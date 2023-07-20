How Golteum (GLTM) Offers Massive Investment Returns

The goal for every crypto investor is to make massive investment returns. From experience, it is evident that the key to achieving that is finding and investing in viable projects at their early stages. Cronos (CRO) is an example of a platform that offered investors massive returns in the past with its exceptional presale outings. However, Golteum (GLTM) has recently surfaced as a top rival ready to steal the limelight.
Golteum (GLTM) has emerged as a pioneer and revolutionary platform leading the charge for precious metal tokenization in a constantly evolving world. Golteum leverages blockchain technology to create digital versions of precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum. Since the start of its presale series, whales of major crypto projects have joined to secure early entry.
Cronos (CRO) and the Challenge of Transparency
Originally designed as a cryptocurrency payment platform, Crypto.com is an integrated financial platform offering crypto trading services via an exchange, offering payment services, non-fungible tokens, and decentralized finance options. Cronos (CRO) is the native of the platform and serves as its governance token.
Aside from powering the network, CRO is also used for staking, allowing users to enjoy free perks such as free Spotify and Netflix subscriptions. Holders also earn interest from staking CRO while gaining exclusive access to various tiers of reward systems through paid-in-advance Visa cards.
However, despite having impressive presale outings, Cronos (CRO) has been plagued with various transparency issues. Ahead of the release of the platform’s proof-of-reserve consensus, it was reported that the network withdrew $210 million of its assets held in Binance. A further $50 million was withdrawn from Circle. This led to Binance CEO, CZ, releasing a note of warning to investors to tread with caution. The shady nature of these withdrawals has caused clients to move their investments from the platform to more secure and transparent platforms.
Golteum (GLTM): Expanding the Possibilities of Precious Metals
Golteum bridges the gap between the physical and digital realms by providing a platform for customers to invest in precious metals and cryptocurrencies. As a leading multi-asset Web3 trading platform, investors can have fractional and complete ownership of precious metals through its tokenization process. Investors get to hold digital versions of these precious metals. Additionally, Golteum’s native token, GLTM, serves as the governance token of the ecosystem. Investors can employ GLTM for transactions, including staking, buying, and selling.
Furthermore, recent studies released by the Boston Consulting Group project the tokenized market to reach a $16 trillion valuation by 2030. With its unparalleled use cases and revolutionary value proposition, investing in Golteum places you in a pole position as the precious metal industry witnesses increased adoption.
One way to join the Golteum community is by taking advantage of its ongoing presale series. The platform’s second presale phase is ongoing, with 55 million GLTM tokens offered at $0.012 each, with a 15% bonus. The presale has garnered wide interest, with analysts predicting a potential increase to $5 once Golteum is listed on major exchanges.
Finally, six team members have undergone a comprehensive KYC process by Certik to boost investor confidence and entrench transparency. These members were awarded the coveted Certik silver badge for compliance. Certik also audited the token’s smart contracts and found it clean and secure. This means prospective investors need not worry about the security of their investments as their assets are in safe hands.
