Hidden Gems No More: The Surging Tales of Woo Network (WOO), Akash Network (AKT), Everlodge (ELDG)

This article spotlights three emerging players: Everlodge (ELDG), Woo Network (WOO), and Akash Network (AKT). Everlodge, currently in its presale phase, is particularly intriguing as it offers a chance for investors to get in early on a project that is quickly gaining traction. Let's take a closer look at each of these projects and see what they have to offer.
Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives
The magic of Everlodge begins with the conversion of premium hotels, serene vacation homes, and majestic villas into NFTs. This revolutionary step transforms brick-and-mortar assets into their digital counterparts, giving investors the opportunity to acquire premium real estate on the blockchain.
When a property is converted into an NFT, it is divided into smaller shares. This ground-breaking method allows people to own a portion of luxurious real estate without the responsibility of complete ownership. As the physical property value increases, its NFT equivalent also increases in value.
Everlodge is an ecosystem brimming with features. A standout is the Rewards Club, where members unlock complimentary stays across Everlodge's vast property network. Depending on their affiliation level, members can enjoy free stays or even monetize these nights by trading them.
Everlodge also introduces a Lending feature where property co-owners can capitalize on their NFTs by using them as collateral to clinch loans. This innovation allows users to maximize the potential of their property investments.
Central to Everlodge's operations is the ELDG token. This native utility token offers its holders a myriad of benefits, from enticing property discounts to loyalty perks and opportunities for passive earnings via staking.
As of now, ELDG tokens can be bought for $0.012 during the initial presale stage. With subsequent stages set to elevate the price, market experts are exuberant, forecasting an astonishing 30x leap upon its official launch.
WOO Network connects traders, exchanges, institutional players, and DeFi ecosystems — offering unparalleled liquidity and premium trading capabilities to WOO Network users at little to no cost.
Starting the year at a humble $0.12, WOO Network impressively surged to $0.35 below correcting to the current rate of $0.16, boasting a market capitalization of $370 million. This WOO Network ascent stands out as many altcoins are at the same level as they were eight months ago.
Analysts predict a promising upward trajectory for WOO Network, with projections hinting at a potential $0.70 value by 2023's close. However, this is only possible if WOO Network can surge back above the $0.20 resistance line that is acting as a barrier.
Support sits at $0.15, with buyers waiting at this level to buy any dip due to Bitcoin's recent downtrend. Breaking this level will bring WOO Network back to the multi-year support at $0.10.
The AKT token is the native utility token of Akash Network — a decentralized cloud computing network that allows users to securely deploy and manage applications on Akash Network's blockchain-enabled platform.
Akash Network consistently ranks as one of the top performers on CoinMarketCap. Starting off at a modest $0.59 at the beginning of August, Akash Network experienced an impressive surge to reach $1.70 within a fortnight. After a slight adjustment, the Akash Network price now stands at $1.01.
The significant uptick in Akash Network's price can be attributed to the anticipation and subsequent launch of the Akash Mainnet 6 upgrade. Akash Network has created a "cloud of clouds" that allows access to computing resources, including GPUs, from multiple providers without permission.
The AI craze is just starting to heat up, so Akash Network's decentralized platform is expected to become a central figure in the data economy. However, with a market cap of $220 million, it will be hard for the Akash Network to beat Everlodge in terms of gains.
Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale
Website: https://www.everlodge.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge