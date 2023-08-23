Housing Loan Balance Transfer During Economic Downturn: Is it a Good Idea?

Despite global economic turmoil and resultant mass layoffs, the Indian home loan market had a good first quarter in 2023. With the recent hike in home loan interest rates, this may be up for change. In fact, 96% of Indians believe that the rising interest rates will affect demand, a recent survey revealed.
For homeowners already paying home loans, the latest increase in the repo rate to 6.50% ultimately translates to a higher interest rate. Invariably, the monthly EMI amount increases, which leaves you having to shell out more money than initially planned.
This is why opting for a housing loan balance transfer may be an ideal solution. However, there are many factors to consider before making the decision to transfer your remaining home loan balance. Keep reading to know more.
How Does a Housing Loan Balance Transfer Work?
When you opted for a home loan, you may have done your due diligence and decided accordingly. You chose a lender providing the best interest rate while meeting all your other requirements, and are paying your EMIs regularly.
Now that another lender is offering better terms, including a lower interest rate, you can choose to transfer your remaining loan to them. This is known as a housing loan balance transfer or refinancing.
When is a Housing Loan Balance Transfer Beneficial?
A housing loan balance transfer is beneficial during the early years of your home loan, when you have a considerable outstanding amount. At this stage, your interest outgo is higher, which is why swapping to a lower rate has more value.
Also, a long tenure is a good indicator that you should consider a transfer. This is to ensure that the charges don’t outweigh the savings you make by doing so. Lenders sometimes offer heavily slashed interest rates for a limited window of time, to attract homeowners.
However, be informed of all the charges this may involve, namely the prepayment charges at your old lender, and processing fees at the new. Additionally, you may have to submit a few documents and visit the lender’s branch a few times to do the transfer.
Merits and Demerits of Opting for a Housing Loan Balance Transfer
A lower fixed interest rate is a strong reason to transfer your home loan. Nevertheless, take a look at these pros and cons before deciding to make the switch.
Tips to Consider for a Housing Loan Balance Transfer
Here are a few tips to keep in mind to make your home loan balance transfer process easy:
Use a home loan balance transfer calculator
This is a great tool which lets you calculate your current EMI based on the new interest rate and tenure. This way, you know exactly how much you can save in a month by doing the transfer.
Do a cost-benefit analysis
With this, you can make sure that the charges you incur while closing out your old loan don’t actually exceed the interest saving you stand to make on the new one.
Housing Loan Balance Transfer Process
The process to transfer your home loan balance to a new lender is fairly simple. The steps are as follows:
Know Your Options: Compare the interest rates and calculate potential savings using a home loan balance transfer calculator.
Negotiation Talks: Attempt to negotiate your loan with your lender. They may be able to work out a better deal in order to retain you as a loan customer.
No Objection Certificate: Once you decide to switch, request a No Objection Certificate from your existing lender. This will be required for documentation with the new lender, and will specify the remaining home loan amount.
Retrieve Important Documents: Make sure to take back all the property documents and post-dated cheques from your existing lender.
Start Documentation with the New Lender: Submit the necessary paperwork and property documents needed to effect the transfer.
Repay and Close the Existing Loan: The new lender will then transfer the remaining amount to pay off and close the old home loan.
Housing Loan Balance Transfer is Complete: You can get a loan at a lower interest rate with renewed terms.
In conclusion, a housing loan balance transfer is a win-win for a borrower, provided you get a lower fixed interest rate on your loan. Do not let low floating interest rates mislead you, as these can eventually increase and catch up to your old interest rate or more.
Also, make the switch only if your loan is in its initial years, with a substantial amount and tenure pending. Do in-depth research on the reduced rates and offers advertised by lenders, and ensure you read the fine print.