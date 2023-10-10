How to Catch a Cheater: 10 Ways to Find Out if Your Spouse Is Cheating (Free & Paid)

You might’ve stumbled upon this guide wondering “how to catch a cheater,” and it could be just the answer you seek. If your relationship is rocky and there’s a suspicion that your partner is cheating or doing other things behind your back, resorting to drastic measures like tracking their phone can make sense.
But of course, you should keep in mind that this is a last resort and could give you trouble if you aren’t responsible for it. So, proceed with caution. With that out of the way, here are some advanced mobile tracking tools that could lead you to the path of truth. Some will show you how to find out if your spouse is cheating for free, while others are paid.
Spyine – Discreet Phone and Tablet Monitoring Tool
Safespy – Stealthy Phone Tracker
Cocospy – Phone Tracker for Concerned Parents and Spouses
Spyic – Unseen Remote Monitoring Software
Spyier – Seamless Digital Surveillance Tool
SpyBubble – Unmasks Hidden Truths
MobileSpy – Phone Tracking Made Easy
Spylix – Advanced Mobile Monitoring Tool
Spyera – Discreet Monitoring for All Digital Devices
Hoverwatch – Reliable Tracking Tool
Spyine is designed to provide users with discreet, remote monitoring on both smartphones and tablets. To maintain your privacy (and stay away from your partner’s prying eye), you can access the platform from any web browser. With Spyine, you can read text messages and social media conversations, track GPS locations, and more. And you can spy on Android devices and iOS devices.
Plus, stealth mode ensures that no one will discover these operations or even know the tracker exists. So it’s an effective way of catching a cheater, with them being none the wiser until you choose to confront them.
Pros:
Can monitor devices from anywhere via a web browser
Claims to be invisible
Reading texts and tracking locations
Doesn’t store or expose user data
Cons:
Some advanced features might only work in premium versions
Must ensure you have the right to monitor the target
It’s the age of digital footprints and the immense amount of information they can provide. For those who want to discreetly monitor someone else’s phone without them knowing, Safespy can provide that luxury. This service covers communication channels like social media interactions and call logs and can even track the user’s location in real time.
Safespy is popular for parents who want to keep track of their kids and employers who want to make sure their employees aren’t misusing company devices. If you suspect a cheating spouse, the same features could help you.
Pros:
Doesn’t alert the phone’s user
Doesn’t require invasive access methods
Boasts a high renewal rate
Cons:
As with all spy apps, there’s a potential for misuse
Could be vulnerable to breaches
Cocospy is a useful mobile tracking program with a primary focus on giving parents confidence and peace of mind when it comes to their kids. And it could give you the same peace of mind regarding your spouse. You can keep tabs on all aspects of the device you’re monitoring - from calls and SMS conversations to GPS locations in real time.
And its “Stealth Mode” pushes the boundaries of privacy further still so that your activities are 100% undetectable. Cocospy has already been used across more than 190 countries worldwide. Most importantly, it claims to prioritize user safety and security above all else.
Pros:
Features like tracking call logs and monitoring social media activities
Discreet monitoring without the target user’s knowledge
Intuitive web control panel for access to monitored data
Cons:
Can raise ethical questions about consent and privacy
Spyic is an advanced phone tracker that can provide parents with the tools to keep their children safe from cyberbullying and online predators. It can monitor WhatsApp and Snapchat, review call logs and geofence, and track browser history. The features works the same for people who suspect their spouses may be engaged in unfaithful behavior.
This platform claims to operate discreetly so that the user remains undetectable. It’s simple to start monitoring and takes only three steps – sign-up, installation, and then remote observation.
Pros:
Geo-fencing and social media tracking
Stealth mode
No need for jailbreaking or rooting the target
Offers a 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons:
It may require access to the target device for initial setup
Continuous monitoring might consume a significant battery on the target device
Spyier is a powerful phone monitoring app that gives you an extensive view of the activities of any device. Its user-friendly interface offers advanced tracking features for parents and employers, such as real-time location monitoring and social media overview.
Plus, Spyier has a stealth mode to keep your surveillance discreet. And on top of that, it has strict data security protocols in place to protect your privacy and confidentiality. If the confidence in your spouse is waning, you might want this app.
Pros:
Can track social media, location, and messages
Stealth mode for discreet operation
User-friendly interface with easy setup and navigation
Claims to prioritize data security
Cons:
May require access to the target device for advanced features
Pricey in comparison to the competition
SpyBubble promotes itself as an investigative platform for those who suspect their partners of cheating. With over ten years in the business, SpyBubble has many tools to uncover hidden truths. These include keyloggers, social media tracking, website history surveillance, and contact list monitoring. It’s all meant to expose secrets.
