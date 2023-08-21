How to Catch a Cheating Spouse: Choosing an App to Expose the Cheater

There is no way you didn't hear about Shakira catching her partner of almost 12 years cheating with a much younger lady. Apparently, the singer came home and found out that someone had eaten her strawberry jam, which her man absolutely hated. She was fast to add two and two and understood that another woman was in her house. In the event that you are faced with a similar situation, you may attempt to catch a cheating spouse in the act.
Even though the jam was the last hint and reason for the couple's split, we strongly believe that Shakira did suspect her boyfriend of being unfaithful far before the whole incident. As you can see, unfortunately, no one is safe when we are talking about partners' affairs.
According to the Cheating Buster, infidelity is the reason for divorces of 20% to 40% of marriages in the United States, and as reported, men tend to cheat more than women. Basically, these statistics show that your relationships have a high risk that either you or your partner will be involved in adultery, and if you are reading this article, most probably, you are suspicious that something fishy is going on.
We combined together some of the clear behavior changes that could be signs your spouse is cheating:
● Avoidance;
● Indifference;
● Changes in your sex life;
● Changes in communication;
● Increased interest in appearance;
● More time spent away from home;
● Attitude changes;
● Lying.
Of course, those pointers are never a guarantee. If you see those signals and want to learn how to check if your partner has been unfaithful or not, keep reading this article, and we will tell you about some tricks and methods on how to do that easily and discreetly and if you could catch a cheating spouse using cell phone for free.
As of today, when more than half of our daily communications are happening through the cell phone, we can't deny the impact of technology on our daily life. Moreover, if your partner is actually cheating, the confirmation of it could be easily found on their phone. Photos, flirty messages, and frequent calls to the same number are more than enough to accuse the other person of having an affair or at least try to talk about it.
But how to get this information? You could either try to guess the password to your boyfriend's/girlfriend's cell phone or use a special spying app to have access to their gadget constantly instead. Today we will tell you about some of them and how to pick and use those services to catch a cheater.
To start with, we will get you familiar with the different types of spying apps so that you can decide which one you prefer more.
We are talking about this method first, as we think it's one of the best ways to catch a cheating spouse.
The functionality of such an application depends on the operating system, but its possibilities are huge. Spying on the phone via the application implies not only the interception of messages but also recording conversations, checking social media and media files on the targeted devices, or monitoring the geolocation of your partner.
If you think that only by knowing the location of your partner would you be able to tell if they are cheating, the GPS tracking apps would be the best solution for you. Basically, you can use an app or even a phone number, and those services will provide you with information about a person's location with an accuracy of up to 50 meters.
There are also apps that are fully dedicated to the monitoring of social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and more, showing you texts, photos, and stories of the targeted person. Those apps are very easy to use, and you can rest assured that no flirty conversation or racy photos come not spotted.
Even if you decide that texts and photos are not enough for you as part of the evidence of the infidelity, there are apps on the market that could provide you with access to their phone and serve as a spy camera to catch a cheating spouse.
With this type of spy app, you could even use a voice-activated recorder to catch a cheating spouse, but please, remember, you may not like what you will hear at the end.
Knowing already how extensive the list of monitoring apps is, you may be wondering how to pick the right one and what factors to consider. Don't worry, we got you! Please refer to the list of main factors we created for you to review before deciding on the tool below.
The first and most important factor you should check while picking the right tool to catch a cheater is the compatibility of devices with an app. It’s vital since some applications or their features could not be working on some of the OSs.
For example, the keylogger function and spy camera features will not be available on iPhone without jailbreak but will work perfectly fine on the Androids without rooting. Check this information before purchasing the subscription!
In the majority of cases, those types of apps are simple to use and user-friendly, so we are not worried much about this factor.
Just remember to check the demo version of the app or try to get a free trial to see if you feel comfortable using the tool.
It's also really important to check if the application is providing real-time monitoring so you would have constantly updated data about your spouse. It would be absolutely necessary, especially when you are trying to catch a cheating wife or catch a cheating husband lying about staying late at the office.
If the information is not getting constantly updated, you may miss the fact that your spouse did leave the office a few hours ago and is “doing something unholy”.
Another thing to pay attention to is the subscription cost for the app you picked. If you are low on the budget, you could use free apps to catch a cheating spouse, but those will have a bit fewer amount of features.
If we are talking about paid subscriptions to the spying apps, the price range could be different: from quite high prices to affordable ones. Find the best combination of features and prices before committing to a subscription and see if the tool has any promotions before the final decision.
There is a saying that customer service is the face of the company. Before you decide on any of the services - it doesn't matter if we are talking about a monitoring app or any other - it's always a good idea to check the real reviews about it and opinions about the customer support the tool provides.
We have come to the point in our article where we already described the main information about monitoring apps and pointers to pay attention to before subscribing, and now we will concentrate on a small analysis of the best apps to catch a cheating spouse according to our redaction.
uMobix is a mobile tracker with advanced technologies and features that allows you to track the activities performed on the phone. It was first created as parental control, and it is extremely effective if you are looking for a way to catch cheating spouse on Android or iPhone devices without rooting or jailbreak involved.
uMobix is a tool that could help catch cheating spouse text messages stealthily. In addition, uMobix has an Instagram activity tracker and can also track other most popular social networks and instant communication apps such as Facebook, TikTok, etc., and also has a keylogger and cell phone GPS tracking function. In contrast to competitors, it allows spying on Instagram and Facebook on iOS without jailbreak. In case you have extra questions, 24/7 customer support is at hand via a live chat.
