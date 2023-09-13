Hidden Gems No More: The Surging Tales of Woo Network (WOO), Akash Network (AKT), Everlodge (ELDG)

The magic of Everlodge begins with the conversion of premium hotels, serene vacation homes, and majestic villas into NFTs. This revolutionary step transforms brick-and-mortar assets into their digital counterparts, giving investors the opportunity to acquire premium real estate on the blockchain.

When a property is converted into an NFT, it is divided into smaller shares. This ground-breaking method allows people to own a portion of luxurious real estate without the responsibility of complete ownership. As the physical property value increases, its NFT equivalent also increases in value.

Everlodge is an ecosystem brimming with features. A standout is the Rewards Club, where members unlock complimentary stays across Everlodge's vast property network. Depending on their affiliation level, members can enjoy free stays or even monetize these nights by trading them.

Everlodge also introduces a Lending feature where property co-owners can capitalize on their NFTs by using them as collateral to clinch loans. This innovation allows users to maximize the potential of their property investments.

Central to Everlodge's operations is the ELDG token. This native utility token offers its holders a myriad of benefits, from enticing property discounts to loyalty perks and opportunities for passive earnings via staking.

As of now, ELDG tokens can be bought for $0.012 during the initial presale stage. With subsequent stages set to elevate the price, market experts are exuberant, forecasting an astonishing 30x leap upon its official launch.