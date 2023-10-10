How to Catch a Cheater: 10 Ways to Find Out if Your Spouse Is Cheating (Free & Paid)

You might’ve stumbled upon this guide wondering “how to catch a cheater,” and it could be just the answer you seek. If your relationship is rocky and there’s a suspicion that your partner is cheating or doing other things behind your back, resorting to drastic measures like tracking their phone can make sense.

But of course, you should keep in mind that this is a last resort and could give you trouble if you aren’t responsible for it. So, proceed with caution. With that out of the way, here are some advanced mobile tracking tools that could lead you to the path of truth. Some will show you how to find out if your spouse is cheating for free, while others are paid.