● $49.99 per month (1-month subscription, full pack);
● $29.99 per month (3-month subscription, full pack);
● $12.49 per month (12-month subscription, full pack).
● all iOS devices above the 7.0 version;
● all Android devices above the 4.0 version.
FlexiSPY for Android and iOS is a powerful mobile app that will help keep your loved ones, business, and personal information safe.
With over 150 features, FlexiSPY provides information that no other spying app can provide, including monitoring all forms of messaging such as SMS, email, and popular chat apps such as Snapchat, Facebook, Viber, and Skype. The multitude of features is due to the fact that it requires jailbreaking and rooting, and if it rips you off, the software offers FlexiSPY Express - an option to purchase a phone with the app installed and delivered straight to your door.
● $29.95 per month (Lite plan);
● $79 per month (Premium plan);
● $119 per month (Extreme plan).
● all iOS devices above the 7.0 version
● all Android devices above the 4.0 version
● iPad iOS 6.0 - 14
● Windows and MacOS PC
SpyBubble allows you to keep track of all the phone numbers registered in the phone book and email, monitor web pages, track photos, and listen to phone calls in real time. With this app, you can read all SMS messages, both sent and received, even those that have been removed.
You will see the phone's location on Google Maps in real time, view all the numbers of incoming calls on this mobile phone, including timestamps and their duration. The same applies to outgoing calls from this phone to other devices. Busting cheating spouses, it will become your best investigation partner.
● $49.99 per month (1-month subscription, full pack);
● $29.99 per month (3-month subscription, full pack);
● $12.49 per month (12-month subscription, full pack).
● all iOS devices above the 7.0 version
● all Android devices above the 4.0 version
Serving as an Android and iPhone app to catch a cheating spouse, it allows for tracking all smartphone activities, including text messages, call history, GPS location, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram messages, KIK, LINE, and Viber. Any issues may be resolved via live chat.
With mSpy, you can also view photos and videos, emails, contacts, notes, calendar activities, and browsing history online on a smartphone. To have a piece of mind, you may set up keyword alerts, incoming call restrictions, geofencing, and website blocking. The software is top-ranked and has many positive reviews among users.
● $48.99 per month (1-month subscription, full pack);
● $28.00 per month (3-month subscription, full pack);
● $11.67 per month (12-month subscription, full pack).
● all iOS devices above 7.0 version
● all Android devices above 4.0 version
Cocospy is a popular tracker that works on all leading Android and iOS devices. Cocospy tracker is mainly used by parents to monitor their kids remotely, but in addition, it can also be used to track your spouse, employees, friends, and anyone else.
This decent phone spying app is free to install and offers a demo. It has a huge functionality, which includes interception of correspondence, monitoring of photos, calls, geolocation, and much more. With the help of a keylogger, it will also be possible to track logins and passwords. The installation process differs for Android and iOS, with the latter allowing for remote installation on the condition 2FA is disabled and iCloud backup is enabled.
● $49.99 per month (1-month subscription, full pack);
● $29.99 per month (3-month subscription, full pack);
● $12.49 per month (12-month subscription, full pack).
● all iOS devices above 7.0 version
● all Android devices above 4.0 version
If you feel that spying on your partner is too complicated or hard emotionally and mentally, there is always an option to get a private investigator to help you catch a cheater.
Examples of evidence of a partner's infidelity that a good detective can provide to their client:
● documentation of meeting with a lover in public places;
● data confirming the purchase of gifts to a third party;
● monitoring credit card payment information confirming the partner's presence in a place other than declared to the customer;
It's hard to work on yourself and try to forgive the cheater, but by not forgiving, you become the victim of unforgiveness, and it's hunting you in your future relationships. When you forgive, you evaluate rationally and don't suspect everyone without reason.
We always have only a few options: to talk and ask directly, observe behavior, or spy on the partner. By having enough facts about cheating to bring to the conversation and appealing to the good that you had in the relationship, it's always a healthy thing to ask directly and without emotions or accusations. This is a situation when people should be adults and solve problems together.
Trying to track a cheating spouse using their phone is not a complicated thing. You could install one of the spying apps on their phone or try to guess their password and check their Google Maps Timeline. Our advice, though, would be to try to talk with your partner first about your concerns before getting suspicious.
How to talk to a cheating husband? There is no single effective advice here. All psychologists advise betting on honesty, openness, and avoiding too much emotion. They often take control over us, which we find difficult to regain later, so the most important thing is to prepare yourself for the tough conversation and guard your mental health.
To find out if your partner is cheating using Facebook, you could install one of the spying apps, such as uMobix, mSpy, or Cocospy, on your partner's phone or log in using their iPhone credentials. Those applications will allow you to get access to all the social media of your partner. It is recommended to check the list of cheating spouse text messages codes and see if you have any of them used by your partner in their conversations.
Today, we told you about the best apps to catch a cheating spouse so you could end the suffering of not knowing and double-guessing. Please remember that relationships are very fragile and will only survive if you trust each other. Investigate infidelity carefully, trust only facts, and don't jump to conclusions fast and furious.