Here's How To Watch The Equalizer 3 At Home Free Online: When Will The Equalizer 3 (2023) Movie Be Streaming On Netflix Or Max

Denzel Washington returns for one last fight in The Equalizer 3 – here’s how to watch the movie, and if and when it’ll be available on streaming.

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning reunite almost 20 years after Man on Fire for The Equalizer 3, where Washington's former government assassin takes on the Italian mafia to protect his friends.

This Labor Day weekend, Denzel Washington returns for one last run as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3, the final installment of the movie franchise. Based on the 1980s television series by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim, The Equalizer trilogy re-introduced audiences to Robert McCall, a man with a strong (if not violent) sense of justice. The Equalizer 3 continues to follow Robert as he works to reconcile with his past actions, still finding some sense of peace in having helped people (in his own way). Now, he takes up a quiet life in Southern Italy, where he's made a new home and new friends. However, he jumps back into action when he learns his friends are under the mafia's control, and things may turn deadly for them.

The Equalizer 3 brings back franchise alums Richard Wenk and Antoine Fuqua as the screenwriter and director, respectively. The duo previously worked in the same roles for the first two features. They also worked together on the 2016 reboot of The Magnificent Seven, which also starred Washington.

Fuqua produced The Equalizer 3 alongside Denzel Washington, Equalizer 2 producers Tony Eldridge, Alex Siskin, and Michael Sloan, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Clayton Townsend. It is executive produced by Andy Mitchell, Tarak Ben Ammar, and David Bloomfield. Along with Washington, The Equalizer 3 stars Dakota Fanning, Remo Girone, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Andrea Doddero, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Gaia Scodellaro, Andrea Scarduzio, and Bruno Bilotta, among others.

As we head into release weekend, we've compiled a guide on where you can watch and stream The Equalizer 3.

When Is the Release Date for 'The Equalizer 3'?

The Equalizer 3 premieres on September 1. It shares a release weekend with horror film All Fun and Games, starring Asa Butterfield, Annabeth Gish, and Natalia Dyer; and drama/thriller The Good Mother, which stars Hilary Swank and Olivia Cooke.

Where to Watch The Equalizer 3?

There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch The Equalizer 3 Movie Online. The studio does not wish to divert revenue. Streaming the movie would only slash the profits, not increase them.

As a result, no streaming services are authorized to offer The Equalizer 3 Movie for free. The film would, however, very definitely be acquired by services like Funimation, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

Is The Equalizer 3 streaming?

Right now, The Equalizer 3 isn’t on streaming, and it will be a theatrical exclusive for the first few weeks of release.

Of course, we don’t doubt it’ll end up on one of the best streaming services in the near future, it’s just a matter of where and when. As far as we can tell, the streaming rights for The Equalizer franchise are all over the place.

As it stands, the first movie is available to stream on Starz and to rent or buy on Amazon Prime. The second movie is available to stream on Hulu and is also available on Prime.

Is The Equalizer 3 on Netflix?

The Equalizer 3 will be available to watch via streaming on Netflix.

Since Sony produced the Equalizer 3, it will become available to stream on Netflix due to Sony and Netflix’s exclusive deal.

Is The Equalizer 3 on Hulu?

No, ‘The Equalizer 3’ is unavailable on Hulu. People who have a subscription to the platform can enjoy ‘Afro Samurai Resurrection’ or ‘Ninja Scroll.’

Is The Equalizer 3 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime's current catalog does not include 'The Equalizer 3.' However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months.

We expect The Equalizer 3 will end up on Prime Video shortly after the theatrical run comes to an end. Both of the previous Equalizer movies are available to rent or buy on the service, so it makes sense that the third one would join them eventually. Check out all the best Amazon Prime movies and see what’s new on Amazon Prime Video these days.

When Will The Equalizer 3 Be on Disney+?

It’s unlikely that The Equalizer 3 will ever end up on Disney Plus. Although some of the best action movies do exist on the platform (mostly superhero-based), Disney doesn’t usually go in for the gritter, violent fare. But if you’re looking to see what’s on the House of Mouse’s platform, check out all the best Disney movies, and see what’s new on Disney Plus.

The Equalizer 3, the latest installment in the The Equalizer 3 franchise, is coming to Disney+ on July 8th! This new movie promises to be just as exciting as the previous ones, with plenty of action and adventure to keep viewers entertained. you’re looking forward to watching it, you may be wondering when it will be available for your Disney+ subscription. Here’s an answer to that question!

When Will The Equalizer 3 Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

As of right now, no plans for a DVD or Blu-ray release have been officially confirmed for The Equalizer 3. However, since the prior two films in the franchise were released on physical formats, and The Equalizer 3 is a major theatrical and not streaming release, audiences can likely expect DVD, Blu-ray, and possibly 4K UHD releases for it. No date has been set yet, but it will still be some time until we find out. Additionally, as is typical, digital release will occur prior to the physical release.

How to Watch The Equalizer 3 Online For Free?

There are a few ways to watch The Equalizer 3 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

What is The Equalizer 3 About?

The storyline follows Antoine Fuqua:The Equalizer 3 as he tries to find his way home after being stranded on an alienplanet. It is a sequel to The Equalizer 2, and the third and final installment of The Equalizer trilogy, which is loosely based on the television series of the same name.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

“Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.”

The Equalizer 3 Cast:

The Equalizer 3 was written by Richard Lindheim and directed by Antoine Fuqua. It stars the following actors:

● Denzel Washington as Robert McCall

● Dakota Fanning as Emma Collins

● Eugenio Mastrandrea as Gio Bonucci

● David Denman as Frank Conroy

● Sonia Ben Ammar as Chiara Bonucci

● Remo Girone as Enzo Arisio

● Gaia Scodellaro as Aminah

● Andrea Scarduzio as Vincent Quaranta

● Andrea Dodero as Marco Quaranta

● Salvatore Ruocco as Vincent's right hand man, Salvatore