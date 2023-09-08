Here's How To Watch Sound of Freedom (2023) Movie Free Online Streaming On Hulu Or Netflix

‘Sound of Freedom’ 2023 is finally here. Check out how to watch The highly-anticipated Jim Caviezel's new controversial child trafficking movie Sound Of Freedom online for free.

Angel Studios! Here are options for downloading or watching Sound of Freedom streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Jim Caviezel's horrific reality of human trafficking movie at home. Is Sound of Freedom available to stream? Is watching Sound of Freedom on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Crunchyroll? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Watch Now: Sound of Freedom Online

The Sound of Freedom saga continues. From controversy surrounding its lead star Jim Caviezel and a funder being arrested for child kidnapping to accusations of cinemas sabotaging screenings and Disney shelving the project, it’s no surprise the thriller movie has fast become one of the most talked about projects of 2023.

If you’re unfamiliar with Angel Studios’ Sound of Freedom, it’s because this is a rare film to make noise at the summer box office that isn’t getting released by one of the primary studios. As noted by Variety, the film has made over $40 million since it opened in theaters on July 4th.

Whatever side of the debate you’re on, there’s no denying Sound of Freedom’s success. Despite its small budget, the indie film – based on the true story of Tim Ballard’s efforts to rescue children from child sex trafficking – has earned well over $178 million at the box office.

Sound of Freedom is a 2023 American independent action-thriller film directed by Alejandro Monteverde and co-written with Rod Barr. The movie stars Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad, who leads a team of operatives on a perilous mission to save children from international sex trafficking rings. Mira Sorvino co-stars in the film as Katherine Ballard 1, Tim's wife, who supports her husband to save children.

Person of Interest and The Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel headlines the film as Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent who founded Operation Underground Railroad, an organization dedicated to fighting child trafficking around the world. The film purports to be based on a true story based on Ballard’s to save children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

However, Vice and other outlets have challenged Ballard’s account and the accuracy of the events depicted within the film. Not that accuracy has ever stopped Hollywood from making a movie before.

For now, your only option to watch Sound of Freedom is in theaters during its limited release. Angel Studios is selling advance tickets through its official site, and at the moment, it has nearly 1.2 million tickets in presales. Additionally, Angel Studios is offering group ticket options and as noted above, it is getting press for doing so well without the backing of a major studio. Faith-based films do tend to have strong advance sales, and Sound of Freedom has already done that. How long it remains in theaters will depend on repeat business from moviegoers.

The impact the dark subject matter has had on viewers is undeniable, especially for Rooney, aka Yeet Baby. Earlier this month, his family revealed that he had checked himself into a mental health facility after he went missing, stating that he had “seen the movie Sound of Freedom” prior to his disappearance. And now he’s shared an update for his fans.

So, where can you watch Sound of Freedom? Will it be available to stream at home on Netflix or Hulu? Here’s everything we know about how and where to watch Sound of Freedom online for free:

When Will the Movie Sound of Freedom be Released?