Here are the Top Rated Forex Brokers in 2023 by Traders Union

Finance experts at Traders Union have assessed 351 Forex brokerage firms to come up with the Top Rated Forex Brokers in 2023 ranking.

The platform's reputation for unbiased and timely global broker reviews has aided traders worldwide in making smarter investment choices, especially in the foreign exchange market.

The top 10 brokers' positions have been awarded to the best platforms, which ticked all criterias across the board, from financial standing to customer service.

RoboForex has clinched this year's top spot, emerging triumphant from a pool of 351 contenders with a notable 9.78 out of 10 score. It stood for its leading affiliate payment rate, reaching up to 84% of the referral fee, alongside a friendly minimum deposit of only $10.

Pocket Option trading company secured second place with a TU Overall Score of 9.71, lauded for its copy-trading feature and user-friendly interface.

The Tickmill Group, regulated across Cyprus, Seychelles, UK, Labuan, Malaysia, and South Africa, secured the third spot with a commendable 9.64 score.

Also in the Traders Union elite list is Exness, active in the Forex arena since 2009, operating in 130 global locations and supporting 120 currency pairs. The platform clinched a score of 9.57 from TU experts.

AAFX achieved a noteworthy score of 9.5, recognized for its appealing 35% bonus deposit offering.

Notable participants encompass VantageFX, UK and Australia regulated; Forex4you, the 2022 Best Cent Broker awardee; AMarkets, which recently introduced AMarkets Copy Trading for passive income seekers; XM Group, distinguished as the prime broker for novices in 2022; and IC Markets lauded for executing over 97% of orders seamlessly without slippage.

The platforms scored between 9.15 to 9.43 during the assessment.

Traders Union's Methodology is built on a framework of over 100 factors, emphasizing broker financial stability, enduring reputation, licenses, regulatory compliance, customer service, and overall satisfaction.