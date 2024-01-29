Heeraji: 28 Years of Stitching Success, Now Stepping into the Digital Future

Heeraji's 28th year marks a momentous milestone – the launch of its online store, ninetysix: https://ninetysix.co.in/. This digital venture promises a seamless shopping experience, mirroring the brand's dedication to quality and style. With a click, Heeraji's curated collection will now be accessible to a global audience, reaching new avenues.

Heeraji’s Collection

Heeraji's strategic sourcing network has created a strong global presence. The brand uses its global connections—from Taiwan and central Japan to Malaysia and Vietnam—to curate a distinctive and contemporary product selection.

Heeraji is dedicated to providing an easy shopping experience and offers a wide range of jeans, shirts, t-shirts, shorts, cotton pants, cargo pants, and bags to meet the modern man's style needs. It also houses self-made brands such as Carbon, FRD 13, Millschi, Ninety-Six, and Eleventy-One in India and the Gulf.

Heeraji started as a single company in the B2B market and has since expanded to serve over 3,000 happy clients in India and more than 70 in the Gulf. Building on this achievement, it opened two company-owned retail locations in Bangalore—one in each Chickpet and Ramamurthy Nagar.

Heeraji Fashion is starting a new chapter to continue to grow. The business intends to open more company-owned retail locations and debut Ninety-Six, a specialised D2C internet platform. This comprehensive approach promises to solidify Heeraji's position as a leading player in the global men's fashion market, offering quality, style, and convenience to a broader audience than ever before.

Founder and Family Vision

Gratitude is essential as Heeraji marks 28 years of business growth. Heeraji looks forward to expanding its reach, embracing the digital revolution, and staying true to its core values of quality, affordability, and timeless style.

Heeraji has built a significant brand position in the expanding fashion sector via thoughtful productivity while offering pure value through its products. The goal now broadens to include "digital wardrobes" in every home, enabling everyone access to fashionable clothing.

Future brand expansion, including opening new physical retail locations and introducing a specialised D2C platform, will be supported by Rajath Bhandari and the Heeraji team. The brand’s position as a major player in men's fashion is expected to be cemented by this multifaceted strategy, making quality, style, and convenience more accessible than ever.