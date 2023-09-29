How to Calculate Simple and Compound Interest

We have all heard the terms ‘Simple Interest’ and ‘Compound Interest’ when we were in school. Some of us may have forgotten about it, thinking these terms aren’t important anymore, but these terms never stopped being important for the broader world. So, let’s take this opportunity to understand what simple and compound interest is and how it is calculated.
Interest is a fee, a charge, or a percentage of an amount a person has to pay for borrowing money. But interest can also be paid to someone for making a deposit, like in the case of a certificate of deposit or bonds.
When a person takes a loan, the lender can apply an interest charge depending on the time frame of the loan. Simple interest is a rate at which one can acquire funds from the lender. Let us now look at a few related terms you ought to know about.
Principal Amount (p): The Principal amount is the original sum of money the borrower obtains from the lender. The principal amount also represents the total loan amount at the beginning of the term.
Interest rate (r): The Interest rate is the percentage of interest the lender charges the borrower.
Time (t): Time, here, represents the duration or the tenure of the loan.
Simple interest calculator can be used to calculate the following:
- Car loans: These are amortized, meaning one part is paid as an outstanding loan balance while the other half goes towards interest payment. As the outstanding amount diminishes, so does the interest payable.
- Consumer loans: Most commonly seen in big departmental stores. For example, taking a refrigerator on an EMI. These stores offer simple interest for up to periods of one year.
- Certificate of deposits: A type of bank investment where a person can only withdraw money from it after the set date.
- Early payment discounts: This happens when the vendor gives the supplier a discount when they pay early. This is to encourage faster payments and increase goodwill.
Simple interest can be calculated by multiplying the interest rate by the time period and the principal amount.
I= p*r*t
Where:
I -> Interest paid
p -> Principal amount
r -> Rate of interest
t -> Time period
For example, take Treasury notes (T-notes) that are bonds issued by the government.
Let’s say that the T-note is obtained at Rs.1200, the rate of interest on it is 5% and the maturity is 2 years. Therefore,
Interest = ?
Principal = Rs. 1200
Rate = 5% = 0.05 (5 divided by 100)
Time = 2 years
Thus, the simple interest would be:
I = 1200 *0.05* 2; which gives us an interest of Rs.120.
Compound interest is when the interest is calculated on the principal amount and the interest already accumulated to date. In basic terms, it is an “interest on interest” situation, better known as the compounding effect. This effect helps money multiply over the years at an accelerated rate, leading a renowned scientist to call compound interest the “8th wonder of the world”. The longer the period of compounding, the more the interest gained. Similarly, let’s look at a few concepts integral to compound interest.
- Final Amount(A): The principal amount is multiplied by the interest rate and compounded for the set period.
- Principal amount(P): This is the initial amount lent to the borrower.
- Rate of interest(r): The interest charged on the principal amount.
- Number of times interest is applied(n): This is the number of times interest is applied to the period.
- Periods elapsed(t): The number of years passed.
Compound interest calculator can be used to calculate the following:
- Investments: Compound interest is commonly seen in long-term investments. For example, mutual funds, ETFs, and more. They all rely on accumulating interest over a few years for better returns.
- Company profits: It helps businesses open their doors to more potential investors by earning them better returns on the investment amount. These investments are taken and compounded before being payable to the public.
- Pension schemes: They have the same concept. The company employers keep a certain amount of the employee’s salary and put them in a pension scheme. This scheme uses compound interest and increases the returns till the employee is ready to retire.
There are 2 methods to calculate compound interest. The first one entails compounding annually while the second one compounds interest more than once each year; like quarterly or semi-annually.
A= P(1+i) n
Where:
A -> Compounded Amount
P-> Principal Amount
i-> Interest Charged
n -> The Time Period
Let’s say that XYZ Bank has issued a loan of Rs. 3000 for a period of 4 years and the interest rate is 5%. Wherein the interest rate is compounded annually.
In this case, the compounded amount would be
A= 3000(1+0.05)4
A= 3000(1.05)4
A= 3000(1.21)
A= Rs. 3,646 (approx.)
To find the compound interest, just subtract the compounded amount from the principal amount: 3,646-3000. Which is Rs. 646.
In case the interest is compounded semi-annually, quarterly or monthly, then the following formula would be used.
C.I= P((1+i/n)nt – 1)
Where:
P-> Principal amount
i -> Interest charged
n -> Number of compounding periods
t -> Total number of years of the tenure
Let’s take the same XYZ Bank example, with the being principal amount = Rs. 3000
The total number of years= 10 years, Interest rate = 10%, and compounded semi-annually (2 compounding periods)
So,
C.I= 3000((1+0.05)20-1)
C.I= 3000((2.65)-1))
C.I= 3000(1.65)
C.I= Rs.4959.89
Assume the compounding period has changed to quarterly (4). The calculation for that time period would be:
CI= 3000((1+0.025)40-1)
CI= 3000((1.025)40-1)
CI= 3000((2.68)-1)
CI= 3000(1.68)
CI= Rs.5,055
Now, let us assume the compounding period is monthly (12).
In that case:
CI= 3000((1+0.00833)120-1)
CI=3000((2.70)-1)
CI= 3000(1.70)
CI= Rs. 5177.90
As you see, the number of times interest is compounded annually also impacts the extent of compound interest generated.
In short, it is essential to know how to calculate simple and compound interest since it would help make the right decisions when investing in funds or before taking up a loan. Take advantage of the compounding effect by investing frequently and making timely payments.