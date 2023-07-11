How MBA/PGDM Course Prepares Students for Entrepreneurship

In India at present, entrepreneurship is expanding and has become a world-wide phenomenon. More jobs are being produced in the market as a result of new economic policies and the expansion of start-ups in India. This is in fact is assisting India’s economy in expanding and tapping significant investments.
Students if you are planning to start your own business or have a desire to lead and manage your own team, pursuing an MBA/PGDM program can be the best career option. These courses are designed to prepare students for leadership roles in the business world, including Entrepreneurship. In this article, we will discuss how pursuing an MBA/PGDM program can help you prepare for your exciting entrepreneurial journey.
Entrepreneurial Skills
During your PGDM/MBA program at best management institutes like the IIMs; FMS, New Delhi; or Poddar Business School, Jaipur - you can work on live projects, Internships and other experiential learning opportunities. These experiences will help you develop the skills needed to start and run a successful business, such as creating a business plan, understanding market trends and developing effective marketing strategies.
Networking Opportunities
By pursuing an MBA/PGDM program at top class B-school you will have access to a vast network of alumni and industry experts. Networking with alumni and industry experts, you will also have the opportunity to interact with your peers in the classroom. This interaction can be particularly valuable if you plan to start a business with a team or co-founders.
Access to Resources
Pursuing an MBA/PGDM program at Poddar Business School can provide you with access to a wide range of resources to help you start and grow your business. The cell also hosts events, workshops, and seminars that can help one to develop your business skills and knowledge.
Future Scope in Industries
According to a report by Nasscom, India's start-up ecosystem is expected to create more than 12.5 lakh direct jobs by 2025. This has been made possible by the Indian Government's push for a digital economy, which has created a conducive environment for entrepreneurship and innovation.
Do you know that India is currently regarded as one of the top three investment locations? Around 44 US-based VC firms are now looking to extensively invest in start-ups and early-stage companies in India, according to a report published by Evalueserve Research. Moreover, according to reports from Price water house Coopers, India would produce 2219 global corporations between 2010 and 2024. Future business ideas that would thrive in 2050 are: IT/Computer Engineering, Mining for Asteroids, Tissue Engineering, Mental Healthcare Centers, Bottled Air, Pet Store, DNA Sampling, Printing, Online Learning, etc.
Hence, pursuing a PGDM/MBA from a top ranked institute like Poddar Business School can be an excellent decision for your entrepreneurial journey as its exclusive PGDM/MBA program provides students with the skills, knowledge and resources required to start and grow a successful business.