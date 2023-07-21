How Availing a Personal Loan Can Help You Manage Unforeseen Expenses

Personal loans can help you get instant funds to meet various financial goals conveniently. With most lenders having straightforward and easy-to-meet eligibility criteria, you can get quick loans that can provide the required funding to meet your unexpected financial emergencies.
These loans are generally unsecured loans, meaning there is no need to pledge your valuable assets as collateral to get funds. Apart from this, there are no end-use restrictions on the loan amount. This means that you can use them for higher education, medical emergencies, or any other requirement.
Most lenders also offer affordable personal loan rates, helping you repay your loan easily at a repayment tenure of your choice. Read on to know more about how availing quick loans can help you manage your unforeseen expenses with ease.
Benefits of Availing a Personal Loan to Manage Unforeseen Expenses
1. Manage Unexpected Medical Costs by Opting for a High Loan Amount
One of the numerous benefits of availing a personal loan is the high amount you can get. This can help you cover medical expenses that can arise without a prior warning. By opting for a higher loan amount, you can cover your or your family member's medical bills, including the treatment amount, consulting fees, medicine costs and much more.
Furthermore, with the quick disbursal of a higher loan amount, an instant personal loan can be a lifesaver for you. During such stressful situations, when you require funds immediately, a personal loan reduces your financial stress by managing your medical expenses.
Simply meet the required eligibility parameters to get immediate approval and submit the required documentation for quick disbursement of funds.
2. Meet Emergency Fund Requirements by Opting for a Balance Top-Up Facility
Sometimes, the maximum credit limit approved on your loan may be insufficient to cover your unforeseen expenses. In such instances, availing a balance top-up facility can help you meet these financial requirements.
With this facility, you can get additional funds over and above the sanctioned limit of your existing loans.
A balance top-up facility is an easier option when compared to opting for a new loan.
Hence, this is an ideal solution if you need a small amount of money that can be accessed quickly. While you can avail this facility during unforeseen situations, ensure you maintain a good relationship with your existing lender to get easy and quick approval.
3. Reduce the Overall Loan Cost with Affordable Interest Rates
Yet another benefit of availing a personal loan is that most lenders offer affordable personal loan rates helping you lower the overall cost of borrowing. When you take a loan, the interest rate charged on the total amount significantly impacts your entire repayment amount.
Getting lower personal loan interest rates means you need to pay a lower amount of interest. As a result, you can pay off your loan faster and save your money on interest expenses. This way, opting for a loan at affordable interest rates helps you tackle unexpected finances without much hassle.
4. Use Funds Without Restrictions
Unlike specific loans like auto, education loans or travel loans, wherein the loan amount needs to be used for the mentioned purpose, personal loans do not have any restrictions on the end usage.
You can use these funds to finance your foreign vacation, purchase a car, cover your wedding costs or manage unexpected expenses. This flexibility feature of quick loans is one of the main reasons for their increasing popularity.
However, you need to have a good credit history and meet other eligibility parameters to get instant approval on your loan. Maintaining a good credit score can help you get the required amount to help you meet unforeseen financial requirements.
5. Pay Off Your Loan Early with Minimal Foreclosure Charges
Yet another benefit of availing this credit is that you need to pay only a lesser amount towards the foreclosure of your quick loans. In case your financial situation changes and you are in a position to repay your entire amount or a part of your loan earlier, you may do so.
Though most lenders offer this loan foreclosure facility, you may have to pay charges ranging between 3% – 6% of the total loan amount. Compared to other forms of credit like educational, medical, and two-wheeler loans, foreclosure charges of a personal loan are comparatively on the lower side.
Hence, you can clear your outstanding loan amount and become debt free with a minimum prepayment charge. This not only helps you manage unexpected expenses but also relieves you of repayment stress.
6. Apply for a Loan Easily with Simple Application Process
Applying for a personal loan involves a quick and convenient process. The application process involves minimal documentation and simple personal loan eligibility criteria. Once you meet the criteria and submit the necessary documents, you are good to go.
Today, due to technological advancements in the finance vertical, you can apply for a personal loan online from the comfort of your home. From applying for a personal loan online to completing your KYC process, you can complete it with ease. Thus, opting for a personal loan comes in handy during unexpected situations.
7. Make Your Loan Repayment Easy with Flexible Repayment Options
By availing a personal loan, you get the flexibility of choosing the loan repayment options according to your financial obligations and affordability. When you take quick loans, you are required to repay the amount within a specific timeline. Missing out on your repayments can result in late repayment charges.
Choosing a suitable tenure makes the repayment process easier, and the chances of missing out on your EMI payments reduce significantly. Choosing a longer repayment tenure splits your principal amount into shorter parts and makes your repayment easier.
However, remember that this may increase your total interest outgo. So, plan your loan repayment timeline properly after taking your finances into consideration.
8. Safeguard Your Assets Without Pledging Collateral
Another feature of personal loans is you do not have to pledge any of your valuable assets as collateral to avail a loan. So, when you require immediate funds to meet any financial emergency, you can easily get them without pledging security, thereby saving you time and energy.
As mentioned, the absence of collateral speeds up the loan process since there is no need to verify and assess the collateral. Hence, availing a personal loan can help you get funds easily without risking your assets.
This way, a quick loan can be useful in handling unforeseen financial situations or covering your planned expenses, as long as you make a wise borrowing decision. To get the best deal on your quick loans, maintain a positive financial profile, research and compare various lenders in the market and choose one that best suits your requirements