How To Do LinkedIn Scraping | Step by Step No Code Guide

LinkedIn is the world's largest professional networking platform, with over 800 million members. This makes it a goldmine for ﬁnding promising B2B prospects.
However, tapping into LinkedIn manually is tough. Endlessly scrolling through proﬁles, searching for prospects, and copying-pasting data is frustrating and ineﬃcient.
This is where LinkedIn scraping comes in - the ability to automatically extract prospects from LinkedIn using software tools called web scrapers.
In this beginner's guide, we'll explain the basics of LinkedIn scraping and how it can transform prospecting using a tool called IGLeads.io
What is LinkedIn Scraping? A Beginner's Overview
LinkedIn scraping refers to using software programs to pull data from LinkedIn proﬁles at scale automatically.
Rather than manually searching for and exporting prospects one by one, scrapers can extract all the proﬁles matching your criteria with a click.
This extracted LinkedIn data usually includes:
● Name
● Contact Details
● Job Title
● LinkedIn Proﬁle URL
● And more...
With LinkedIn scraping, you go from slow manual prospecting to fast automated prospecting.
Why Scrape LinkedIn? Key Beneﬁts
Here are some of the main reasons businesses use LinkedIn scraping:
● Find new prospects - Discover relevant candidates you didn't already know about based on keywords and hashtags
● Save time - Automate prospecting instead of manually searching and exporting proﬁles
● Enrich data - Get complete prospect information and intelligence for outreach
● Improve sales - Quickly access prospect contact details for sales conversations
● Scale lead generation - Extract hundreds or thousands of prospects in hours vs. days of manual work
● Enhance marketing - Upload prospect data into email, chat, and advertising platforms to engage
Overall, LinkedIn scraping supercharges prospecting so you can connect with the right people faster.
Is Scraping LinkedIn Allowed?
When learning about scraping, an important question is whether it aligns with LinkedIn's policies.
LinkedIn does have some general restrictions on automation in their User Agreement. However, thoughtfully scraping public proﬁle data through Google search (not logging into LinkedIn) is permissible based on their terms.
The key is using LinkedIn scrapers like IGLeads.io that focus on compliant data extraction. This means:
● Only extracting public proﬁle information
● Not bypassing any access restrictions
● Not using automation that mimics human actions
With a compliant scraper, you can tap into LinkedIn prospect data at scale without any risks.
Introducing IGleads.io: Easy LinkedIn Scraping
Manually extracting data from LinkedIn is tedious. However many LinkedIn scrapers have a steep learning curve.
This is where igleads.io comes in - a user-friendly LinkedIn and web scraper designed for beginners.
With igleads.io no coding or technical expertise is required! Anyone can scrape prospects from LinkedIn through an easy 4-step process:
1. Visit the Scrape LinkedIn Tab in the Dashboard
2. Conﬁgure your search criteria (Keywords/Hashtags)
3. Extract matching proﬁles & data
4. Export prospects in a spreadsheet
Next, let's walk through a hands-on example of using igleads.io to scrape prospects from LinkedIn.
Step-By-Step Guide: Scraping LinkedIn with Igleads.io
Our goal: Extract a list of digital marketing professionals in Toronto to reach out to. Here's how we'd do it using igleads.io:
First, we log into our igleads.io account, and choose Scrape LinkedIn:
We are now ready to conﬁgure our search.
Next, we deﬁne the ideal search criteria for the prospects we want:
● Keywords: digital marketing
● Select How Many Emails You Want
This will search for digital marketing proﬁles in the United States that use the hashtag or keyword Digital Marketing.
We can also set additional options on how many emails we would like to receive.
Once our search is conﬁgured, we click "Search" and igleads.io begins automatically extracting matching proﬁles.
The scraping process runs in the background and gathers prospect data fast. You will be notiﬁed via email once it is done.
When the scraping completes, we click "Export" to download the prospects as a CSV ﬁle. The spreadsheet contains all the details of the prospects extracted from LinkedIn.
Now we can import these targeted prospects into:
● Email platforms to message them
● CRM to enrich our database
● LinkedIn itself for ads & connection requests
And so on. The prospects are ready for outreach! Key Takeaways and Next StepsThe key points for beginners about LinkedIn scraping are: ● It allows extracting relevant prospects automatically vs. manually searching● Aligns with LinkedIn's terms when done properly via igleads.io● Can provide a huge time and eﬃciency boost for prospecting● Easy to do for beginners with tools like igleads.io● Exported prospect data can be used across sales & marketing workﬂows If you're looking to supercharge prospecting on LinkedIn, scraping is a must-have technique. The best way to start as a beginner is by signing up for a free account on igleads.io. With igleads.io, you can quickly and easily scrape targeted prospects from LinkedIn with no technical expertise required. Visit IGLeads.io and start scraping prospects at scale today!