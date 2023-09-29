How to Calculate Simple and Compound Interest

When a person takes a loan, the lender can apply an interest charge depending on the time frame of the loan. Simple interest is a rate at which one can acquire funds from the lender. Let us now look at a few related terms you ought to know about.

Principal Amount (p): The Principal amount is the original sum of money the borrower obtains from the lender. The principal amount also represents the total loan amount at the beginning of the term.

Interest rate (r): The Interest rate is the percentage of interest the lender charges the borrower.

Time (t): Time, here, represents the duration or the tenure of the loan.

USAGE OF SIMPLE INTEREST