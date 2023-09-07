Hottest Web 3 Coins To Buy Now – Tezos, Immutable, and Pomerdoge

Tezos (XTZ), one of the most advanced blockchain networks, is now debating two big upgrades: Oslo and Oxford. The two major upgrades aim to implement 'Adaptive Issuance' (AI), a new staking concept on the Tezos network.

Oslo is now the favored option since it tries to make staking the Tezos token more competitive in the market. The planned upgrade, which is expected to go online this quarter, is expected to boost Tezos price.

Tezos, on the other hand, is currently under bearish pressure from the broader crypto market. The price of XTZ is currently $0.7160. Tezos, on the other hand, is expected to rise to $1.5 by 2023, according to cryptocurrency experts.

