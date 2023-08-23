Housing Loan Balance Transfer During Economic Downturn: Is it a Good Idea?

Despite global economic turmoil and resultant mass layoffs, the Indian home loan market had a good first quarter in 2023. With the recent hike in home loan interest rates, this may be up for change. In fact, 96% of Indians believe that the rising interest rates will affect demand, a recent survey revealed.

For homeowners already paying home loans, the latest increase in the repo rate to 6.50% ultimately translates to a higher interest rate. Invariably, the monthly EMI amount increases, which leaves you having to shell out more money than initially planned.

This is why opting for a housing loan balance transfer may be an ideal solution. However, there are many factors to consider before making the decision to transfer your remaining home loan balance. Keep reading to know more.

How Does a Housing Loan Balance Transfer Work?

When you opted for a home loan, you may have done your due diligence and decided accordingly. You chose a lender providing the best interest rate while meeting all your other requirements, and are paying your EMIs regularly.

Now that another lender is offering better terms, including a lower interest rate, you can choose to transfer your remaining loan to them. This is known as a housing loan balance transfer or refinancing.

When is a Housing Loan Balance Transfer Beneficial?

A housing loan balance transfer is beneficial during the early years of your home loan, when you have a considerable outstanding amount. At this stage, your interest outgo is higher, which is why swapping to a lower rate has more value.

Also, a long tenure is a good indicator that you should consider a transfer. This is to ensure that the charges don’t outweigh the savings you make by doing so. Lenders sometimes offer heavily slashed interest rates for a limited window of time, to attract homeowners.

However, be informed of all the charges this may involve, namely the prepayment charges at your old lender, and processing fees at the new. Additionally, you may have to submit a few documents and visit the lender’s branch a few times to do the transfer.

Merits and Demerits of Opting for a Housing Loan Balance Transfer

A lower fixed interest rate is a strong reason to transfer your home loan. Nevertheless, take a look at these pros and cons before deciding to make the switch.