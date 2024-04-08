How Does Fixed Deposit For Women Work?

Investment Goals

Ensuring financial stability for the future is a top priority for every woman. One of the safest ways to achieve this is through investments like fixed deposits (FDs), which are available from both banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

These investments offer women higher FD rates and shield them from market volatility, providing a relatively risk-free option. Furthermore, fixed deposits are liquid investments, providing easy access to financial needs or emergencies.

For women investors, it's essential to align investments with long-term goals. FDs offer a stable investment avenue with assured returns, making them a low-risk saving option.

Available through banks and Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), FDs also offer tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for deposits with a maturity period exceeding 5 years. However, the interest earned remains taxable, with options to claim Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) if income falls below a certain threshold.