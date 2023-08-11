High-Return Cryptos to Watch: Why VC Spectra (SPCT) Leads the Pack?

While regulatory pressure prompted major price drops in the crypto market, certain cryptocurrencies have maintained a positive outlook. Monero (XMR) increased its network adoption, boasting its chances of a possible price rally. TRON (TRX) has also shown signs of an uptrend due to increased transaction activities.
VC Spectra (SPCT), on the other hand, has emerged as the go-to investment option for investors, with a projected 10x increase from its original value.
Despite regulatory issues from the SEC, Monero (XMR) continues to gain popularity for its privacy and anonymity. Monero (XMR) recently improved its open-source cryptography design by using stealth addresses to improve anonymity. These addresses are created randomly for each transaction, ensuring the receiver's anonymity and secrecy.
Due to its privacy features, Monero (XMR) has become the most widely utilized cryptocurrency in Australia as the country strives to create a cashless society. Furthermore, On August 4, a popular Samourai Wallet developer tweeted that his team is working to implement atomic swaps between Bitcoin (BTC) and Monero (XMR). Based on Monero's (XMR) increased adoption and a growing number of real-world use cases, market experts predict a price rally soon.
Monero (XMR) is trading at $158.97 on August 8, 2023. This represents a 0.93% increase from its low of $157.51 on August 4, 2023. Market experts have projected that this trend will continue and pump Monero's (XMR) price to a high of $180 by August 29, 2023. Furthermore, Monero (XMR) is expected to trade as high as $210 by the end of 2023.
On July 30, 2023, Huawei Web 3.0 Node Engine Service (NES) announced its support for Ethereum (ETH) and TRON (TRX). According to Tron's (TRX) official, being one of the first networks to be supported by NES would boost TRON's (TRX) worldwide stature and technological competence and help it expand globally.
Despite TRON's (TRX) current downtrend, it has witnessed a significant increase in its transactions due to NES's support. According to TRONSCAN, the total number of transactions on TRON (TRX) has increased to 6.2 billion. Furthermore, the total value locked (TVL) has surpassed $13.2 billion.
This transaction surge suggests an increasing TRON (TRX) user base. TRON (TRX) is trading at $0.077 on August 8, 2023. Market analysts predict that TRON (TRX) could reach $0.092 by September 2023.
Since its presale launch, VC Spectra (SPCT) has been on an amazingly successful path. VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized asset management system that strategically invests in the blockchain and technology industries to optimize returns for investors. VC Spectra (SPCT) generated $2.4 million during its private presale and is currently in its public presale, yielding profits to investors.
VC Spectra launched its public presale at $0.008 per SPCT token. It was estimated that it would increase by 900% from this price to $0.08 by the end of the presale. VC Spectra's (SPCT) presale is currently in Stage 2, selling at $0.011 per SPCT token. This represents a 37.5% increase from its initial selling price, proving the validity of VC Spectra's (SPCT) surge prediction.
With Stage 2 currently at 52% completion, Stage 3 is in view, with a 127.27% increase. VC Spectra's (SPCT) price will increase to $0.025 during Stage 3 of its public presale and keep increasing until it reaches $0.08 at the final stage. This equates to a 627% ROI for investors who act now!
