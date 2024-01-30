Himalayan Sky released their new music video Chende - An ode to Maha Kaali | Viral Song 2024

Himalayan Sky recently released their music video on YouTube and all other streaming platforms. The video has already garnered a lot of attention and received some highly favorable reviews from critics. One YouTube user wrote, "Wow! Finally, India has found its national Kali anthem...the song gives me goosebumps every time I listen to it... phenomenal composition and extraordinary instruments."

You can watch the entire music video here - https://youtu.be/7kd8-5koDzc?si=cEO-B6gWmyzCcy83

The song is a prayer to Maa Kaali, urging her to take Avatar, descend, and cleanse the universe of all evil. It's a plea for a cosmic reset, where nature can craft anew, erasing evils and letting hope bloom.

The main cast of the music video includes Athmi (child actress) and Aishwarya Meenakshi (renowned Kuchipudi dancer). The video was directed by Santhosh Gopal from Avyakta Films.

"We were randomly discussing recent news one day and how rape cases are rising every day. It did impact us a lot, and the next day Bhavneet came up with a riff. And that is now the song, Chende," said Rakesh, the vocalist for the band.

The song features catchy and heavy lyrics, drawing many words from Sanskrit. Santosh, the guitarist for the band, said, "We wanted this song to be heavy but melodious at the same time, and both Varun & Ashwini immediately came up with some really good ideas. It was all very organic, and I am glad people are liking this song."

The video has been shot in 4K, and some visuals are truly captivating. When Kaali appears, it will surely give you goosebumps.