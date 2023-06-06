How this Bengaluru company realises your grand vision and the minute details when building your ideal home

Do you long to possess a home of your own? It can be wonderful and worrisome all at once to own your own home. There are many things to consider when it comes to creating your dream home, whether you are new to this or you have been around for some time but haven't found the ideal home for yourself. Think carefully before starting the building process, whether you're looking for an investment property or simply want to build somewhere with a bit more privacy. Consider both the grand vision and the minute details when designing your future house. Owing to the same, the CEO of buildAhome, Abhijith R Priyan, shares his take in this exclusive interview
1. What is your brand's USP and how are you doing something different from other players in the domain?
buildAhome is an end-to-end turnkey home construction company. We prioritize making the home construction process effortless for our customers, without the use of external sub contractors. From concept to completion, buildAhome manages everything with utmost transparency unlike most companies that are largely aggregators and function as middle-men in the business. We give a lot of importance to design and experiences. The fact that we have chosen not to rely on subcontractors and the associated percentage margins, which are all too common in the industry, is one of the key characteristics that distinguishes us. We have been able to eliminate the risks and uncertainties associated with working through middlemen by fully owning the construction process. Because whatever price we set in the agreement needs to remain good for about 12 months during the process of construction, we have gathered a wealth of data and insights over the last six years that allow us to identify market trends and accurately anticipate price increases for up to 12 months. We use this data and insight to deliver on time and at an exceptional value to our clients. We are more than just a platform that links customers and vendors. Instead, we have created our own technology to guarantee a high level of precision and accuracy in every step of the building process, from calculating the precise amount of labour and raw materials needed for each project, such as the cement needed, to even determining the exact number of electronic devices needed by a person or family. We deliver a truly unique, thorough, and informed service that is suited to the unique needs and preferences of each of our clients by utilizing our technical expertise and data-driven approach.Additionally, buildAhome is an industry leader in the construction of green homes we use cutting-edge technologies to create significant impact in the construction industry with our efforts to create a more wellness minded and sustainable lifestyle for our customers and reduce carbon footprint.
2. How buildAhome is tapping market trends for growth, how do you ensure your customer growth and exceptional experience?
Although many people dream of building their own homes, the reality is much more difficult and fraught with difficulties than anticipated. buildAhome offers the chance to close the gap and seize the opportunity in these situations. We are a full-service turnkey development and construction firm. We have been in operation for more than 6 years and have finished countless projects. Our team is made up of highly qualified experts with knowledge of building and real estate development. We work hard to deliver top-notch services that meet the needs of our customers at the most competitive pricing in the market. We are experienced in both successful and unsuccessful strategies, and we know how to put both into practice. Today, over 99% of our customers come from referral and word of mouth, which has helped us keep our marketing costs low and invest in the right places like technology and customer experience.
3. How has your revenue grown with the brand evolving during the pandemic?
Honesty speaking we genuinely had no such big issues during the Pandemic; the only difficulty we encountered was finding manpower to do our tasks during the Lockdown. But since during the lockdown, individuals started to appreciate their privacy, and those who were renting apartments, in particular, desired their own private place. This resulted in an increase in the volume of orders we received. As a result, the business grew significantly during the lockdown, and both our firm and our turnover doubled and tripled.
The goal was to integrate the entire ecosystem and develop a more regulated and systematic approach to home building. And, give clients who are preparing to start building their dream homes a more comprehensive and enjoyable experience, acknowledging that doing so is an emotional journey that should be memorable rather than burdensome. Like almost all businesses we too had certain hindrances during the Pandemic but today with more than 800 homes, our vision is now becoming a reality.
4. Tell us about your tech capabilities.
The company offers transparency at every stage of construction through its app ‘buildAhome’. Customers can see daily updates of their site, drawings, materials offloading, daily spends, payment schedules, etc with pictures so they don’t have to visit every day. In fact, Indian customers from around the world also prefer buildAhome for these state-of-the art features.
We use the latest AR/VR modules to showcase innovation in concepts, designs and elevations. We are also deploying technologies that will allow clients to design their ideal homes and buildAhome to adapt to their design requirements with few to no architectural modifications. The goal is to use technology to make home construction a more complicated but comfortable process for the home owners.We also offer the greatest ERP systems in the business for product development, allowing vendors and contractors to submit their bids and obtain information on the supply and demand of their goods. And we'll continue to keep up our efforts to innovate in this industry.
5. Please tell us about the funds you are raising and how they are going to help your business model.
buildAhome is a fully bootstrapped company and we are not looking to raise funds in the immediate future as the company is growing steadily and is profitable. We have experienced 100% YOY growth. We made more than Rs 60+ crore in income in FY 2021–2022, and we have closed FY 2022-2023 at Rs 100+ crore. We are now working tirelessly to give those who want to construct their ideal homes a seamless experience. Our company places a high priority on affordability and transparency, and we go to great lengths to make sure we have all the resources available to assist our clients in this process. Our bigger goal is to spread awareness of healthy, sustainable living among more people.
6. What are your plans to expand and grow your network and take the brand to new heights?
I would stress that our growth plans involve sensible constructions up north because extreme heat and cold waves are known to cause a wide range of ailments. Northern India badly needs intervention, reconsideration, and reestablishment in the turnkey home construction areas. Our focus will be on sustainability and creating more holistic, well-being residences for our clients. We are aware that residences must connect the mind, body, and environment and so we go beyond mere "green residences" and have constructed sustainable materials.
7. Feel free to add about your partnership or any interesting insights.
Over the course of our more than six years in operation, we have completed more than 300 projects and have 450 more underway. With experience in real estate development and construction, our team includes over 270 architects, structural engineers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, interior designers, over 100 operational engineers, and more than 1,000 contract workers. We work hard to deliver top-notch work that meets customer expectations at the most competitive costs in the market. We are experienced in both successful and unsuccessful strategies, and we know how to implement both.