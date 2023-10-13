HELL ENERGY onboards Cricketers Shardul Thakur and MOHAMMAD SHAMI as ambassadors for Cricket Crazy Campaign during the marque World Cup in India

Introduces a Special Contest for HELL ENERGY loyalists to enjoy and experience the game interacting with dashing new heroes of cricket through series of initiatives

New Delhi (India), October 14: HELL ENERGY, one of the most renowned energy drink brands worldwide and market leader in India in the can segment, roped in Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami in India as their cricket special brand ambassadors to celebrate a cricket frenzy nation’s love for Cricket. The duo launched their limited edition packaged energy drink, HELL Cricket Crazy.

Both Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami are Indian international cricketers who plays for the Indian national cricket team in all formats of the game.

In tandem with their consumer connect strategy to grow and expand and support various sporting events, HELL ENERGY had co-sponsored the AT &T Williams Formula One Team when it started its international expansion several years ago. It had also portrayed their unquestioned love for football by introducing the limited-edition HELL Football Fanatic Drink, wherein the classic fizzy tutti-fruity flavoured energy drink wore footballer design aluminum cans.

Expressing his excitement to be a part of this international brand, Shardul Thakur said, “I am thrilled to be associated with a global brand like HELL ENERGY, whose interest in promoting sports align with mine. As a supporter of our Team during the ongoing Cricket World Cup, HELL is a great accompaniment for all of us. So grab HELL ENERGY and cheer with all your power.”

“It is the determination to win against all odds and to strive for excellence that keeps me going as a cricketer,” said Mohammad Shami. “I am exhilarated to be representing one of the leading brands in Energy Drinks and look forward to the exciting moments ahead. The success of this drink can be attributed to its excellent quality and this attribute resonates completely with my philosophy of trying to be the best in one’s domain, irrespective of the many challenges that life may throw at us.”

Commenting on the campaign, Mr Unnikannan Gangadharan, Country Head, “HELL ENERGY India said, “HELL ENERGY is a brand that has consistently supported sports through various partnerships and is loved by many for its deep connect. We are proud to associate ourself with two outstanding cricketers during the most sought after Cricket Tournament in 2023. The dynamism, style and flair that these two cricketers exude fits the message that we want the brand to stands for with their undying passion for the game.”