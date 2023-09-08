Here's How To Watch 'The Nun 2' (2023) Free Online Streaming At Home

‘The Nun 2’ is finally here. Find out how to stream The highly-anticipated the Conjuring franchise movie The Nun II online.

Horror Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching The Nun 2 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the latest Conjuring Universe movie at home. Is The Nun II 2023 available to stream? Is watching The Nun 2 on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Watch Now: The Nun 2 Online

One of the first big horror releases of fall, The Nun 2 returns to the universe of The Conjuring for a deeper dive into the demon nun Valak. The movie serves as both a sequel to 2018's The Nun and a prequel to the original Conjuring.

The Nun 2 will be in theaters beginning Sept. 8, 2023. If you're wondering how and where you can watch it yourself, take a look at the information below.

We know it’s only September, but it’s never too late to start celebrating Halloween with a spooky movie. Coming five years after the original, The Nun II is finally set to make its way into theaters. Luckily, we have you covered on everything you need to know about how you can watch this new flick!

As the ninth installment in The Conjuring Universe, The Nun II takes place four years after its predecessor as Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) again comes face-to-face with the demonic nun known as Valak at a boarding school in France.

Halloween 2023 is finally on the way, which means it’s time to head over to your local theater to watch some of the most scary titles humanity has ever seen. One of these horror films includes none other than The Nun 2, the long awaited sequel to the 2018 title every knows and loves.

Another reason for fans to watch, is that we will learn how Ed and Lorraine Warren connect to this story. The demon featured in The Nun movies, is Valak, a being that appears in The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, and Annabelle: Creation. It should be interesting to learn more about Valak and how the Warren’s came into play. But, if you’re a new fan, is watching the first movies in the series necessary to understand The Nun 2?

The Conjuring universe expands with another prequel, and here is when The Nun 2 will release on streaming and digital. The 2023 horror movie brings Taissa Farmiga back as Sister Irene five years after audiences were first introduced to her in The Nun. The sequel once again brings Sister Irene into contact with the demon Valak (Bonnie Aarons) and introduces a new protagonist in Storm Reid's Sister Debra. The Nun 2 was made after the first movie was a massive box office hit thanks to how many people went to theaters to see the horror movie, but audience habits have evolved a lot since then.

The Nun 2's theatrical release is now only part of the equation when it comes to audiences determining how and when they will watch the movie. Warner Bros. is partially responsible for making quick streaming releases an even bigger expectation from audiences thanks to how the studio handled the pandemic. After giving all major movies simultaneous releases in theaters and on streaming, The Nun 2 has an exclusive theatrical release like the majority of the studio's recent movies. However, plenty will still hold out to see the new Conjuring Universe installment at home, either on digital or on a streaming service.

So where can you watch The Nun 2? Is it on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Here's your guide to everything you need to know about how to watch horror franchise The Nun 2 where to watch it.