What’s more, data is updated every five minutes in real-time, with the ability to capture even deleted information. Plus, the platform works on both Android and iOS, so you’re never left out of the loop. SpyBubble has been praised for its success in uncovering infidelity and other types of hidden behavior.
Pros:
Comprehensive suite of spying tools, like a keylogger, social app tracking, and browser history surveillance
Real-time tracking with updates every five minutes
Captures deleted data
User testimonials
Cons:
Physical installation necessary for Android
The platform’s focus on uncovering infidelity might not appeal to everyone
Potential ethical concerns
MobileSpy is a powerful mobile tracker that primarily aims to give parents the tools to ensure their children are safe online. However, it can also be applied in the context of relationship monitoring.
The platform can track and monitor calls, messages, IM chats, GPS history, and social media. It also allows for remote tracking, so it’s easy to keep an eye on the target no matter where you are or where they are.
Furthermore, MobileSpy has an affordable price point and may be more accessible than some other options out there. It has enough features to be an excellent app to catch a cheater.
Pros:
Can track calls, messages, social media, and GPS
Emphasis on parental control and family safety
Reasonable pricing with over 30 fully functional features
Real-time spying
Stealthy operation
Cons:
Dependence on the reliability of the device’s connection for real-time updates
Spylix is an app that can do extensive phone tracking, primarily for parents, but is a totally usable catch-a-cheater app. The platform offers a variety of features, like monitoring text messages and social media chats, as well as real-time tracking of locations and setting up geofences. Geofencing means you can set “safe zones” where the tracking will stop once the target enters these zones.
It doesn’t need the device to be rooted or jailbroken. With stealth mode, the app will remain undetectable on the device you’re following. Spylix supports tracking of 42 different data types, including messages, media files, and social apps. It also boasts compatibility with both iOS and Android devices to keep track of loved ones in real time.
Pros:
The app remains undetectable
Doesn’t need root or jailbreak
Up-to-date information every few minutes
Supports both Android and iOS devices
Cons:
It may have too many features for basic use
Spyera – Discreet Monitoring for All Digital Devices
Spyera is a powerful monitoring tool that lets you keep an eye on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. So, with this tool, you aren’t just limited to mobile phones. With Spyera, you can remotely track and manage activities on your spouse's devices to find if he or she is a cheater.
Spyera’s many features include call monitoring, keylogging, accessing media files, real-time location tracking, and more. The software is undetectable, providing discreet surveillance without alerting the device user.
Pros:
Compatible with various devices
Undetectable software
Real-time data upload and cloud-based control
Offers geofencing and keyword alerts
Cons:
Requires user to notify the device owner about monitoring
Could have legal implications if used without consent
Hoverwatch is a versatile tracking service compatible with Android, Windows, and Mac OS X. It provides numerous monitoring features which range from tracking SMS and call history to audio recording and granting access to use the camera. Additionally, it syncs effortlessly with various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram.
A unique feature of Hoverwatch is its covert operation mode which keeps the users oblivious to its activities - a powerful tool especially appreciated by parents wishing to monitor their children's online activities. To ensure accurate device tracking, Hoverwatch combines Wi-Fi signals, cellular tower data, and GPS for geolocation.
In addition to mobile activities, Hoverwatch's keylogger can capture all keystrokes on both Windows and Mac computers, effectively providing insights into what is typed on a desktop or laptop. Pricing plans are diverse, starting at $24.95 per month for a single device tracking, and scaling up to business plans that allow monitoring of up to 25 devices.
Pros:
Invisibility function for discreet tracking
Available for multiple platforms (Android, Windows, Mac)
Keylogger for monitoring computers
Cons:
The service is not free; pricing starts at $24.95 per month
May raise ethical concerns regarding user privacy
Rapid technological advancements are making it increasingly easy to test trust in relationships. Some say that technology brings people together, others claim it makes them more distant. Both of these can have positive and negative effects on relationships. On the one hand, it makes it easier for people to meet and fall in love, even at long distances. But on the other, it also makes cheating and finding a paramour easier.
When doubts arise, some people go online and take advantage of spy software to snoop around and try to ascertain if their suspicions of infidelity are justified. From tracking text messages and call logs to pinpointing exact locations, it’s all within reach. As convenient as this may be, don’t forget the ethical considerations and risks of privacy invasion that come with these tools. And not only that, but know that if your partner is innocent, you may be the one breaking their trust.
Technology has its place in relationships. It can give people a window into the world that wasn’t previously available. But it should never be used as a substitute for honest dialogue between partners. While software may give you some clarity, it can also cause harm if you aren’t careful and mature about it. Before resorting to such measures, try talking openly and honestly to your partner—listening more than you speak—to gain the answers you desire.