer swift, safe, and equitable transactions. However, in recent times, Hedera has experienced a downward spiral in its price and market performance. In the last week alone, Hedera lost 8.5% of its value.
Recently, the Hedera network reached a big transaction milestone, according to statistics from DLT charts. The platform seems to be gaining more users because the amount of transactions has significantly exceeded that of competing networks. Data from the Web3 data and analytics platform Arkhia metrics reveals that Hedera network transactions have soared past $13B.
Despite this positive news, the Hedera token price has not recovered as it trades hands at $0.04663 with a market cap of $1.5B, a drop of 3.65% overnight. The trading volume of Hedera has also plummeted by 11.56% in that same time, sinking to $21,052,094. Because of this, buyers are now sidestepping it for projects with more upside potential.
Tradecurve (TCRV) Forecasted for 80x Gains
Tradecurve has generated excitement and anticipation among investors with its stellar presale performance, bringing 80% of the return on investment to early buyers. In addition, the potential for Tradecurve to achieve significant gains of up to 80x has attracted attention from over 12,500 users.
Making Tradecurve (TCRV) Stand Out
Prominent market analysts think that Tradecurve could even overtake the likes of Coinbase when it launches following its presales end. They attribute this statement to many factors that make Tradecurve stand out.
On Tradecurve, onboarding will be easy as users can create an account using an email (no sign-up KYC checks), link it to a crypto wallet and choose which cryptocurrency to deposit as collateral. Individuals can trade all derivatives on this single account, something rarely seen in the online trading market.
>>BUY TCRV TOKENS NOW<<
An Expected Surge
Over $2.8M have been raised by Tradecurve during its presale so far, as millions of TCRV tokens have been sold already. This token gives access to VIP status, governance, and passive income via staking.
Currently, one TCRV token costs just $0.018, a stunning jump of 80% from its starting price. With Stage 4 now being 60% complete, experts forecast a 40% pump when Stage 5 begins sometime next week. Also, analysts are bullish about TCRV, forecasting a 50x growth by the time its presale finishes. We believe that TCRV has solid fundamentals, an excellent foundation, and long-term growth potential - purchase it now before its value skyrockets.