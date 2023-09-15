How To Do LinkedIn Scraping | Step by Step No Code Guide

What is LinkedIn Scraping? A Beginner's Overview

LinkedIn scraping refers to using software programs to pull data from LinkedIn proﬁles at scale automatically.

Rather than manually searching for and exporting prospects one by one, scrapers can extract all the proﬁles matching your criteria with a click.

This extracted LinkedIn data usually includes:

● Name

● Contact Details

● Job Title

● LinkedIn Proﬁle URL

● And more...

With LinkedIn scraping, you go from slow manual prospecting to fast automated prospecting.

Why Scrape LinkedIn? Key Beneﬁts

Here are some of the main reasons businesses use LinkedIn scraping:

● Find new prospects - Discover relevant candidates you didn't already know about based on keywords and hashtags

● Save time - Automate prospecting instead of manually searching and exporting proﬁles

● Enrich data - Get complete prospect information and intelligence for outreach

● Improve sales - Quickly access prospect contact details for sales conversations

● Scale lead generation - Extract hundreds or thousands of prospects in hours vs. days of manual work

● Enhance marketing - Upload prospect data into email, chat, and advertising platforms to engage

Overall, LinkedIn scraping supercharges prospecting so you can connect with the right people faster.

Is Scraping LinkedIn Allowed?

When learning about scraping, an important question is whether it aligns with LinkedIn's policies.

LinkedIn does have some general restrictions on automation in their User Agreement. However, thoughtfully scraping public proﬁle data through Google search (not logging into LinkedIn) is permissible based on their terms.

The key is using LinkedIn scrapers like IGLeads.io that focus on compliant data extraction. This means:

● Only extracting public proﬁle information

● Not bypassing any access restrictions

● Not using automation that mimics human actions

With a compliant scraper, you can tap into LinkedIn prospect data at scale without any risks.

Introducing IGleads.io: Easy LinkedIn Scraping

Manually extracting data from LinkedIn is tedious. However many LinkedIn scrapers have a steep learning curve.

This is where igleads.io comes in - a user-friendly LinkedIn and web scraper designed for beginners.

With igleads.io no coding or technical expertise is required! Anyone can scrape prospects from LinkedIn through an easy 4-step process:

1. Visit the Scrape LinkedIn Tab in the Dashboard

2. Conﬁgure your search criteria (Keywords/Hashtags)

3. Extract matching proﬁles & data

4. Export prospects in a spreadsheet

Next, let's walk through a hands-on example of using igleads.io to scrape prospects from LinkedIn.

Step-By-Step Guide: Scraping LinkedIn with Igleads.io

Our goal: Extract a list of digital marketing professionals in Toronto to reach out to. Here's how we'd do it using igleads.io: